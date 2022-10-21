RV Daily Tips. Friday, October 21, 2022

Issue 1975

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“Do not think that love in order to be genuine has to be extraordinary. What we need is to love without getting tired. Be faithful in small things because it is in them that your strength lies.” ―Mother Teresa

TOMORROW : Chatting with Chuck

RVtravel.com founder and publisher Chuck Woodbury, along with a friend or two, meets up with his readers, talking about RVing — sort of like sitting around a campfire, except no campfire (not allowed in cyberspace). Please join the discussion via chat, or just lurk and learn a little and have some fun. Starts at 10 a.m. Pacific time (1 p.m. Eastern), tomorrow, Oct. 22. Watch on YouTube • Watch on Facebook.

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day!

On this day in history: 1879 – Thomas Edison applies for a patent for his design for an incandescent light bulb.

Tip of the Day

Why you should carry an extra hose in the RV

Sometimes as RVers we aren’t sure of what gear to carry. After all, there’s only so much space in the rig—being piled from floor to ceiling isn’t conducive to moving about freely. But there’s one thing you may want to carry more than one of: a water hose.

Keeping a long water hose in the rig is always a given, particularly if you frequent RV parks with hookups. But a short, coupled water hose, just a few feet long, can make life a whole lot easier when on the road.

Read more

Today’s RV review…

Reminder: Tony is stepping back from his daily RV reviews for now. Here’s a note from him:

I want to share with you that I am stepping back from my daily RV reviews. I will still review a new model RV in every Saturday’s newsletter, highlighting the best of what I see. I will also continue writing regular gadget reviews and editing the Great RV Accessories newsletter. And I’ll have some other contributions here and there.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Even though Tony is irreplaceable, we’ll bring back RV reviews on a daily basis beginning soon, and, of course, Tony will have a review every Saturday.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Dealer says my RV’s air shocks aren’t adjustable. What?!

Dear Dave,

How do you adjust the air pressure on air shocks? My dealer says you can’t adjust them. My manual says you can add air to make them stiffer or let air out so the unit will ride softer. —Harry, 2019 Forest River Forester 3271SF

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

Historic 1950s Wally Byam Airstream caravan tour of Mexico

By Cheri Sicard

This is an incredible historic video of an incredible two-month-long RV trip undertaken by members of Wally Byam’s Caravaners club in the 1950s. (The date was not given, but it is post-1954, as the video references that earlier caravan.)

This is RV travel as I wish it still was. Although I understand such an undertaking today would likely be even more of a logistical nightmare than it had to have been back then. For instance, there is no way I can imagine a caravan of 200-plus Airstreams in the streets of downtown modern Mexico City!

Click here to watch

UV protection for RV tires

By Roger Marble

This is a reprint of a post I did in 2014 on UV tire protection. The facts and data have not changed. For some time I have been reading posts and advertisements about tire covers and UV protection. As an engineer, I prefer FACTS over sales PR. This investigation has taken more time than I originally wanted as I needed a reasonable way to measure UV and a day with full sun – not something easy to find in NE Ohio [when this was written in April]. Continue reading.

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

Do you plan a special drive to view fall colors?

Tell us here

If you enjoy this newsletter, please help us spread the word! Learn more here. It’s fun!

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Wrap yourself up like a burrito! No, really, do that… Or like a pizza, or waffle, or warm, gooey chocolate chip cookie… Click here to see how.

Quick Tip

Check between your duallies

Take an occasional peek between your dual tires to make sure nothing has wedged in there. If it seems like something has been there a while, it might be best to have a tire shop inspect for damage.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

Current Gasoline and Diesel prices

Every Sunday we tell you the current price of gas and diesel in the U.S. Here’s the site we get that information from.

Say "Thanks!" for this newsletter We work incredibly hard here at RVtravel.com to provide you with the best news, information and advice about RVing. If you enjoyed this newsletter or if you learned something new, say "Thanks!" We couldn't do what we do without those readers who voluntarily provide donations. Thank YOU for supporting us. Processing ... Donate Stripe Payments requires Javascript to be supported by the browser in order to operate.

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Boondockers Welcome: Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees: Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

• Road Trip Wizard: Make your RV road trip planning easier than ever.

Recipe of the Day

Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Muffins

by Sherri Greer from Smithsburg, MD

Super tender, these pumpkin muffins are filled with chocolate chips in every bite. It has a fall feel to it, but you’re not overwhelmed with pumpkin spice. Cinnamon is the more prominent flavor. Canned pumpkin helps make the muffin moist and adds just the right sweetness. We like using a combination of all-purpose flour and whole wheat flour in this recipe. It gives them a slightly different texture than your normal muffin. They’re a bit chewy, but not dry. A delicious pumpkin muffin for fall.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Champagne can polish your shoes and in the early 20th century, in fact, that’s what most people used to do! Give it a try and let us know how it works.

*How did the beloved Addams Family get their start? Yesterday’s trivia tells you this timely answer.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“We adopted these two Beagle/Pekingese mixes, Minnie and Pearl, last week from Basset & Beagle Rescue of the Heartland. They are four months old. Our hearts are full but our minds think we have gone crazy. Life has become a full-time RV puppy-wrangling adventure. Our cat, Frank, thinks his life is ruined and we are not to be forgiven.” —Patti Hooper

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Will you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.