RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Issue 1922

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“The glory of friendship is not the outstretched hand, not the kindly smile, nor the joy of companionship; it is the spiritual inspiration that comes to one when you discover that someone else believes in you and is willing to trust you with a friendship.” ―Ralph Waldo Emerson

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Book Lovers Day!

On this day in history: 1910 – The first complete, self-contained electric washing machine is patented.

Tip of the Day

Is it safe to camp in a desert wash?

By Bob Difley

Setting up your boondocking campsite in a desert wash is considered by many RVers to be foolhardy and should be avoided. Many real-life stories circulate about hikers being washed away in flash floods, and boulders, trees and splintered RVs tumbling down washes ahead of a raging torrent.

But these tales do not in themselves prove that every wash (“a dry creek bed or gulch that temporarily fills with water after a heavy rain, or seasonally” – Wikipedia) is unsafe to set up camp. To make an informed decision whether to camp in a wash, you need to study several factors about the wash.

Read More

Today’s RV review…

2023 Jayco Jay Feather Volare prototype

Tony writes, “While pricing hasn’t been announced yet (although probably in the upper-$40,000 range), these will be at the upper end of the small trailer world—that’s a good thing. We have lots of Cherokees and Springdales already. Some campers want a trailer that is high-quality with premium features in a smaller package. This absolutely nails that.”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Should adjustment brackets on slide rail be adjusted?

Dear Dave,

What are the adjustable brackets at the outer end of the slide rails for? Do they ever need to be adjusted? If so, why and how? Thank you. —Ed, 2005 Homestead

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

RVing with cats: How to train your cats for RV life

Do you long to go RVing with cats but worry that your cats can’t or won’t adapt to RV life?

This video from Radar Road Warriors will have you rethinking that premise. In it they share the secrets of how they got their four cats, two indoor cats, and two outdoor feral cats, to adapt to nomadic life. That’s right, these folks are not just RVing with cats, they are successfully RVing with multiple cats!

Watch the video

AirLight insulates your RV – Keep the cool or warm air inside!

By Tony Barthel

With summer and camping season [here], one of the things we all think about is air conditioning. Keeping our rigs cool and less humid is something we all think about, some more than others. In fact, Jim Phelan of AirSkirts thinks about the inside temperature of RVs quite a bit and now has a second product to help with this, the AirLight. Learn more.

Reader poll

When traveling with your RV, do you visit antique shops?

Tell us here

????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Is it hot outside right now? If it is, this may help keep you (and your RV) cool.

Quick Tip

“Pirate” light stealing your precious gas?

“Unless you are using your oven a lot, leave the pilot light turned off when you are not cooking. It uses a surprising amount of propane.” From “Motorhomes Made Easy”

On this day last year…

Website of the day

Podcast: National Park After Dark

For those that love true crime, mystery, and the beautiful U.S. National Parks, we think you’ll enjoy this podcast. Two friends, Cassie and Danielle, host this podcast about the dark things that go on in our parks… and the people that never leave…

Our best-selling products in July

These are the products our readers are buying! Check ’em out.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 72 percent say there is no “yuck” factor in dumping their RV’s holding tanks. They say it’s an easy process with seldom any mess.

• 20 percent have stayed three months or more in a campground or RV park at one time.

• 19 percent have hiked more than 15 miles in one day.

Recent poll: How many U.S. National Parks have you visited in your lifetime?

Recipe of the Day

Shrimp in Buttery Garlic Sauce

by Baby Kato from Beautiful Shore Country, NB

Want an impressive dinner that takes no time to make? Then this shrimp in garlic sauce is for you. The garlicky, buttery sauce soaks into spaghetti for a wonderful bite. After being quickly sauteed, the shrimp are soft and flavorful.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

If you ever find yourself in Japan in the fall, specifically in the Osaka region, you may be treated to fried maple leaves! That’s right, it’s a long-standing tradition to eat the beautiful fall foliage. Every fall, people gather the leaves of Japanese maples, clean and dry them, then coat them with a sweet tempura batter before deep frying them. Take a look at these pictures—it looks delicious! Would you try it?

*You know that piece of cloth on the back of airplane seats? Do you know what it’s called? Find the answer and the fascinating story behind it in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Misty is a real trooper when it comes to RV adventuring. When she is not sleeping, she is navigating on the cell phone.” —Lynn Poirier

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Pet First Aid: The basic kit you should carry with you at all times. This is important!

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Will you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.