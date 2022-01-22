RV Travel Newsletter Issue 1036

Welcome to RVtravel.com, an RV-themed newsletter from the most-read consumer website about RVing in North America. At RVtravel.com, you will learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

January 22, 2022

Cover story

RV Travel Tech Talks: Be a part of a new concept coming soon

By Emily Woodbury

A couple of weeks ago, when we welcomed you into the new year, I wrote that 2022 wasn’t going to be the year of “talk.” It would be the year of “do.” (Read that essay here.) In order to “do” we’re sort of doing the opposite: We’re pumping our brakes a little bit—slow and steady wins the race, doesn’t it? I’ll explain.

We want to make this website, this newsletter and all of our others, better. So how do we do that? We can’t keep adding a million more projects onto our plates. It’s like adding more leftovers to the fridge every day. That’s not the point! Nobody wants to finish a half-eaten sandwich three days later (ew). Plus, why would we still cook when we have three days of leftovers already? Do you see where this is going? We’re starting at the bottom. We’re making the things we have right now better.

We’re cleaning up the website. We’re going through our categories and tags and advertisers and old articles and code hidden behind more code to speed up the site, to make navigating the site easier, to make more articles available… And there’s no stopping us until we’re the best that we can be! We like being the best!

So, all that being said, while some of us are working in the background to do all of the above (it’s easier said than done, trust us), our incredibly knowledgeable, super friendly, suuuuper funny Q&A Maintenence & Repair expert, Dave Solberg, is working on a special project for you. (You see, while we’re still catching up on leftovers, Dave is cooking up a four-course meal!)

Here’s what Dave has to say about it:

“Hey, we need your help!

Articles have been the mainstay of RVtravel.com for 20+ years. They’re a good source of information and education and will continue to be. Recently we had a writers’ meeting via Zoom to discuss topics and ideas for future articles. The discussion turned into an unbelievable wealth of information and one of the writers said, ‘We should have hit the record button and posted this!’

He was right, we should have! So… the idea bloomed. We’ve decided to test a new concept of an ‘RV Travel Tech Talks’, which is not the official title… yet!”

Continue reading to learn more about this—he’ll need your help!

Visit with RVtravel.com at Quartzsite!

If you plan to attend the giant Quartzsite (Ariz.,) RV Show that starts tomorrow (Jan. 22), be sure to stop by to meet our own Tony Barthel and his wife, Peggy, who will be watching over our RVtravel.com booth. It’s also the media information center, where Tony and Peggy will provide information about the show to bloggers, vloggers and other media. The booth is on the midway on the north side of the big tent. We’ll have business card-sized RVT subscription cards, so ask Tony and Peggy for a handful to give to your friends.

Today's RV review… doesn't exist!

Sorry, folks. No RV review today. Tony is at Quartzsite busily setting up our RVtravel.com media booth (just outside the big show tent) for the Quartzsite RV Show, January 22–30, so he’s a bit tied up at the moment. You can catch up on his reviews from last week below, or go back and reread every review he’s ever posted here (he’d want you to do that, trust us). He’ll be back with his reviews on Monday, so make sure you’re signed up for our RV Daily Tips Newsletter to see ’em!

Clintoons • By Clint Norrell

TRIVIA: Can you think of a widely used product whose name is an anagram of its function? Think about it, then find the answer at the bottom of this newsletter in today’s trivia.

Featured Article

Let’s make Synfuel. It’s time for Americans to adopt and produce this fuel

By Randall Brink

[This is a continuation of last week’s topic: “The Frugal RVer: Want cheap diesel fuel? Make your own!“] Most RV travelers do not have to refer to the data to know that fuel prices are roughly twice as high as last year. Some states like California are seeing a 137 percent increase. The cause of this is well-known too: maladroit, partisan political decisions to shut down crude oil transportation and disrupt domestic petroleum output, resulting in a reversion to predominantly foreign oil exports—all promulgated within the Washington, D.C., beltway. Continue reading.

The #1 MOST important thing to do BEFORE starting an RV remodel

By Cheri Sicard

Surprisingly, I have never seen this important bit of RV remodel advice mentioned in any of the hundreds of articles I’ve read and videos I’ve watched on the topic. But after owning RVs for most of my life, and especially after remodeling two of them, I KNOW for a fact that it is essential. I also know from experience it can save you a lot of time and money. Not to mention aggravation. Find out what this MOST important thing is here.

A “newbie’s” shifting perspective on RV etiquette

By Karel Carnohan, DVM

“I am not a new “newbie,” but my perspective on RV etiquette is shifting. In 1999, I purchased a 26’ Winnebago Brave with the express purpose of traveling back and forth from California, where I had a home, and Kansas, where I was attending veterinary school. I never used the Winnie for recreational travel but enjoyed using it when I needed to. …” Continue reading about Dr. Karel’s recent observations about what has changed (or not) about RVing and RVers. Here’s her two cents’ worth.

Nevada’s Extraterrestrial Highway: Must-see out-of-this-world attractions and pit stops (part two)

By Cheri Sicard

For my money, this kitschy road trip’s best attraction was the ability to spend the night in my RV on Nevada’s Extraterrestial Highway, which I wrote about last week. The unparalleled solitude and star watching of the night sky coupled with the mystery and intrigue of stories of UFOs and aliens made for a unique camping experience. Beyond that, however, there are a few stops you should make if you’re taking this trip yourself. Learn about a bunch of them here.

Reader Poll

What part of this newsletter do you look forward to the most?

In other words, what makes you excited to open and read this newsletter every weekend? Please take a moment to answer, you’ll help us improve this newsletter. Thanks!

Gyms and truck stops offer exercise and showers on the road—great for boondockers

If you’re traveling cross-country or boondocking and need access to a shower or a chance to stretch those stiff driving muscles, a great spot can be the local fitness clubs or gyms along the way. Great idea!

The good, the bad, and the funny… Surprises are part of the RV lifestyle

Read about some good, bad and funny surprises encountered by Gail Marsh and her hubby, especially during their early RVing days. We’ll bet you can relate to most of these, and have some of your own experiences to share. Read about some of their surprises (i.e., learning experiences) here.

No pickup to pull fifth wheel? No problem!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Got an RV to pull but don’t have the needed equipment? Improvise! This fellow evidently didn’t have a pickup to pull his fifth wheel. Lacking in equipment, he made up for it with imagination. … In case you missed this a few months ago, you need to check this out.

How it Happened: You can thank the military for the drive-thru window

By Gail Marsh

I’m always curious (and in awe) about inventors. You know, the folks who see a problem and come up with a creative and workable solution. What amazing minds! Sometimes the most common daily convenience was born out of a real need. Take for instance the fast-food restaurant drive-thru window. Find out how the military fits in here.

Ghost Town Trails: Ballarat, California

By Dave Helgeson

One of the many activities my wife and I like to partake in while RVing is exploring ghost towns, abandoned mining camps and other forgotten places. At the urging of Chuck Woodbury, I am turning our experiences into a monthly column. In each entry, I will be sharing a bit of history about the site, our exploration of the site, directions so you too can visit and places to camp nearby. Regardless of whether you are an adventurous RVer that will follow in our footsteps or will follow along from your easy chair, it is my hope you will gain knowledge and/or enjoyment from this column. We will start our adventure by visiting Ballarat, California.

The world’s largest tree is being eaten alive

Located in the Wasatch Mountains on Utah Route 25 lives a stand of quaking aspens, Utah’s state tree. Nicknamed Pando (Latin for “I spread”), it’s a grove of individual male quaking aspens (Populus tremuloides) — a single organism with identical genetic markers and, it’s assumed, a massive underground root system. The colony has called the Fishlake National Forest home for around 14,000 years. That makes it one of the oldest living organisms on Earth. With an estimated 47,000 trees spreading over 106 acres, Pando weighs in at approximately 13 million pounds, earning it the “world’s largest organism by weight” title. Why is its survival threatened? Find out in this very interesting post by Dale Wade. Find out in this very interesting post by Dale Wade.

The neatest RV “safe” we’ve ever seen…

Ask Dave: Video

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Can my RV battery overcharge with solar?

Dear Dave,

With solar, can your battery overcharge? I have a battery disconnect. Should I use that rather than continuously charging when in storage in between trips? Thank you. —Thomas

Watch Dave’s video for his reply.

RV Gadgets and Gizmos

No more full-body workouts just to make your RV’s bed. Upgrade to a cool bedding system like this

By Gail Marsh

Who needs a gym? Or a personal trainer? Heck, I don’t even need to walk the recommended 30 minutes a day. All I need to do is attempt to change the sheets on our RV’s bed! Oh, the climbing and scootching; the pushing and tugging! I feel like an acrobat as I twist and stretch my arms and legs in an effort to wrangle the fitted sheet into place over the mattress. Continue reading for a possible solution.

The best kitchen sink strainer – no more odors or clogs!

If you’re unfamiliar with the revolutionary Kitchen SinkShroom, you’ll want to introduce yourself. This popular sink strainer prevents anything from going down your kitchen sink’s drain (in your house or RV). Say goodbye to odors and clogs – the SinkShroom won’t let that happen. Read more about it and its partner, the TubShroom, here, or order one here.

RVelectricity ™

with Mike Sokol

How to check 30-amp outlet polarity

Mike discusses 30-amp outlets, what reverse polarity is and how it can occur, and how to check for proper polarity. Also included is his recent video showing several ways to test a 30-amp campground pedestal for correct polarity. You won’t want to miss this.

This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session: Space heaters: Don’t start a fire in your RV

Join Mike Sokol for a 60-minute Zoom interview next Wednesday and Friday at 1 p.m. EST, featuring live questions from our Quartzsite booth with Tony Barthel. Wednesday Mike will be discussing surge protectors, and Friday he’ll be discussing lithium battery upgrades. More info to come.

RV Tire Safety

Question about LTX vs. Agilis line of Michelin tires

From an Airstream forum: “I am replacing Michelin LT225/75R/16/MS2 tires on my Airstream Serenity 28. I am confused. I am told by the tire dealer that the Agilis CrossClimate has a rough ride. I also read that the LTX tire in not enough for towing. Can anybody help staighten me out? Thanks.” Read Roger Marble’s explanation.

For Lovers Only…

Listen up, romantics. If you have a special someone you’d like to surprise with a secret message right here on this website (could be your wife, husband, partner, child, neighbor, friend, etc.) submit it to us here. Don’t use their real names, use a special name that only they’ll recognize. Oh, how fun it will be when they read it! You’ll make their day! We’ll feature these in our upcoming newsletters, so keep your eyes open.

Here are a couple of responses.

To: Tractor Man

From: Chicken Lady

“Next to farming with you, I love camping in our RV, Queen B! Love always.”

To: Dog Man

From: Me

“Thank you for 31 wonderful years and two amazing kids. Can’t wait to embark on our exciting adventures with EE. ”

Ask the Pet Vet

with Karel Carnohan, DVM



Can I make homemade dog food, and how?

Dear Dr. Karel,

Do you have any recommendations for ingredients for homemade dog food? I started feeding our 13-year-old Welsh Terrier what I’m told is “human grade” freeze-dried food. It’s very expensive and I thought I could make his food for (hopefully) less cost. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated. —Michael and Joe

Read Dr. Karel’s response.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Sometimes things like this can be tacky, but we think these are actually quite nice looking! See if you agree.

RV Short Stop

Yume Japanese Gardens in Tucson

By Julianne G. Crane

The Yume Japanese Gardens intrigue visitors because they are so different from Western gardens in design, elements and purpose. RV snowbirds frequently head for the Gardens for a peaceful winter stopover. Eight separate garden settings focus on different facets of the 1,000-year-old Japanese art form. The gardens strive for a balance of natural and human-made beauty. … Continue reading about this beautiful location and upcoming events here.

RV Fire Safety

Check the flue after storing RV

If you store your coach, be sure to check the flue before starting your refrigerator on propane. Birds and insects can build nests and clog the flue, causing a fire or excess carbon monoxide to enter your coach. —Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy



Recipe of the Day

Pasta and Pancetta and Peas in a Gorgonzola Sauce

by Alex Callegari from Miami, FL

Delicious and creamy, this is an impressive pasta dinner that comes together very easy. I used large rigatoni which allowed for ample cheese sauce coverage. Expect big smiles on everyone’s face when they dig in.

Okay, now this is what we’re talking about! And hey, Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching —this could be the perfect recipe for a special evening! Get it here.

Readers' Pet of the Day

“This is Hoot. He’s a Sheepadoodle who travels with us in our diesel pusher. His name is very descriptive of his personality.” —Michael Henderson

Vintage Postcard of the Week

Postcards owned by Colleen and Ed Weum, Pacific Northwest Postcard Club. Read more about their 90,000 postcard collection here.

Helpful book for camping areas managed by the NPS

This recently published book from The Ultimate Public Campground Project describes 2,241 camping areas across the United States that are managed by the National Park Service. If you’re looking for new places to camp, this is the book for you. The project has been growing since 2008 and now has a website and an app too. Learn more or order.

Brain Teaser

The number 8,549,176,320 is a unique number. What is so special about it?

(Answer in tomorrow’s Sunday news newsletter. And please don’t spoil it for other readers by posting the answer in the comments.)

Trivia

Can you think of a widely used product whose name is an anagram of its function? It’s Spandex! The stretchy synthetic material was named because of what it does: expands. Spandex is an anagram, a shuffling of letters of “expands.”

Word and Phrase Origins

From the book, Word and Phrase Origins by Robert Hendrickson:

woman. “Etymologically, woman has no connection with man. The word woman derives not from man, but from the Old English wif-man, wif meaning ‘female’ and man meaning ‘human being.” Man derives from the Old English mannian meaning the same.”

Laugh of the Week

Thanks for sending, “Lil John.”

Did you miss last week’s RV Travel?

Read it here | Back issues

