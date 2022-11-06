News for RVers Issue 1077, Sunday edition

Welcome to RVtravel.com, written by real RVers and real writers, not content creators and artificial intelligence. You come first, not search engine rankings. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

Sunday, November 6, 2022

Non-Members (advertising supported) edition

Featured articles

Are we running out of diesel fuel?

By Randall Brink

Recent headlines have drawn attention to a shortage of diesel fuel across the country. The number of days of current supply has dropped to 25 amid problems with petroleum transportation and shuttered U.S. refineries. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), stocks of diesel fuel and other distillate fuel oils were down to 106 million barrels as of October 21, 2022, which the agency says is the lowest for the autumn season since it began collecting data in 1982. Learn more.

No room for RVs in gentrifying parks

By Andy Zipser

As RV parks and campgrounds become increasingly folded into the cultural mainstream, it’s perhaps inevitable that they start resembling the larger society, warts and all. And so it is that campgrounds, once a refuge from the glitz and ostentation that characterize the contemporary world, have become as vulnerable to gentrification as any downtown warehouse district. Continue reading.

Thetford toilet consumer says he got crappy service

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

This is the tale of two toilets—and their very unhappy owner. Rick S. owns a Super C motorhome equipped with two Thetford toilets—Tecma macerator toilets. These puppies don’t just wait on gravity to evacuate—they wait for a jolt of juice to spin the props on their grinding motor and, from there, chop up and pump out whatever goes in the bowl. That is, on a good day—as you’ll soon see.

Campground Crowding: Wealthy campers have a secret: They’ll pay to not have neighbors

By Nanci Dixon

RV sales have skyrocketed and more people than ever are taking up RVing. The result is some campground crowding like never before! This week, as usual, more readers relate that even when “Campground Full” signs are posted, they are not full. Also, there are RVers who have been on waiting lists for a particular campgrounds “for years.” One RVer says he knows some wealthy folks who book up all the campsites around them so they don’t have anyone next to them. And one person who lives next door to an RV site with unruly and inconsiderate RVers says, “I hate you RVers. Go home.” Read more.

Norcold to shut down all U.S. refrigerator manufacturing

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

A definite chill has set in for more than 350 Norcold refrigerator manufacturing employees. The chill isn’t coming from the cooling units. Instead, these hundreds of employees will soon be laid off as Thetford, Norcold’s parent company, says it’s moving all U.S. refrigerator production “to other global company owned and operated manufacturing facilities.” … What effect will Norcold’s out-of-country transfer have on RV refrigerator consumers? Learn more.

That was the RV week that was

October 30 – November 5, 2022

Jayco has launched a line of solar power system packages. One of the four Overlander Packages can now be added to nearly all Jayco towable products. “From luxury fifth wheels to single-axle travel trailers, there is now a solar package option for all types of units allowing RVers to take charge of their next adventure,” the company said in a news release.

Flexsteel Industries Inc., a supplier of furniture to the RV industry until April 2020, will pay $9.8 million for the cleanup of a north Elkhart (Indiana) Superfund site with polluted groundwater. It will also reimburse the Environmental Protection Agency for a portion of past costs incurred at the site.

If you happen to find yourself in South Africa next February, you might want to stop by the Caravan Show, held every year in Gallagher Convention Centre in the Johannesburg area. The leading South African manufacturers of caravans, RVs and trailers will be on hand February 24-26 along with businesses selling camping gear, plus representatives from RV resorts. More than 20 new caravan models were launched during last year’s show.

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) are reminding motorists that deer and moose are more likely to enter public roadways in the fall during their breeding season. According to the University at Albany’s Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research, 41 percent of crashes in 2021 between deer and vehicles occurred in October, November and December.

Nearly all roads in Yellowstone National Park are now closed to prepare for the winter season, including the West, South, and East entrances. There is currently no access to interior locations like Old Faithful, Grand Prismatic, or the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone. Yellowstone’s North Entrance, which reopened Sunday, Oct. 30, serves as the primary access point to the park during the fall and winter. The road from the North Entrance in Gardiner, MT, through the park to the Northeast Entrance in Cooke City/Silver Gate, MT, is the only road that is open year-round to automobiles.

Property in Perry County, Kentucky, currently being used as a county flood removal drop-off point in the town of Rowdy, is getting a new campground. When complete it will house 30 RV sites with water, sewer, electrical and cable TV hookups as well as an on-site dump station.

New Denver-based travel tech startup, BookOutdoors, hopes to make booking campsites an easier process for outdoor enthusiasts. The startup is now live in 12 states for campers to book campgrounds, RV parks, cabins and glamping resorts. The site offers weather protection, which offers full refunds for covered weather events, as well as affordable travel insurance options that let you cancel your reservation for any reason.

In its third quarter report, Camping World reported used vehicle revenue was a record $526.0 million, an increase of $6.4 million, or 1.2%, while new vehicle revenue declined $30.2 million, or 3.5%. Used vehicle unit sales were a record 14,460 units for the third quarter, an increase of 829 units, or 6.1%. Portland, Oregon, leaders have approved a controversial plan to ban homeless camping and create large government-sponsored shelters. The plan will create six large city-approved camping sites, build 20,000 units of affordable housing and allow Portland leaders to prohibit camping on city streets. Additionally, the council agreed to cap the camps at 250 people capacity, instead of the proposed maximum of 500.

A new trend in RVing is renting an RV and having it delivered to a campground, ready for you when you arrive. Peer-to-peer RV rental company RVshare says its top 2021 delivery destination is The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort adjacent to the Magic Kingdom in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The cost of a campsite there including full RV hookups is $1,300 for a six-night stay during the first week of March 2023, plus delivery charges.

Kampgrounds of America Inc.’s (KOA) new proprietary, in-house-designed reservation software is processing a new booking every 3 seconds, a check-in every 1.1 seconds and a store sale every 1.25 seconds. Other improvements allow guests to choose a specific campsite for a premium determined by the campground and Express Arrival, a feature designed to speed up the check-in process.

Gaston Perez, a 40-year-old Brownsville, Texas, resident, admitted to smuggling 10 undocumented immigrants who were trapped in a travel trailer in Sarita, Texas. Five people were trapped in the back of the trailer due to an inoperable slide out. Three additional individuals were discovered in the front of the RV. Law enforcement officers found two more individuals sweating profusely behind a television set inside a wooden entertainment console.

U.S park rangers in Washington’s Olympic National Park are searching for 35-year-old Laura Macke, who was reported missing at 10 a.m. on November 2. Officials say Macke had a backcountry permit from Oct. 30-31 and was traveling solo. Anyone in the Lake Quinault, Graves Creek, or Enchanted Valley area between Oct. 30 and Nov. 1 who may have information about Macke should call or text the tip line at 1-888-653-0009 or submit a tip online.

Six Tennessee state parks will offer a home-cooked Thanksgiving dinner this year for those who want to celebrate differently. The six parks preparing meals are: Cumberland Mountain State Park, David Crockett State Park, Fall Creek Falls State Park, Montgomery Bell State Park, Natchez Trace State Park, and Pickwick Landing State Park. Find more information including menus and pricing here.

News briefs

One of Arkansas’ most popular state parks, Lake Catherine State Park, will close for recreation from December 1 until March 18, 2023.

Washington State Parks is providing two free entrance days in November. Visitors can enjoy free admission on Veterans Day, November 11, and on Native American Heritage Day, November 25. On free entrance days no visitor pass is required.

A winter storm warning is in effect from Yosemite National Park to the Upper San Joaquin River beginning this afternoon until 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. The majority of snow will fall above 4,000 feet Sunday night through Tuesday. Wind gusts could reach as high as 50 mph.

Workamper News has published the last printed issue of Workamper News, ending a 35-year run. A bi-monthly, smaller e-newsletter will be published for companies that hire work campers. Workamper News states It will be easier for members to look at all of the job listings in one convenient and powerful online search.

THOR Industries, Inc. has entered into a strategic partnership with Harbinger Motors, Inc., a commercial electric vehicle (EV) company delivering proprietary EV technology targeted to medium-duty chassis platforms used in the RV industry.

A new study conducted by the UK’s Camping and Caravanning Club alongside academics from Liverpool John Moores University and Sheffield Hallam University shows that camping in the great outdoors makes people feel more content and more connected to nature and enhances their overall well-being.

North Carolina has a new campground. The Gorges State Park campground has unveiled its new park, with 14 RV sites, 16 tent sites, and five cabins. RV sites have 20-, 30- or 50-amp electric, and water and sewer hookups.

Reader poll

How many pillows do you sleep with at night?



Is one enough? Or do you sleep with more? Weigh in here, and please leave a comment.

Tape it to the limit…

HAVE YOU SEEN THESE STOLEN RVs?

RV service shop owners are flabbergasted: Someone stole a customer’s travel trailer from their Manchester, Maine, service overflow lot. “This is the first time one of [our] customer’s vehicles has been reported stolen,” says a representative of Scott’s Recreation. The theft of the 18-foot Forest River Wolf Pup was reported October 15, taken from a lot in the 700 block of Western Avenue. Security cam footage wasn’t available, as a power outage had knocked the system off-line. If you have information that might help solve this case, contact the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office at (207) 623-3614. This week’s “No good deed goes unpunished” entry comes from Bedford, New Hampshire. Someone put an ad in craiglist, offering to give away a used pop-up trailer. Somebody else responded, coming and taking away the unwanted RV. At the same time, it appears they also took away the original poster’s OTHER pop-up camper. Missing between October 12 and 15, a 2004 Coach Classic pop-up. Know something? Contact Officer Proulx at (603) 472-5113, ext. 278. This 1999 white Ford F-250 extended cab diesel truck was stolen from Lindsay, CA, between October 30 and November 1. California plates: 6B56087. If seen, please call Officer Sanchez at 559-733-6218. Did someone rip off your ride? Let us post information on your stolen RV. Email Russ (at) rvtravel.com. See many more recently stolen RVs. Let’s help find these for their owners and maybe even put the crooks in the slammer. Click here.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of October 31, 2022:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.74 [Calif.: $5.31]

Change from week before: Down 3 cents; Change from year before: Up 35 cents.

Diesel: $5.32 [Calif.: $6.25]

Change from week before: Down 2 cents; Change from year before: Up $1.59.

Brain Teaser

Two cops walked into a room with no windows and found a dead man who obviously hung himself from the ceiling, though they couldn’t figure out how. There was no chair or table beneath him that he might have jumped off. Just a puddle of water. How did he do it?

(Answer below.)

Recipe of the Day

Creamy Turkey & Noodles

by Mary Philio from Montgomery, TX

Need to use up extra turkey? Try this creamy turkey and noodles recipe. Mary is right. This dish has so much wonderful flavor. The sauce is so creamy. Mixing a packet of gravy with cream cheese adds some tang and a savory flavor. Mixing in chopped bacon brings the dish over the top with its smoky taste. Next time, we’re going to try Mary’s fried onions suggestion.

Click here for the recipe

Brain teaser answer:

He stood on a block of ice until it melted.

The Perfect Scam Podcast

Every Sunday we present a podcast from AARP about scams and how crooks are stealing your money, often via telemarketing. Their efforts are often most successful with people 65 years and older who fall victim to the scammers’ sophisticated techniques. Here is this week’s episode.

Trivia

The Empire State Building in New York City has its own ZIP code. Even though the building sits inside the 10001 ZIP code, if you want to send mail to the building you’ll have to address it to 10118. The Empire State Building isn’t the only one to have its own ZIP code though. Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles has its own, as does the CIA and New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

Sunday funny

Two strings are walking down the street. It’s a really hot day and they decide to stop in a bar for a drink. They walk into a bar and the bartender says, “Get out. We don’t serve strings in here.” The two strings leave and are quite upset over this. Outside one string says to the other, “Watch this,” and he messes up his hair really wild. He walks back into the bar and the bartender says, “Hey, aren’t you a string I just kicked out of here?” The string says, “Nope, I’m a frayed knot.”

Today in History

