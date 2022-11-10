RV Daily Tips. Thursday, November 10, 2022

Issue 1989

Today’s thought

“Open your eyes and see what you can with them before they close forever.” ―Anthony Doerr

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is the Marine Corps’ 247th birthday! Happy Birthday, Marines!

On this day in history: 1775 – The United States Marine Corps is founded at Tun Tavern in Philadelphia by Samuel Nicholas. We salute our readers who served (or currently serve) with the Marines. Here’s The Marine Corps Hymn (recorded in 1942):

Tip of the Day

Tips for safe RV driving on snow or ice

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Winter is almost upon us. If you’re the typical RVer, your rig may already be tucked in, taking a deserved winter’s nap. On the other hand, maybe you’re a snowbird or full-timer, and your rig is probably somewhere in the sunshine. But what if you’re somewhere in between and that nightmare scenario develops: You’re driving your rig when suddenly, that “not too bad” weather turns cold and the white stuff begins to fall? Can you drive your RV in snow or ice? Should you?

We’ve gathered several winter driving suggestions for RVers—and many of these come from the trucking industry, where nasty weather and big rigs often have to mix.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Can I relocate my slide room switch? It’s in the worst place!

Dear Dave,

The control panel for my unit is in the back and to get to it I have to walk to the back. This is difficult because the slides almost come together and the walkway is extremely narrow. Can I relocate the slide room switch and controls to the front of the unit? Also, the main light switch is at the bottom of the steps and makes it hard to get to from the top. Poor design for both. I am asking if there can be more convenient switches for these two items added. Seems like the wires from the slide panel and the light switch could be run to a better location. Any ideas? —Barry, 2021 Jayco Precept Class A

Video of the day

Essential Dutch oven cooking overview and tips

By Cheri Sicard

A cast iron Dutch oven is one of the most useful cooking vessels ever. If you have not used one before and/or you are not familiar with EVERYTHING this versatile cooking tool can do, this video is for you as it shares LOTS of Dutch oven cooking tips, many of which you might not have seen or heard of before.

With a large lidded cast iron pot, usually with legs, you can make nearly anything such as soups, stews, bacon, eggs, breads, cakes and other baked goods, grilled foods, and even pizza. If you can cook it, there is probably a way to cook it in a cast iron Dutch oven.

Portable, collapsible camping shovel is good to keep in RV

This portable folding shovel is great to keep in your car or RV in case of an emergency. This shovel also features a saw, bottle opener, nail extractor, hoe, fish scaler, emergency whistle, fire bar, and a hammer. Now that’s handy! The handle extends so you can choose the length of the shovel, and the shovel folds up and fits in a waist pack with a belt loop. It’s the perfect gift for the outdoor enthusiast! Learn more or order for a great price.

Keeping your home safe while you are away

We all take steps to keep ourselves and our RV safe while on the road. But how many take extra steps to deter burglars from our homes while on the road? Pages have been written here and elsewhere about staying safe from crime while RVing. However, little has been written about how to deter burglars from burglarizing your home in your absence while RVing. … That is, until now. Dave Helgeson, veteran RVer, “studied up and doubled down on the steps I take to deter burglars from my home” after his home was burglarized twice while he was on the road. Learn how to safeguard your home in this very informative article.

Veterans! Tomorrow is your day! Gain free access to all National Parks (that’s for everyone!) and many state parks too, such as New Mexico, Colorado, California and Washington. Check your state parks website online to see. Additionally, you get a ton (and we mean a ton!) of free food. Find a list of all those food and beverage freebies here. Thank you for your service—enjoy your day!

Reader poll

Do you have a Crockpot/slow cooker?

Quick Tip

Keep the warm (or cool!) air inside with a vent insulator

RVs are meant to be used not just in summer and not just when it is warm and sunny. Achieving comfortable living in your RV when the outside is either too cold or too hot is a challenge. One way to prevent heat from escaping during colder periods or to prevent hot air from entering under a full desert sun is to stop the unwanted flow of heat or cold through your overhead vents. Here’s a simple solution.

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

We would absolutely pay money to sit and watch a group do this at a campground. We’d cry of laughter!

Website of the day

WIT Club

For anyone who owns a Winnebago Industries RV this club is for you—it has thousands and thousands of members! WIT Club members receive special benefits, gather with other people with similar interests, and travel on a variety of special events called caravans and rallies.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 12 percent have gone on a hike five miles or longer within the last month.

• 26 percent plan to head south for the whole winter and an additional 18 percent plan to head south for at least part of the winter.

• The highest percentage of readers, 45 percent, are in their 70s.

Recent poll: How many pillows do you sleep with at night?

Recipe of the Day

Moist and Tender Baked Pork Chops

by Jolene Kath from Seattle, WA

You’ll never think boneless pork chops are dry after trying this recipe. Simply seasoned, you only need a few ingredients to make these pork chops. Searing them gives the pork chops a little color. The steam when baking them in the oven makes the pork chops tender and super juicy. This recipe also makes a thin, flavorful gravy you can drizzle over rice or mashed potatoes when serving.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Polar Bears have black skin and, nope, they don’t have white fur. The bears have two thick layers of clear fur that appears white to the human eye.

*What’s Barbie’s full name? When is her birthday? How old is she? We tell you all about her in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Vada, our beautiful white and orange Brittany, loves to RV with us, especially to sit in the front seat and watch people or birds go by! Whenever she goes with us, there are lots of walks and times together that are so unique and wonderful, with new sights and smells for her to enjoy!” —Brian Burry

Leave here with a laugh

