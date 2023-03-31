RV Daily Tips. Friday, March 31, 2023

Issue 2090

Today’s thought

“Instructions for living a life.

Pay attention.

Be astonished.

Tell about it.” ―Mary Oliver

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Tater Day! If you don’t feel like eating potatoes today, how about spending the night in one? Yep…

On this day in history: 1918 – Daylight saving time goes into effect in the United States for the first time.

Will you be near Monroe, WA, this weekend? If so, come say "hi" to us at our RVtravel.com booth at the Washington State Evergreen Spring RV Show (near Seattle)!

We’ll be selling a number of books and videos and other products for a small donation — a fraction of the products’ price — with 100% of all proceeds (every penny) going to the Sky Valley Food Bank in Monroe, the site of the RV show. At least 1,300 families in the area do not know where their next meal is coming from. We hope to help a little.

Tip of the Day

RV Mods – Got a spare, there?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Here’s an RV modification for the travel trailer and smaller motorhome set. It’s an “If you ain’t got it, you need it” mod. When we bought our mid-20-foot range travel trailer, it didn’t take us long to scratch our heads: “Where’s the spare tire?” It was an apt question, because in the years that we had that rig, due to an originally unbeknownst misaligned axle, we needed more than a couple of whacks with a spare tire.

Do you have a spare tire carrier on your rig? No, we’re not talking about behemoth Class A units where not only do you need a spare tire, you need the likes of Samson to ride along in your basement storage to lift and fit the spare. We’re talking about a rig that uses a, say, 15- or 16-inch tire. If your rig is equipped with the typical 4-inch square tube rear bumper, then acquiring and installing this important mod is quick, inexpensive and relatively easy.

Continue reading

Click here to see if your RV made it into today's issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Why are RV’s decals fading and cracking so soon?

In this short video, Dave responds to a reader’s question about why his RV’s decals are fading and cracking on this two-year-old RV. Dave explains there are two types of decals, one lasts longer than the other (bet you can’t guess why). And he has a bit of advice about keeping your decals in top shape. Read more and watch the video.

Video of the day

Are these crazy air fryer recipes brilliant or dumb?

By Cheri Sicard

When we did a recent readers’ poll of what appliances you take along in your RV, air fryers were near the top of the list. In fact, many of you said you used ONLY your air fryer for all your RV cooking needs. To be sure, owners of air fryers, both in and out of RVs, are coming up with all kinds of unique air fryer recipes and techniques for using this gadget. Some sound brilliant, others sound just kind of weird.

Click here to watch

RV Hacks, Tips & Tricks

By Gail Marsh

No matter if you’re a long-time pro at RVing or just starting out, the following RV hacks, tips and tricks are sure to make your RV trips easier, more comfortable, and hopefully more enjoyable. The following ideas may need to be implemented by purchasing an item or two from your local store. In many cases, however, you probably have the needed items in your home already. Curious? Then read on to discover some very useful RV tricks and tips!

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Important to know when buying new tires

Need new tires for the rig? It may be best to stick with the same tire specification as the original equipment. If you do decide to change specs, make sure you always match up your tire and wheel capacity. For example, NEVER mount a 3,000-pound capacity tire on a 2,000 pound capacity wheel.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

The Best Mountain Towns to Visit in America

It’s hard to say there’s anything better than a gorgeous mountain town, especially on a beautiful spring or summer day. See how many of these you’ve been to, and plan a trip to the ones you’ve never visited.

Recipe of the Day

Tater Tot Casserole

by Phyllis Gesch from Round Rock, TX

Want a quick and easy weeknight meal? Try this tater tot casserole recipe. It’s filled with tater tots, ground hamburger meat, and cheese (how can that be bad?!). Once baked, it kind of tastes like a cheeseburger without the bun. Made with only five ingredients, this is a great dinner option when you don’t know what to make and don’t feel like running to the grocery store.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Speaking of Tater Tots… Tater Tots were created in 1953 by Ore-Ida founders who repurposed leftover potato slivers by mixing them with flour and seasoning. The product was first sold in 1956 and quickly gained popularity. The name “Tater Tot” was trademarked by Ore-Ida and has since become a common term for the dish. Americans now consume approximately 70 million pounds of Tater Tots per year.

*What is the most intelligent freshwater fish? Hint: It’s also the most popular freshwater game fish in the U.S.! Take a guess and see if you’re right by looking for the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Aneli is a mix of King Charles Spaniel and Shih Tzu. She loves to camp but is not a fan of getting there. Loves to play catch with her favorite ball or chew on a stick.” —Keith Peterson

Sewer fitting grip help! Gadget to the rescue!

If you find the bayonet mounts for your sewer hose connections are getting a bit hard to twist off and on (hate to say it, but it sometimes comes with age), here’s a tool that might help. An adjustable oil filter wrench, made to get a grip around automotive oil filters, can also provide a handy grip and plenty of leverage on the bayonet fitting of your sewer hose, and the termination cap as well. Here’s one we recommend.

Leave here with a laugh

