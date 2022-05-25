RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Issue 1868

Today’s thought

“If you don’t know, the thing to do is not to get scared, but to learn.” ―Ayn Rand

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Wine Day!

On this day in history: 1953 – The first public television station in the United States officially begins broadcasting as KUHT from the campus of the University of Houston.

Tip of the Day

The best ways to ensure your RV’s fridge works properly

By Gail Marsh

“Hey, grab me a lukewarm beer from the fridge,” said no one ever! We rely on our RV fridges to keep our “cold ones” cold, right? Did you know that there are simple but important things you can do to ensure that your RV’s fridge works properly? It’s true. Read on and you’ll see.

Today’s RV review…

2022 Braxton Creek Bushwhacker Plus 15DS – an affordable “unicorn”

Tony writes, “Small camper. Dry bath. Affordable price. That’s not a combination you see very often, but it appears that the Braxton Creek Bushwhacker Plus 15DS is just that “unicorn” combination. … Overall this could be a great choice for a couple or a parent and child who want to get away now and then and have a nice way to do so. With an MSRP of about $20,000, that means dealerships may have them for much less than this—and that means a lot of value for the dollar.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Can I just swap my RV’s Interstate batteries with lithium?

Dear Dave,

Can I just remove my RV’s two Interstate 12-volt batteries and install 2 new lithium 100 Ah batteries? —Paul, 2018 Cedar Creek Hathaway 5th wheel

What The Forecast?!! Laugh-out-loud weather app gives it to you straight!

By Tony Barthel

This week I want to talk something goofy. And, for those of you who might be offended by the use of words your mom told you not to say, this may not be the app for you. My wife has a weather app installed on her phone called “What the Forecast?!!” and while it isn’t nearly as useful as the NOAA weather app, it’s significantly more entertaining. The app allows you to see what’s happening outside your own window but with snarky and often NSFW (Not Safe For Work) descriptions of said weather. Click here to read more about this hilarious app.

Reader poll

How important to you is socializing with other RVers at campgrounds or RV parks?

Quick Tip

Where to put that stabilizer jack crank?

If your crank is creeping around in a storage compartment, you may find that when you need it most, it’s crawled to the middle of the compartment, just out of reach. Get yourself a couple “garage storage hooks” like these, screw them into an appropriate location in your basement storage compartment and hang that cranky crank (or anything else that gets away) where it’s in reach and can’t get away!

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Matt Siegel

2022 Fleetwood Discovery LXE

“Time on our RV trips is special. Our family can be together without distraction from everything in and around home. We talk, we walk, and we strengthen our connection. Reading, grilling, and enjoying s’mores around the campfire wouldn’t happen any other way. Our RV is awesome. It has all the comforts of home anywhere we drive. We’re travelers, not so much campers, so we enjoy everything our Discovery has. What do I love most about our RV? Everything!”

Website of the day

The Great American Stations

This website is all about America’s beautiful train stations. Explore the stations and learn how you can be a part of building and maintaining great American train stations.

Recipe of the Day

Ganache Filled Coconut Macaroons

by Susan Bartley from Beaverton, OR

We love macaroons! Rich, buttery, sweet, and filled with coconut flavor, these are delicious macaroons. Macaroons can be dipped in chocolate, but adding a super chocolaty ganache in the center just steps these up a notch. Once baked, outside these macaroons have just the right amount of crunch. Inside is chewy and delicious. A fancy, but easy-to-make, cookie.

Trivia

Hidden cameras in photocopiers helped the U.S. gain access to Soviet secrets during the Cold War. In 1961, CIA agents realized that the Soviet Embassy was on lockdown and only high-clearance Soviets were allowed to enter or exit… except the Xerox repairman. They approached the Xerox VP with their idea: hide cameras in each copy machine to photograph every document that the Soviet clerks photocopied. The project was successful and tens of thousands of documents were viewed by the U.S., which helped them navigate the politics and conflicts of the Cold War.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Charlie is a ten-year-old Tibetan Spaniel mix who just loves to veg in his favorite spot on the arm of the couch. ‘Where are we going today, Dad?'” —Phil Wade

Leave here with a laugh

