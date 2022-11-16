RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Issue 1993

Today’s thought

“If everybody is thinking alike, then somebody isn’t thinking.” ―George S. Patton

Tip of the Day

How to make your RV warm and welcoming to guests for the holidays

It won’t be long now. Soon, out-of-town relatives and friends will descend on your home for the holidays. It’s expensive to put them up in nearby hotels, but if you don’t really have space for them inside your sticks-and-bricks home, it’s time to put that RV to an alternative use! Use your RV to accommodate your out-of-town guests. You can take it to a nearby campground or park it in your driveway. Either way, your guests will have a place to “escape,” and you can find downtime inside your home, as well! Face it, holidays are stressful enough without having to worry about extra folks underfoot 24/7. Let your RV come to the rescue!

Before you think that bedding guests down in an RV is less than hospitable, there are ways you can make the RV space quite comfortable! Plus, it might be fun for your non-RVing guests to stay in their own house-on-wheels for a few days!

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Quick RV Tech Tip: Will a 30-amp outlet charge my RV’s batteries this winter?

Dear Dave,

Will a 30-amp outlet at my home provide enough power over the winter off-season in Colorado to keep the coach batteries charged and in good condition, using the RV’s electric system? Does this coach’s charging system desulfate the four flooded golf cart batteries? Thank you! —Mark, 2003 Fleetwood Revolution

Read Dave's answer

Video of the day

RV rubber care and maintenance

By Cheri Sicard

Rubber is all over your RV, both outside and under the coach. It’s in your tow vehicle, as well. But do you know how to care for your RV rubber parts? If not, the video below from Martin of RVstreet will show you how.

The sun’s damaging UV rays as well as engine heat are brutal on RV rubber parts and can cause them to deteriorate quicker. If you don’t address them early, they can create premature failure and can even cause RV leaks.

Click here to watch

Born in the USA: Famous things and where they started

Some birthplaces of people inspire great monuments and a flood of tourist traffic. When it’s the birth of an idea, a product, or a movement, you may find the place where it all began to be far more humble. … Here are a few random (and very interesting) ones worth stumbling upon.

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Easy way to line cabinet shelves

Cabinet shelves bare and unlined? Here’s an alternative to contact paper: Peel-and-stick floor tiles. Cut them to fit cabinets with utility knife, or even stout utility scissors. They add a little cushioning, too.

Website of the day

The 50 Best Luxury RV Parks in the U.S.

This list from Outdoorsy is giving us some serious wanderlust. These places look niiiiiice. Have you been to any of them?

Recipe of the Day

Not the Same Ol’ Biscuits and Gravy

by Karen Vandevander from Manassas, VA

When you hear biscuits and gravy, sausage gravy typically comes to mind. This is not that, but it is quite good. Filled with chicken and bacon, it’s super creamy and versatile. Everything simmers in the Crock Pot, which makes this a great recipe when short on time. You will be happy if you eat this for breakfast (over biscuits) or dinner (with pasta). Delicious comfort food.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Right-handed people tend to chew food on the right side of their mouth while left-handed people tend to chew on the left side. (You just fake chewed to see which side you chew on, didn’t you?)

*What U.S. city has its own species of ant? Find out, and learn more about that type of ant, in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Teddy.” —Jim Andrews

Leave here with a laugh

