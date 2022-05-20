RV Daily Tips. Friday, May 20, 2022

Issue 1865

Today’s thought

“You can, you should, and if you’re brave enough to start, you will.” ―Stephen King

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Rescue Dog Day! We love you, rescue pups, and especially the ones waiting patiently for their forever homes!

On this day in history: 1873 – Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis receive a U.S. patent for blue jeans with copper rivets.

Tip of the Day

It’s roll-out time for your RV awning. Is it ready?

With summer almost here, you may have already rolled out your RV awning. It’s a great addition to any RV, and with a little care it will provide many years of service. But just what kind of care does it need?

Today’s RV review…

A few half-ton-towable bunk models

Tony writes, “Today’s RV review is very different in that I’m responding to a number of reader inquiries about half-ton-towable bunk model travel trailers.”

Take a look at all these bunk models!

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Why won’t our RV’s jacks retract?

Dear Dave,

We have a 2018 Newmar Sport with an Equalizer Leveling System. We’re having trouble with our jacks not retracting. We had to manually retract them twice, then discovered what appeared to be a loose wire. We thought we had solved the issue, but upon leaving our campsite a pulsing tone was coming from the jacks’ keypad. We had the same problem today when the jacks would not retract after the rig had been sitting (jacks down) for several months. What do you think may be going on? What might need to be replaced? —Pam, 2018 Newmar Sport

Top 10 campground pet peeves of RVtravel.com readers

By Nanci Dixon

In June of 2019, we published an article titled “Campground pet peeves – specifically, campground jerks.” At the end of the article, writer Liz Wilcox asked readers to vent about their campground pet peeves and “campground jerk” story in the comments. I read all 91 comments left by readers in search of finding out: What are the most common things you all are complaining about? Here are the top 10 campground pet peeves from RVtravel.com readers.

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

How often do you shop in Dollar (type) stores?

Quick Tip

Switch off breakers when plugging in your RV?

In response to a suggestion from our resident electrical expert, Mike Sokol, that it’s best to switch off pedestal breakers before plugging in your RV cord, Tommy B. wrote: “Although it makes good sense to turn off and on the circuit breakers when plugging in your RV, most breakers were not meant to be turned on/off under load. Breakers are made to do so and are marked SWD, but you will not know that because the mark is inside the box. That is why the breaker trips prematurely—the mechanism is worn out. They cost more, so the chances of having them are small.” Mike responds: “Yes, but in theory all manufacturer-built campground pedestals are supposed to utilize Switch-Duty (SWD) rated breakers. But I agree that in an older campground that may not be the case.”

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Gregory Brott

2016 Tiffin Phaeton 40AH

“My wife and I love our ‘Roughing it Smoothly’ coach. It has allowed us to visit places in this beautiful country and meet people we wouldn’t have been able to otherwise. Our coach is easy to drive, easy to set up and has the amenities we like, whether at a full hookup campsite or boondocking. We call it our 400-square-foot ‘Marriott on wheels.’ The photo I have included is a Harvest Host location while boondocking at Indigeny Reserve Ciderworks and Distillery in Sonora, CA.”

Website of the day

PlugShare

As electric vehicles become more popular, so do charging stations. PlugShare shows you every charging location around the country – there are a lot more than you think!

Recipe of the Day

Spaghetti Salad with Balsamic and Basil Dressing

by Gretchen from Columbia, TN

This pasta mimics a Caprese salad, so if you love those flavors you’ll adore this salad. With fresh tomatoes, creamy mozzarella and basil it just screams summer. We love how the pasta soaks up the tangy balsamic flavor from the dressing. This will be a great side or even a light meal on a hot summer day. For a beautiful presentation, serve on a platter with some fresh basil torn on top and impress your family and friends.

Trivia

The most manufactured drink in the world is… what? Coffee? Tea? Alcohol? Soft drinks? If you guessed tea, you’re right! Tea is not only the most produced drink in the world, but its production is actually equal to all other processed drink types combined (think alcohol, coffee, soft drinks, etc.). That’s a lot of tea!

*What is the official time zone of the South Pole and why? Find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Our Yorkies, Kanga and Roo, love to travel in the motorhome and explore new places.” —Malcolm Belisle

Leave here with a laugh

