RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Issue 1902

Today’s thought

“No matter what he does, every person on earth plays a central role in the history of the world. And normally he doesn’t know it.” ―Paulo Coelho

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Cow Appreciation Day!

On this day in history: 1962 – The Rolling Stones perform for the first time at London’s Marquee Club. (If you’re a Rolling Stones fan, you’ll enjoy this.)

Tip of the Day

Get rid of all those bugs with this ingenious DIY bug catcher

By Nanci Dixon

We are finding that these little flying biting bugs are just as horrendous as the mosquitoes, and even more so when they get inside the RV! We needed a solution… a DIY bug catcher solution!

Last year in North Dakota, we had a major bug battle. We had to drive miles to find fly paper when taping the windows and heavy doses of bug spray didn’t work. I really wish I had known about this tip then…

Today’s RV review…

Grand Design Reflection 320MKS fifth wheel

Tony writes, “Overall this is a floor plan that I think could really make sense for a lot of campers. There’s plenty of seating space and even a desk.

“I like the little details, like the lights under the slide room, as well as big things like the huge storage compartment. You could say this is a… grand design.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Entry floor soft from leak. Who can fix it?

Dear Dave,

We had a leak that has resulted in a soft floor around the entry to our camper. The dealer replaced the door gasket and added some sheet metal over the soft part, but the soft area has grown. To repair a floor, does the camper need to go back to the manufacturer typically? Or can a fairly handy guy manage it? Or can such a repair be handled by some RV techs? —Ed, 2018 Riverside Retro 189R

“My most useful accessory in four decades of RV travel”

"My most useful accessory in four decades of RV travel"

RVtravel.com founder and publisher Chuck Woodbury writes: "All through the years, I have owned one item that has been with me in every RV I have owned. It has come in handy more than any other single item except food and water. You can buy an almost identical product today for less than $20. It requires no electricity — not the plug-in variety or the AA battery variety. It requires next to no maintenance. It does not break down. It's so simple to operate that even a child can use it."

Reader poll

Does your RV have automatic levelers?

Quick Tip

Screening out bright light

Screening out bright light

Pestered by brilliant light shining in their rig windows (including the windshield) but not wanting to go to a "black out" situation, Phil came up with a hit: "I bought some solar screen material like you would use for south-facing windows, cut it to shape (slightly oversized) for the windshield and side windows. My wife hemmed the edges, into which I inserted some flat, round, super-strong magnets. The magnets have no problem holding the screening on the metal body that surrounds the doors and windshield. Now, I can quickly cover all three windows and keep the intense heat buildup under control, no matter which way the rig is facing."

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 57 percent say they always or almost always camp where they have an electric hookup.

• 12 percent are an only child.

• 44 percent say they have owned a business that, at one point, was their main source of income.

Recent poll: Are you finding more available campsites in the last few weeks?

Recipe of the Day

Summer Squash Cheesy Bake

by Stacey Lawson from New Orleans, LA

Once you try this cheesy casserole, you may never eat summer squash another way. This is fantastic! Onions and garlic are a great base for the bake and add tons of flavor. The basil sprinkled on top ends up melting into the two kinds of cheese to create a gooey cheesy layer. The combination of Parmesan and mozzarella really make the dish special. All of the flavors melt together to create a delicious side dish. The end result is as pretty as it is tasty.

Trivia

In a recent briefing with executives, Twitter said it removes 1 million spam accounts each day.

*Henry Ford didn’t invent the first assembly line. But if not him, who did? Find out in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Andi, an 8-month-old Golden, loves relaxing in the Outlaw!” —Sheri McCain

This silicone-coated fire-resistant bag will save your money, documents, jewelry, passport and other valuables from a fire. Its two layers of supreme fire retardant fiberglass material make it resist fire and heat up to 1000℉. It’s waterproof, too, so when the hoses arrive, your valuables won’t be harmed. Psst: It’s ON SALE! Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

Yikes. Unless you are into getting slapped around, this motel might not be a good choice for a night’s stay.

