RV Daily Tips. Thursday, November 17, 2022

Issue 1994

Today’s thought

“We shouldn’t be looking for heroes, we should be looking for good ideas.” ―Noam Chomsky

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Take a Hike Day!

On this day in history: 1820 – Captain Nathaniel Palmer becomes the first American to see Antarctica. (The Palmer Peninsula is later named after him.)

Tip of the Day

5 tips from professional RV washers

By Nanci Dixon

Traveling through the dusty states of Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas, can really dirty up an RV! We pulled into a campground in Amarillo, Texas, and saw the motorhome next to us being washed. The people doing the RV washing were professionals and shared some secrets with us. Of course, we had the road dust washed off ours, too.

Previously we had our motorhome lightly scratched by brush washing it in Yuma, AZ. This time, I insisted that they use the lambswool wash pad we had on hand. The former brush scratches in the clear coat are still visible in the sunlight but at least no more were added.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

My toilet and tank opening overlap. This is not good!

Dear Dave,

When I open and look down into the toilet, I see a round hole in the toilet that does not line up with the round hole in the tank (or tank pipe). Hard to describe, but it looks like two circles that are offset from one another. The two openings overlap, which creates a small shelf where solid material likes to congregate. I cannot figure out how the toilet is mounted. There is no visible mounting hardware. It is down too far for me to cut away some material, but I’m not sure if I would be damaging the toilet or the holding tank. I think I have to remove the toilet and remount it in a new position but can’t figure out how to do this. Any help would be appreciated. THANK YOU! —Stas, 2004 Fleetwood Tioga Model 23E

Read Dave's answer

Video of the day

Evidence of Sasquatch? 8 years of Alaska Bigfoot video clips

By Cheri Sicard

Keithie6, a metal detectorist who has been living in and exploring Alaska for the last 22 years, has put together a short but fascinating compilation of Alaska Bigfoot video clips he has personally experienced and filmed over an 8-year period.

Whether you are a Bigfoot believer or not, there are some compelling things presented from a low-key source who seems to just be sharing his personal experiences that happened to him while he was out pursuing his metal-detecting vocation.

Click here to watch

Roadside stop near Death Valley is an unexpected delight. (This story is delightful, too)

By Rod Andrew

Probably most readers of RVtravel.com have visited the amazing landmarks, natural and man-made, that are part of the RV experience. Standing on the edge of the Grand Canyon is, well, overwhelming. During our travels, my wife and I have had our share of these majestic moments, but, strangely, it has been unexpected moments of joy that we remember most vividly, and that have had the most lasting impact on us. I’d like to share one of those moments. Continue reading. (You’ll love this.)

Quick Tip

A simple reminder which just may save your RV roof

Don’t bang your [RV’s] head: Make an easy-to-read note and put it on your dashboard or sun visor showing your RV height in feet and inches – and in metric too, if you travel out of the country. It could save your TV antenna, air conditioner – even your roof. Thanks to George B. for the tip.

Recipe of the Day

Super Delicious Apple Cider Turkey Brine

by Sanity Chek from Annapolis, MD

Trust the process for brining a turkey, and this recipe will produce one of the best roasted turkeys you’ve ever tasted. Once baked, the turkey is nice and juicy, and full of flavor. It’s savory with a hint of garlic and citrus. The breast is not the least bit dry. This apple cider brine does take a little bit of patience and time, but the outcome is well worth the wait.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

According to a study done by the Archives of Surgery, doctors who played video games for more than three hours each week made 37 percent fewer surgical errors than those who didn’t. Those same doctors also performed 27 percent faster and scored 42 percent better on a test of surgical skills. Video games can improve fine motor skills, eye-hand coordination, attention span, depth perception and computer competency. Interesting!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Cooper, our 15-year-old cat, loves travel and is very laid-back and relaxed. He likes to watch the world from the inside of his MoHo.” —Caren Kelly

Leave here with a laugh

