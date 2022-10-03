RV Daily Tips. Monday, October 3, 2022

Issue 1961

Tip of the Day

10 ways you can use ice cubes while RVing

By Gail Marsh

They are the clink, clink in our glass, for sure! But ice cubes can be used in many other helpful ways as you RV. Read on and see for yourself.

Remove carpet dents . We recently replaced our RV furniture. The new chairs do not cover the carpet dents left by our previous chairs. So, I placed ice cubes directly on the dent and waited. Once the cubes melted and the carpet fibers began to dry, I fluffed the fibers up with my fingers and now the carpet dents are much less noticeable.

. We recently replaced our RV furniture. The new chairs do not cover the carpet dents left by our previous chairs. So, I placed ice cubes directly on the dent and waited. Once the cubes melted and the carpet fibers began to dry, I fluffed the fibers up with my fingers and now the carpet dents are much less noticeable. Painlessly remove splinters. Older picnic tables can sometimes have rough wood that can cause splinters. Ouch! Before attempting to remove the nasty splinter, grab an ice cube to numb the affected area. Wrap the cube in a paper towel or soft cloth. The ice will numb the skin and mean less pain as the splinter is removed.

Today’s RV review…

Keystone Passport SOLO Series 15FK—big on small

Tony writes, “Today’s RV review is of the new Keystone Passport SOLO Series 15FK, a whole new small, single-axle travel trailer that Keystone absolutely nailed. This model is so new, there’s almost no details about it yet on Keystone’s website. … But this is a terrific floor plan packaged well. I bet Keystone is going to have a major hit with this. … I really like what they’ve done here—which is take a small trailer and make it very useful and spacious feeling. Good job, Keystone!”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

How many miles before I need to repack RV’s wheel bearings?

Dear Dave,

Is there any basic mileage recommendation for how often wheel bearings on a travel trailer should be repacked? —Andy, 2022 Salem 27RK

RVelectricity ™

With Mike Sokol

COVID Nose and propane gas—Danger!

Dear Mike,

I heard that you had COVID last month and couldn’t smell gas from an unlit stove in your house. Glad you’re all right. What happened? —Shelly

Did you miss Mike's important post on Saturday? What would you do if you were forced to evacuate your bricks-and-sticks home ahead of a hurricane, wildfire, flood or other disaster? These additions to your RV make it a vital "escape pod."

What would you do if you were forced to evacuate your bricks-and-sticks home ahead of a hurricane, wildfire, flood or other disaster? These additions to your RV make it a vital "escape pod."

Video of the day

Awesome, easy Halloween RV decorations, recipes, and more!

By Cheri Sicard

If you plan on taking the RV out for a Halloween camping trip, these easy, amazing ideas for Halloween RV decorations, easy-to-make recipes, and outdoor Halloween tips will be sure to spark some spooky creativity.

The folks at RV Upgrades have done a great job. This is a quick video with no words, just short text and photos that show the various ideas in action.

“Improved” RV steps are too heavy and complicated!

By Gail Marsh

I’d like to issue a complaint. It’s about the “improved” RV entry steps. Our newer fifth wheel RV features a Lippert Solid Step system – entry steps that rest inside the RV’s door when in motion. I’ll admit that the steps seem a bit more stable than the ones we’ve experienced before. But in my opinion, the “cons” of the improved system outweigh the “pros.” Continue reading.

Reader poll

Pick a place in nature you’d most like to spend time

Quick Tip

Ice is nice—try a portable ice maker

Several RVers have commented on portable ice makers. Not a great deal for boondockers, as they chew up shore power, but if you are where shore power is available, people swear by them. Most make ice very quickly, that is, in a matter of minutes. And of course, most make bold claims about how much ice they’ll make. But when you look at the ice reservoir, you’ll begin to wonder. Here’s the trick: Let the machine make your ice, pull it out, and store it in your RV freezer. That way, you’ll get plenty of ice. What about cleaning them? One RVer says she simply dumps vinegar into hers, let’s it make “vinny-cubes,” then cycles a few flushes of water through before using the ice. Less than $80 for many models. Check some out on Amazon.

Website of the day

These Old General Stores In The U.S. Are A Nostalgic Trip Back In Time

Who doesn’t love a good ol’ general store? The really fun ones are hard to pass up when you travel. Check these out. We want to visit all of them!

Recipe of the Day

Teriyaki Chicken Nuggets

by Ruthann Cook from Three Rivers, MI

If you have kids in the house, chicken nuggets are always on the most requested list. This recipe elevates chicken nuggets with a sweet and salty homemade teriyaki sauce. Enjoy them as a snack or an easy back-to-school dinner with some fried rice.

Trivia

In the early days of television, the industry struggled to define its purpose. Then a small manufacturer of lipstick came along. In the year before Hazel Bishop began running TV commercials her profit was $49,257. Three years later her lipsticks earned her a one-year profit of $10,100,682. Ad agencies were stupefied at what they’d thought was a promising novelty had become the most effective advertising medium in history. And money began to flow.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Zeus, our 2-year-old Great Dane. He loves to go camping. As soon as I start loading the camper he is ready to go and loves all the attention he gets at the campgrounds.” —Micheal Barnett

Leave here with a laugh

