RV Daily Tips. Thursday, August 31, 2023

Tip of the Day

How to diagnose your RV’s air conditioner health

Certified RV technician Chris Dougherty shows you a way to diagnose the health of your RV’s air conditioner (or air conditioners) using an infrared thermometer. It’s a simple process, but one most RVers have likely never thought to check. Chris recorded this video while he was the technical editor of RVtravel.com.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

How can I tighten up my RV’s lock mechanism?

Dear Dave,

The deadbolt lock (top lock on the door) is sloppy and I have a hard time locking and unlocking it with the key from the outside. What can I do to tighten up the lock mechanism? —Bob, 2007 Fleetwood Fiesta LX

RV Tours

First look! 2024 Rockwood Geo Pro 20BHS Travel Trailer

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below, the team from Rousseau’s RV Walkthroughs is here to give us a first-look tour of the 2024 Rockwood Geo Pro 20BHS travel trailer. The new 2024 model has some exciting changes over previous years’ Rockwood Geos.

The 20BHS model features a dinette slide and bunk beds. I like how all three windows in the slide open in order to provide some nice cross-breezes. You don’t often see that in slides, especially on small rigs.

Video of the day

How to choose a perfect pineapple in 3 easy steps

By Cheri Sicard

Earlier this year we did a post about choosing the perfect watermelon. It proved so popular we thought it would be a good idea to feature another fruit that can be incredible, or lackluster, depending on which one you choose. To keep you from ever serving lackluster fruit, the video below from HealthNutNation will show you how to choose a perfect pineapple. Not just any pineapple, but a sweet, juicy, flavorful, amazing pineapple.

For good measure, the video also shows you how to cut a fresh pineapple. For some reason, a lot of folks are unnecessarily intimidated by this task.

Around the Campfire: To grease or not to grease a trailer’s hitch ball?

By Gail Marsh

To grease or not to grease a trailer’s hitch ball? That was the question around the campfire a few nights ago. Everyone seemed to have an opinion about greasing the trailer’s hitch ball, and were eager to share in the discussion. Read more.

Quick Tip

Taking the chill off bedroom walls

Tom P. writes about a problem—and a fix: “In our motorhome, we were always rolling against the cold walls in the bedroom. I went to one of the big box stores, bought some very thin carpeting and double-sided taped it to the wall. Problem solved, no cold wall.” Thanks, Tom!

Website of the day

Could you survive a run-in with a bear?

Well, could you? Take this fun, interactive quiz and see what it says. Learn some useful tips to be bear-prepared!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 2,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 38 percent bought their first RV more than 30 years ago

• 69 percent say they always or mostly always turn the lights off when they’re leaving a room at night

• 63 percent say they prefer to be constantly moving when in their RV. They say it’s about the road trips – moving often, exploring, sightseeing, etc.

Recent poll: If a stranger asked to use your RV bathroom, would you let them?

Recipe of the Day

Grill Chicken Thighs w/ White Barbecue Sauce

by Missy Wimpelberg from Franklin, TN

Tender and juicy, these grilled chicken thighs are an affordable meal. The seasoned skin is perfectly crisp while the meat stays juicy and tender. We loved the white barbecue sauce. It’s slightly tangy with just a little bite. It’s delicious alongside the grilled chicken thighs.

Trivia

The first European travelers in a hot air balloon were a sheep, a duck and a rooster. Joseph and Jacques Montgolfier, the French brothers who invented the hot air balloon, made this first successful launch and eight-minute flight in 1783 in the presence of King Louis XVI and Queen Marie Antoinette. All three animals survived.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Lily and Mabel, a Bichon and Toy Poodle. The girls love to travel to see and smell new places. Always on the lookout for people that may want to pet them.” —Sally Summerfield

This book, “50 States: 500 State Parks,” is a must-have for all state park campers and explorers. The book is a beautiful visual journey through America’s best state parks. Whether you’re looking for stunning vistas, rare wildlife, a dose of history, or an enjoyable hike, the state parks offer an array of experiences. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

A ghost walks into a bar and orders a whiskey. The bartender says, “Sorry, we don’t serve spirits here.” (groan)

