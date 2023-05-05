RV Daily Tips. Friday, May 5, 2023

Issue 2115

Today’s thought

“Life has no remote. Get up and change it yourself!” ―Mark A. Cooper

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Cinco De Mayo!

On this day in history: 1809 – Mary Dixon Kies becomes the first woman awarded a U.S. patent, for a technique of weaving straw with silk and thread.

Tip of the Day

DIY: Remove and replace rotted flooring in your RV

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Those who love—and preserve—an older RV often find a painful reality in their treasure: soft spots in the flooring. The problem is usually traced back to a water leak that’s compromised the integrity of the floor. Sometimes it can be ignored for a while, but it can get downright dangerous. Having a guest fall through your bathroom floor is not a pleasant thought.

Replacing a bad spot in the floor is challenging, but not impossible for the do-it-yourselfer. It takes time and patience, and at times a bit of imagination. We’ll walk you through the process.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

What is the solution to battery corrosion?

Dear Dave,

What is the solution to battery corrosion? Seems if the hold-down brackets were made of something other than metal, it would minimize the occurrence of corrosion. What about aluminum? Vaseline works well on the lead posts, but the metal hold-down brackets just can’t resist it, even though well-painted with Rust-Oleum. —Bryan, 2021 Winnie Vista 29V

Read Dave’s answer

In the RV shop with Dustin

Why install the Roadmaster Comfort Ride System?

The Roadmaster’s Comfort Ride Slipper Spring system is designed to be used with the Comfort Ride Shock Absorber system. When the systems are used together, you can expect up to a 50 percent reduction in induced road energy transmission into your RV—over cobblestones, a 76 percent reduction, and over gravel roads, a 94 percent reduction! These products are designed for low maintenance; 10 of the 14 moving parts in the conventional RV suspension are eliminated. The remaining four are lubricated with bushings.

Continue reading

Video of the day

Camping in Oregon: 5 bucket list Oregon RV trips

I briefly traveled in Oregon on last year’s long long RV trip and I can’t wait to get back to this region to explore more this year. That’s why I was thrilled to find this 5 Bucket List Oregon RV Trips video to help me plan.

There is so much to explore, I am not sure how the team at Camp/Travel/Explore managed to narrow this list down to just five, but they did.

So what Oregon RV trips made the list?

Find out here

Why you don’t have to be a minimalist to be an RVer

By Cheri Sicard

There seems to be a popular wisdom circulating among today’s young RV bloggers and YouTubers that you MUST be a minimalist to successfully live and thrive in the RV lifestyle. I even saw one “expert” (who, by the way, was selling expensive online courses about living as a nomad) actually give the ridiculous advice that you should outfit your RV with NO MORE THAN two place settings. … WHAT the WHAT? … Read Cheri’s wise alternative perspective, and check out her picture as a beautiful circus performer, here.

Reader poll

Will you do something special today to celebrate Cinco De Mayo?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Meter shows moisture in walls, ceilings

Planning on buying a used RV? Water leakage is a sure-fire way to kill a rig. But how can you “see” inside the walls or ceiling of an RV to detect moisture? Here’s a neat device that non-invasively detects and reports on moisture levels under a variety of materials up to 3/4-inch deep. “Looks” under drywall, paneling, softwood, and hardwood. At less than $50, it might just save your bacon, not to mention your RV. Here’s one on Amazon.

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Oh, this is HUGely fitting for today! And all we have to say is: Yes, yes we do.

Website of the day

40 Fascinating Places You Won’t Believe Are in the United States

Not only will you not believe some of these places are in the U.S., but you’ll have a hard time believing they’re on planet Earth!

Recipe of the Day

Mexican Street Corn

by Wiley P. from Sierra Vista, AZ

This grilled corn is the perfect side dish for a Mexican meal. Or, really any grilled meal. Cooking the corn on the grill adds a wonderful smoky flavor to the kernels. Mayonnaise adds creaminess to the corn. We loved rolling the corn in a cheese and spice mixture. When combined with mayonnaise, it tastes like a creamy cilantro sauce. A fun and flavorful way to prepare corn in the summer.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Which of these states is known for an architectural detail called a “witch window”? South Carolina? Vermont? Indiana? Massachusetts? If you guessed Vermont, you’re correct! In Vermont, many older homes have “witch windows”—windows that are installed into the gable end of a home’s roofline at a 45-degree angle. The name is from an old superstition that witches can’t fly through crooked windows.

*What will you find inside every astronaut’s helmet? Find out in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This was Chewy, our traveling companion that completed three cross-country RV trips before he passed about three years ago.” —Robert McBride

Leave here with a laugh

