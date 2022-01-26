RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Issue 1783

Today’s thought

“He who has a why to live for can bear almost any how.” ―Friedrich Nietzsche

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Spouses Day! Awwww.

On this day in history: 1838 – Tennessee enacts the first prohibition law in the United States.

Tip of the Day

You MUST have a set of microfiber cloths in your RV. You can do SO much with them!

They aren’t a luxury anymore. No, microfiber cloths have become cleaning staples in many RVs today. Here are some reasons why you should consider adding them to your arsenal of cleaning supplies. (Seriously, there are A LOT of good reasons to keep these cloths around.)

Yesterday’s tip of the day: Dead RV battery issue leaves owner in the dark

Join Mike Sokol for a 60-minute Zoom interview TODAY and Friday at noon EST, featuring live questions from our Quartzsite booth with Tony Barthel. Today Mike will discuss surge protectors, and Friday he’ll discuss lithium battery upgrades. You can find the Zoom link to participate here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel looks at the Coachmen Apex Ultra-Lite 300BHS. Tony writes, “Recently we looked at the Coachmen Apex Ultra-Lite 256BHS. After it was published, I got an email from a reader who has a similar model but one that’s different enough that it’s a very worthy contender for a few reasons. While they looked at the 256BHS, they prefer, and purchased, the Coachmen Apex Ultra-Lite 300BHS. Why?” Continue reading to find out.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the Cherokee Wolf Pup 16FQBL? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

More about dually tire pressure

Yesterday, Dave received many critical comments on his post. Today, he explains and goes into more detail. Read it here.

Did you miss Dave’s column yesterday where he answered the question: How close should the tire pressure on duals be?

Yikes! There’s a freeze warning. Tips to keep the water flowing

By Nanci Dixon

Yikes! It is starting to get colder in our neck of the woods in Minnesota [Sept. 2020], and just north of us there is a freeze warning. We are full-timers and don’t leave the rapidly cooling north until mid-October, well past the first freeze and the first snow shower. Time to put the heated water hose on, the water filter heater blanket on, check the furnaces, and pull out the portable heaters. Read these great tips, and learn from their mistakes.

Reader poll

How many finger rings do you most often wear?

Take a quick glance to count then respond here.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

• THE BEST RV TRIP PLANNER APPS AND TOOLS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Tape it to the limit…

Rather than an adhesive, this type of tape fuses to itself. It makes a totally waterproof seal that can be used to repair the insulation on electrical wiring in the field. It has all kinds of other emergency uses advertised such as a quick fix for a leaking radiator hose, so it certainly deserves a place in your RV toolbox since it’s a multi-tasking piece of equipment that could save your bacon. Learn more or order.

Quick Tip

“Inspect slideout hydraulic systems occasionally for any sign of hydraulic fluid. There should never be any oily spots below the mechanism. Repairs should be made at the first sign of a leak.” —From Motorhomes Made Easy.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Beatriz Ameduri

2020 Keystone Fuzion 373

“I love the floorplan, the color of the interior, and the garage patio setup. He loves that it’s a toy hauler for our motorcycles, has double axles and the Goosebox, which he installed for a smoother ride.”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Website of the day

America’s Most Loved City Parks

You can tell why some of these are on the most-loved list—they’re beautiful! Go for a walk, hop on a bike, pack a picnic and get out there and explore!

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Reader says this popular TP caused problems in RV. Which brand is best?

• RV park owner discusses experience with electric vehicles at his park

• Bird nest blues: It’s illegal to move a bird’s nest – even if it’s on your RV!

Recipe of the Day

Seafood Pasta in Lemon Butter Sauce

by Sara A from Pasadena, CA

The lemon butter sauce in this seafood pasta is so good. It’s a light sauce with a delicious lemony flavor. We love the blend of shrimp and scallops in this dish. They enhance the flavor of the sauce. Easy to prepare, save this for a special occasion (like Valentine’s Day or New Year’s Eve) or make this when you’re craving shrimp and scallops. Serve this seafood pasta with a crispy salad, some warm bread, and prepare to smile.

We’re drooling! Get the recipe.

See yesterday’s recipe: Easy Low Carb Chicken and Mushroom Stew

Trivia

Who was the very first author to become a billionaire? If you’re familiar with the Harry Potter books, you’re familiar with J.K Rowling, who, between the years 1997 and 2007, sold 400 million copies of the books in 67 languages. Wow! Between the books, films and merchandise, the value of the Harry Potter brand and J.K Rowling’s bank account was 15 billion dollars. Again… Wow!

*Where did the term loophole originate? Take a guess then check yesterday’s trivia to see if you’re right.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is my dog, Buddy. He is my traveling companion. Before his first birthday, he had already been around the U.S., across Canada, and to Alaska, all from our home in Melbourne, Florida. Our trips are normally 3-4 months at a time.” —Diane Kaminski

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Pet First Aid: The basic kit you should carry with you at all times. This is important!

Mini finger hot pads great for RV

Ouch, don’t burn yourself! These clever silicone pot holders are just right to grab a heated dish out of the microwave or a hot pan handle off the stove or out of the oven. And being small, they’re easy to store so they’re perfect for a small RV kitchen drawer. Grab a set of these “pinch grips” on Amazon.

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

