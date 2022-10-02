News for RVers Issue 1072, Sunday edition

Welcome to RVtravel.com, where readers come first, not search engine rankings. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

Sunday, October 2, 2022

Motorhome prices drop 13% in one month, says wholesale survey

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

The Black Book wholesale price survey of RVs for August showed an astonishing motorhome price drop. As they passed under the gavel, motorized unit prices fell 13.3% compared to July 2022 figures. Towables, which had already been on a decline, fell 3.2%. What does the motorhome price drop signify? Before we get to analysis, let’s zero in more on the stats.

A Journal of Forestry study reveals perceptions of land agencies toward campers

By Randall Brink

While conducting research for recent RVtravel.com articles on urban RV encampments and “homeless RVers,” I happened upon a very interesting study pertaining to the U.S. government’s perceptions and categorizations of campers on public lands. The white paper was published in the March 2020 edition of The Journal of Forestry… There are important takeaways for RVers from this professional journal article. It is essential that RVers do all they can to mitigate negative perceptions while camping on public lands. Learn more.

Buying, selling hotels without walls

By Andy Zipser

There are lots of reasons to be wary of the institutional investors that are tripping all over themselves to get into the campground and RV park business. They drive up the cost of entry for the mom-and-pop entrepreneurs who have been the industry’s backbone. They jack up prices for campers and RVers, transforming a formerly low-cost form of recreation into an increasingly pricey one. They tend to homogenize the business overall, chasing after the economies of scale that come through cookie-cutter standardization. But perhaps the most worrisome aspect of this trend is that many of these investors don’t know what they’re buying. Continue reading.

T-Mobile, SpaceX joint venture to end cellular dead zones

By Randall Brink

In a strategic partnership aimed at providing “universal coverage” for 5G cell phones, T-Mobile is teaming with SpaceX to pair the Starlink satellite array with T-Mobile’s 5G wireless network. … T-Mobile CEO, President Mike Sievert and SpaceX CEO and Chief Engineer Elon Musk announced the partnership they call “Coverage Above and Beyond.” Learn more.

Campground Crowding: Gone are the days of campgrounds being ‘rustic getaways’

By Nanci Dixon

RV sales have skyrocketed and more people than ever are taking up RVing. The result is campground crowding like never before! This week our readers share their dilemma of still not finding a place to live after being burned out of their home during the fire in Paradise, CA, in 2018. They say the campgrounds are either like living at the Ritz or in the slums, and they don’t fit either venue. A campground owner explains the necessity to rent to seasonal campers. RVers complain that the reservation system for state and federal parks are terrible. (Do you agree?) All that and much more here.

Camping World, Heartland RV accused of failure to deliver serviceable vehicles

By Randall Brink

An RV buyer has sued Heartland RV and Camping World in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas. In June 2021, Plaintiff Michael L. Jones of San Antonio bought a 2021 Heartland Pioneer BH270 travel trailer from Camping World. The RV was manufactured by Heartland RV, an Indiana company wholly owned by Thor Industries, Inc. The complaint alleges defendants failed to deliver a serviceable vehicle and, once the buyer discovered mechanical discrepancies and defects, failed to repair defects and discrepancies under warranty. This is interesting.

Opinion: Don’t judge an RV, or RVer, by its cover

By Emily Woodbury

Today I’d like to ask you not to judge. I’d like to ask that you put your discriminations, your hate, and your preconceived notions aside and just read Mary’s story below. Mary sent us the following note. I urge you to read it, and as you do, think of the quote by Milan Kundera, who wrote the wonderful book, “The Unbearable Lightness of Being.” Kundera says, “…for there is nothing heavier than compassion. Not even one’s own pain weighs so heavy as the pain one feels with someone, for someone, a pain intensified by the imagination and prolonged by a hundred echoes.” Read Mary’s heartfelt plea.



Hawaii park rangers urge visitors to stop littering into steam vents

As Hawaii Volcanoes National Park’s busy summer season comes to a close, rangers are expressing their frustration with the disrespect shown at the park’s multiple steam vents. Visitors have consistently used these steam vents as a “wishing well” to throw large amounts of coins and debris into. It’s primarily been happening at the popular attraction Wahinekapu (Steaming Bluff), atop the summit of Kīlauea. Continue reading.

Brinkley RV is a new company with great ideas

Tony writes, “The unit I saw is a prototype so not everything is settled just yet. What they showed is truly impressive, indeed. It’s not just the specs, per se, but the attention to detail in things people will come to appreciate over time.”

September 25 – October 1, 2022

Ford has broken ground at BlueOval City, less than a year after the company and SK On announced a $5.6 billion investment in west Tennessee. BlueOval City will bring Ford – America’s No. 2 electric vehicle brand – closer to its target of reaching a 2 million electric vehicle annual run rate globally by late 2026, creating approximately 6,000 jobs, building an all-new, revolutionary electric truck and advanced batteries to power future Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles. It’s on track to open in 2025. Already, crews have moved more than 4.6 million cubic yards of soil, enough to fill about 34,500 backyard swimming pools.

The RV industry continues to undergo a market correction following the huge numbers it produced during the first years of the pandemic. The RV Industry Association’s (RVIA) August 2022 survey of manufacturers determined that total RV shipments ended the month with 33,783 units, a decrease of 36% compared to the 52,819 units shipped in August 2022.