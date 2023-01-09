RV Daily Tips. Monday, January 9, 2023

Issue 2031

“Stories can conquer fear, you know. They can make the heart bigger.” ―Ben Okri

Tip of the Day

My 11 favorite RV cleaning products

By Nanci Dixon

There are a number of cleaning products that can be effective for use in an RV. I have some favorites that I just can’t do without.

It is always best to check the owner’s manual for specific recommendations for your type of RV and the materials inside it. Remember: Aerosols can set off LP and smoke detectors if sprayed too close to the detector.

See Nanci’s favorites here

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

What is the best jack, and where to put it, to change a tire on a travel trailer?

Dear Dave,

Would you use a bottle or floor jack to replace a tire on a travel trailer? Also, where is the correct place to locate the jack to lift the trailer to change the tire? —Charles, Forest River Rockwood RS20 travel trailer

Read Dave’s answer

In the RV Shop with Dustin

RV Talkin’ Tech Short: How often do dump valve cables break? Should I be worried?

If you have questions, we have answers! Join us LIVE every Wednesday at 4 p.m. PST (7 p.m. EST) for Talkin’ RV Tech, presented by RVtravel.com. Here is a sample from one of our recent shows where one of our viewers shares their concern about their dump valve cables breaking.

How often do these cables break and should you, as an RVer, be worried about it happening?

Click here to find out

Video of the day

Best video EVER on how to back up a trailer

By Cheri Sicard

Backing up a trailer has to be one of the most panic-inducing tasks facing new RVers. I have known numerous RVers who will go FAR out of their way and spend loads of extra money on RV park pull-through spots just to avoid this dreaded task. Panic no more. When it comes to the topic of how to back up a trailer, the video below is one of the best we’ve seen on the topic.

Click here to watch

Stupid RVer Trick: Dairy Queen RV drive-through disaster

How badly did this guy need a hamburger? This video definitely goes into our Stupid RVer Tricks Hall of Fame. How stupid would someone need to be to even attempt to enter a fast-food drive through with a narrow 90-degree turn while towing a long fifth wheel trailer? Yes, that is what happened here. Maximum Stupid!! Watch the burning rubber here.

Reader poll

What bothers you most, a neighbor’s loud music or barking dog?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Check the battery’s water level before charging

Need to charge your batteries but the “water level” is low? Wait until after you’ve charged them, then fill. Exception: If the level is below the top of the plates, fill to just cover the plates, then charge. After charging, complete the “fill up.”

Recipe of the Day

Aunt Lynda’s Cream Cheese Filled Banana Bread

by Kim from Boston, MA

Classic recipes are the best! This recipe takes classic banana nut bread and adds a cream cheese filling that elevates this to extraordinary banana bread. The bread is tender and full of flavor. It’s a neat surprise when you first cut into this loaf. Perfect for a light dessert or a snack with coffee.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Oh, say can you seeeeeee…. Can you guess which country has the longest national anthem? It’s Greece! The Greek National Anthem, known as “Hymn to Liberty,” is so long that it’s rarely sung from start to finish. The anthem is actually a poem, written by Dionysios Solomos and it’s 158 stanzas long! When Nikolaos Mantzaros put the poem to music, he wrote two scores: one for the full poem and one for the first two stanzas, which is usually the part that’s sung in public.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Lucky is a 13-year-old Imperial Shih Tzu. He loves RVing, going camping, canoeing, anything active. He’s a lovable little boy.” —Jennifer Schwan

