RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Issue 2043

Tip of the Day

Navigating diverging diamond interchanges in your RV

By Gail Marsh

Driving your RV down the road demands your full attention. This is especially true when you come upon an unfamiliar road configuration like a roundabout or a Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI). Like most everything else with RVing, it’s a good idea to learn as much as you can ahead of time. So here are some tips for navigating diverging diamond interchanges in your RV.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Wire from converter to batteries—How long can it be?

Dear Dave,

My inverter is under the bed in the back and the batteries are about 20 feet upfront. I’m told this is too far away because of the voltage drop. I’ve looked at many RVs that are like mine. Most inverter specs say 5 feet max. Is this a problem? —Mike, 2019 Thor Windsport 27B

Video of the day

How to use a compass

By Cheri Sicard

It may seem basic, but if you never went to scouts and nobody ever showed you, how are you supposed to learn? By watching the video on how to use a compass from outdoor experts at REI, of course!

Everyone, young and old, should understand this basic survival skill, so why not sit down and watch the video with the entire family?

Five important things to ask before you buy your next RV

Lemon Law attorney Ron Burdge has some very important advice for anyone who is in the market to buy an RV. He knows what he’s talking about after helping countless hundreds of RVers avoid financial disaster related to the purchase or use of a defective RV. Read more.

Live today: RV repair and maintenance advice

Dave, Dustin and Zach answer your questions about RV repair and maintenance

On today’s live Talkin’ RV Tech, our three tech experts will answer your questions from our online video studio about RV Repair and Maintenance from 4-5 p.m. Pacific time (7-8 p.m. in the East). So join them and pick their brains via chat. Ask questions or just lurk and soak up all the valuable information. You will learn soooooooo much!

Reader poll

Did you ever have a teacher who significantly changed your life?

Quick Tip

Clean your Plexiglas shower door without scratching it

If your RV shower door is Plexiglas, it’ll scratch easily. Here’s a recipe/directions for cleaning without scratching: To an empty spray bottle add 1 cup of water with 1/2 teaspoon of dishwashing detergent. Add 1/4 cup of vinegar. Mix contents GENTLY. Now spray the Plexiglas with a light, thin mist. Let sit a few seconds and wipe clean with a soft, lint-free cloth. Wipe in large circles. Repeat until clean.

Website of the day

The 10 Best Websites to Play Free Jigsaw Puzzles Online

As RVers, we don’t have a lot of free space to do large puzzles. That’s where online puzzles come in handy! This list shows you the best websites to do free puzzles online.

Recipe of the Day

Super Bowl Taco Showdown

by Pat Thompson from Memphis, TN

Truth be told, we could sit down in front of the big game and make quite a dent in this delicious taco salad all by ourselves! It’s easy to make and very filling. Adding Italian dressing makes this different than other taco salad recipes. It’s surprisingly delicious and brings a hint of tangy flavor.

Trivia

The term “loophole” used to refer to what? Castle architecture. Loopholes, also called arrow slits, were narrow windows carved out of castle walls that allowed defenders to shoot attackers.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is my second ‘foster fail,’ Argo. He climbs up the ladder to his bed in the cab over my Class C. He looks back when he gets to the last rung as if to tell me ‘Goodnight.'” —Debie Johnson

Leave here with a laugh

