RV Daily Tips. Thursday, October 13, 2022

Issue 1969

Today’s thought

“It ain’t what they call you, it’s what you answer to.” ―W.C. Fields

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is the U.S. Navy’s birthday!

On this day in history: In 1903 the Boston Red Sox won the first modern World Series, defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates in the eighth game by winning five games in the best-of-nine series.

Tip of the Day

Southwest snowbirds—Beware the wind of many names

By Bob “BoondockBob” Difley

When snowbirding in the Southwestern deserts this winter, be careful not to allow yourself to be lulled into complacency when you take off for a day of exploration and the desert is calm with nary a breeze. Desert winds (also called chubascos, Santa Anas and dust devils) can come up quickly and unexpectedly—and blow strongly for a brief period or for hours.

Take some time before you leave to set up some precautionary measures that may prevent you coming back to a wind-caused disaster.

Watch yesterday’s taping of our live online talk show “Talkin’ RV Tech”

The Topic: RV Quality: What RV manufacturers don’t want you to know (and what you forgot to ask)

Dave Solberg, Dustin Simpson and Chuck Woodbury discuss many of the details of RV construction that manufacturers won’t tell you about, and that most RVers fail to notice. And it matters!

Today’s RV review…

New 2023 Keystone Cougar Half-Ton 23MLE fifth wheel

Tony writes, “Today’s RV review is of the new Keystone Cougar Half-Ton 23MLE, a small fifth wheel that has a similar floor plan to the company’s very popular 22MLS. A few years ago there were a few good choices in smaller fifth wheels. I get a lot of input from readers asking about good, small fifth wheels. There have been a few choices thus far, but this new Cougar really is a good choice. Why?”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Why does RV’s water heater work on LP but not on 120 volts?

Dear Dave,

Regarding my RV’s water heater, the gas part works good after I replaced the disc thermostats, but I cannot get the electric to work right. It’s an Atwood 10-gallon unit. I have replaced the solenoid switch and the heating element, but it’s still not working. —Brad, 2006 Monaco Monarch

Video of the day

Traveling with a firearm: Can you carry a gun across state lines?

The video below about traveling with a firearm contains no advice about whether you should or should not carry a gun in your RV, so don’t expect a debate on the issue of guns. But it does have valuable advice for those who are wondering about crossing state lines with a firearm. If that’s you, check it out.

Use Google Earth to find dump stations!

By Dave Helgeson

This is the fourth installment in the series on the many useful RV applications of Google Earth. … In this installment, we will look at useful applications of Google Earth to find and “preview” dump stations. While websites and apps will give you an address of a dump station and maybe inform you if rinse water and potable water are also available, Google Earth can provide you with so much more. You’ll probably want to use this, once you learn all about it here.

Reader poll

As a child did you read Hardy Boys or Nancy Drew books?

Quick Tip

Avoid tire blowouts with proper inflation

An RV tire can lose up to half its inflation and still not appear flat. Tire blowouts are one of the most common insurance claims, as they can cause damage not only to the tire but to the undercarriage of the RV, as well. Watch this video to see an example. Tire blowouts are often caused by under- or over-inflated tires.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

Where to See Mammoth and Dinosaur Fossils in the U.S., Including Active Dig Sites

Finding fossils can be an amazing way to be a part of history, so get out there and discover some! These sites are the places to do so. How cool would it be to see something so old?

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 55 percent are members of AARP.

• 28 percent say they do not wear sunscreen when outside in the sun.

• 8 percent say they’ve traveled 200,000 miles or more with their RV in their adult life.

Recent poll: Would you spend $1,500 to stay a week in a gorgeous, luxurious RV resort?

Recipe of the Day

Cheesy Green Chile Chicken Crock Pot Enchiladas

by Stefanie Rowell from Kenai, AK

The combination of flavors in these enchiladas was really good! It’s an easy recipe to assemble. A super simple slow-cooker dinner. Very easy to transport to a potluck, too. We know this will be a hit!

Trivia

The racquet sport with the fastest projectile is….? Nope, not tennis. Nope, not pickleball. And nope, not racquetball… but badminton! The fastest recorded badminton serve was 264.7 miles per hour. Tennis’ record sits at 163.4 miles per hour… slow!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“My Bernese Mountain Dog, Dakota, aka ‘Queen Been,’ sitting on her throne keeping an eye on y’all in the campground. Wave ‘hi’ as you go by.” —Rich Danielson

Leave here with a laugh

At one point during a game, the coach called one of his 9-year-old baseball players aside and asked, “Do you understand what cooperation is? What a team is?” “Yes, coach,” replied the little boy.

“Do you understand what matters is whether we win or lose together as a team?” The little boy nodded in the affirmative. “So,” the coach continued, “I’m sure you know, when an out is called, you shouldn’t argue, curse the umpire or call him a jerk. Do you understand all that?” Again, the little boy nodded in the affirmative.

The coach continued, “And when I take you out of the game so that another boy gets a chance to play, it’s not a stupid decision or that the coach is a butthead, is it?” “No, coach.”

“Good!” said the coach. “Now go over there and explain all that to your grandmother!”

