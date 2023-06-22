Great RV Accessories Newsletter #15, June 22, 2023

There’s just something about camping that stimulates the appetite and makes everyone hungry! This issue of the Great RV Accessories newsletter has some nifty stuff to help you enjoy food and cooking on your RV trips. Plus we share some indispensable gadget finds that almost every RVer can use. Get ready to get hungry…

Crazy about s’mores! S’more ideas, gear, and gadgets!

Oh YUM! It’s finally s’mores season! Did you know that summer’s quintessential camping dessert was first introduced to the world via a Girl Scouts booklet in 1920?

The s’more has come a long way since then with creative cooks altering the original formula of graham crackers sandwiching chocolate and toasted marshmallows. Not that the original still isn’t delicious, but you can have a lot of fun playing around with the theme like Gail Marsh does with the ideas in her creative S’mores hacks article.

Even so, Gail missed my personal favorite, which substitutes Snyder’s Pretzel Snaps for the traditional Graham Crackers to give you an irresistible sweet and salty s’more. (Yep, now we’re hungry!)

Make psychedelic s’mores with color-changing marshmallows!

One thing that is always consistent among s’mores makers is marshmallows. But even these have seen changes. Gail discovered some color-changing marshmallows that will delight the children and grandchildren. Just add heat, like from a campfire or a cup of hot cocoa, and the marshmallows change color. Groovy, man!

(As a side note, Gail’s husband also discovered some unusual garlic-scented marshmallows meant to be used as fish bait. While fish seem to love them and anglers should take note, we do NOT recommend using these for your s’mores!)

More s’mores shopping

S’mores camping caddy keeps all the essentials in one neat little box.

Can’t find roasting sticks at your campsite? No problem. Pick up a set of 10 telescoping s’mores/hot dog roasting sticks that come in their own carrying bag.

Love the flavor of s’mores but hate the calories? Here’s a sneaky solution for that!

Gadgets we’re loving

Most used RV accessory: Camco Folding Stool

This little gadget is one of my most used RV accessories, and judging from the comments on this post, a lot of our readers agree. It folds flat to be neatly tucked away into almost any closet or cubby and instantly unfolds into a sturdy step stool. Read more.

The best hand mixer for baking RVers

I am extremely picky about adding electrical appliances to my RV, but there is a whole lot to like about this small appliance from an RVer’s perspective, especially the fact that all the parts and accessories fit neatly into a snap-on storage case that keeps everything neatly organized together in one compact package. No searching around or losing parts, ever.

Read more.

Rophor RV levelers

Finally there is a streamlined wedge leveler solution for double- and triple-axle trailers. No trimming required! Check them out.

Sewer fitting grip help! Gadget to the rescue!

If you find the bayonet mounts for your sewer hose connections are getting a bit hard to twist off and on (hate to say it, but it sometimes comes with age), here’s a tool that might help. An adjustable oil filter wrench, made to get a grip around automotive oil filters, can also provide a handy grip and plenty of leverage on the bayonet fitting of your sewer hose, and the termination cap as well. Here’s one we recommend.

The infinite lighter: RONXS!

Russ And Tiña De Maris decided to spring for the Rolls Royce of gas lighters, and got one that didn’t need butane gas! They write, “The RONXS lighter doesn’t need refills on gas, because it doesn’t ‘light’ with gas. Rather, a self-contained, rechargeable battery inside this ingenious device creates a small arc of electricity across the tips which instantly lights off our rig’s propane appliances. And if you’re a ‘candle’ geek, it will set your wick to wiggling in a hurry, too.” Read more.

More love for Mason jars

Packing a few Mason jars (also known as canning jars) in your RV makes good, practical sense. This simple utility item can replace a multitude of other kitchen tools, and fulfill a myriad of purposes while taking up little space. Click the link for 26 uses for Mason jars in an RV (seriously, these are brilliant!). Click here to read.

Can lid gadgets

If you drink anything (soda, soda water, beer, etc.) you’ll want to sip in style while saying goodbye to flat fizz, bugs, and spills with these can lid gadgets. Check ’em out.

And something we don’t love…

No, some of us don’t love this at all (although I kinda do)…

