RV Daily Tips. Thursday, October 27, 2022

Issue 1979

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“Morning is wonderful. Its only drawback is that it comes at such an inconvenient time of day.” ―Glen Cook

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Navy Day! (Yes, there was the U.S. Navy Birthday on Oct. 13. Read about these two Navy holidays here.)

On this day in history: 1904 – The first underground New York City Subway line opens, later designated as the IRT Broadway–Seventh Avenue Line.

Tip of the Day

What is the cost of replacing my RV refrigerator?

By Dustin Simpson, California RV Specialists

Last week, our RV repair shop received the below voicemail from Bob:

Hi, my name is Bob. I have a refrigerator that is leaking yellow fluid by the burner. I’ve been told by another shop that the fridge is bad and needs to be replaced. Can you provide an estimate to replace the unit?

I have also watched videos online about replacing the cooling part on the back. Is that an option? I currently have a Norcold 1200.

Thank you, guys, and I look forward to receiving a call back.

Join me in this video as I sit down with my Service Manager, Zach. We share our thoughts and experience replacing the RV refrigerator’s cooling unit compared to replacing the full RV refrigerator unit.

Watch the video

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Why does water I add to fresh water tank drain into black tank?

Dear Dave, (not proofed)

My 2005 Pace Arrow motorhome with a Tecma toilet has been sitting for about 3 months. I added water to the fresh water tank and it all drained into the black water tank. Any ideas as to why? —Del, 2005 Fleetwood Pace Arrow 36D

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

Towing: Safely descending steep grades

Sean and Kristy Michael, aka the team from the Long Long Honeymoon, have put together an extremely quick but useful video about the downhill side of towing steep grades.

Beginner RVers are definitely the audience this particular video is geared towards. After spending five minutes watching these tips, you should feel more confident about towing steep grades with your travel trailer or fifth wheel. And even though the video is geared toward those towing, the tips can also help those driving motorhomes in the mountains too.

Click here to watch

That’s just not true! 13 common myths about RVing

By Gail Marsh

A myth is a common statement or belief, widely known and even accepted as truth, but based on false notions or supposed ideas that have not been proven to be factual. Now that’s a definition mouthful! But I think you’ll agree that the following statements are RV myths (or at least partial myths). This is very interesting.

Reader poll

Do you prefer coffee at Dunkin’ Donuts or Starbucks?

Tell us here

If you enjoy this newsletter, please help us spread the word! Learn more here. It’s fun!

Quick Tip

Boondocking solar lights for indoors at night

In order to save our batteries, we use solar lights which you find in lawn and garden centers. We have a couple of pots of petunias outside with a solar light and we bring them in at night and put one in each room. The flowers make our camper smell so nice! A couple of solar lights without the stake can be placed on the table to play cards by or you can put one in the bathroom and one wherever you need a night light. Thanks to Ray Burr at Love Your RV!

On this day last year…

Make sure you read yesterday’s brand-new issue of our Full-Time RVer newsletter. For full-timers and those that are thinking about becoming one! Click here.

Website of the day

U.S. Naval Institute – Naval History Magazine

Since it’s National Navy Day we thought we’d share a fascinating Navy website with you! This Naval History Magazine is a part of the U.S. Naval Institute and has wonderful articles to read if you’re interested in Navy history.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 3 percent of people never send text messages.

• 76 percent own an RV that is 30 feet or longer.

• Only 28 percent say they bought an RV to “be with nature.” The other 72 percent say that wasn’t part of why they wanted to RV.

Recent poll: Did you buy an RV in 2020? Are you happy or unhappy you bought it?

Recipe of the Day

Turkey-Pumpkin Meatloaf

by Mikekey from Seattle, WA

If you are looking for a unique meatloaf for dinner, then look no further! Who would have thought to add pumpkin in turkey meatloaf? The pumpkin flavor is subtle but makes this meatloaf really moist. This meatloaf recipe is so easy to make and your family will love it.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

George Washington made whiskey! Our first president had his own whiskey distillery, Mount Vernon, in Virginia. At the time, it was one of the largest whiskey distilleries in America, producing 11,000 gallons of the stuff! You can read more about it here (and plan your visit to the distillery, which is still brewin’!).

*At what angle does sunlight need to strike water to create a rainbow? Take a wild guess at the number then see if you’re right in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Tango (left) and Murdock are Great Danes that we had prior to traveling full-time in our motorhome. We got Tango as an eight-week-old puppy and one year later took Murdock in as a rescue when he was given up by his family when he was five months old. We were only supposed to be his temporary foster home but Tango liked having another dog his size to play with so we ended up adopting Murdock. They are now six and seven years old and have been traveling full-time with us for two years. Yes, they are large travel companions but we never considered leaving them behind when we took off! And honestly, they lay around on their bed most of the day anyway, so they really aren’t in the way. We have met many people in campgrounds because they come over to meet the dogs!” —Kris Steiner

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Did you ever think that something that could make you see at night would make you smile this big??

Leave here with a laugh

Last night was awful! I accidentally took my cat’s meds. Don’t ask meow!

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Will you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.