RV Daily Tips. Friday, September 29, 2023

Tip of the Day

Tips for storing those bulky water bottles while RVing

By Gail Marsh

They crowd our RV countertops and can cause chaos in the RV cabinets. They are a necessity for us but seem difficult to store. I’m talking about reusable water bottles or insulated sports hydration bottles. We take hydration bottles whenever we RV, and they can be a nuisance to store in our small space. Add in the grandkids’ water bottles and I’ve got a big storage problem in a small RV space. If you struggle with this, too, perhaps you can use one of the tips that I share below for storing water bottles while RVing.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

My Class C has a leak and I see water in the bunk window track. What should I do?

Dear Dave,

I noticed a leak in one of the overhead windows a while ago and caulked the top and sides outside and thought this cured the problem. On our way home the other day, through heavy rain, my wife started getting dripped on. When we got home, I climbed up in the overhead and found that the window tracks were filled with water, and it was dripping down onto the sill and down the wall. On the bottom of the outside of the window are 4 slits. Are these drains, and is there a way to clear these out? Do I need to remove the window and reseal it to the body? Or do I need to replace the window? —Steven, 2019 Sunseeker 3010

In the RV Shop with Dustin

Front cap removal and replacement from start to finish

This is a real unit, with a real problem, and it’s in our real shop. This series was created in hopes of helping you better understand your unit and how to best maintain it. This episode shows you how we removed and replaced a front cap—from start to finish!

Video of the day

Boondocking truck camper captures Bigfoot evidence on camera?

By Cheri Sicard

Hannah Straight, Pharm.D., of the Dr. Hannah Straight YouTube channel has a strange encounter while out boondocking in her popup truck camper. Here’s her bigfoot evidence story and sighting…

She was awakened from a sound sleep to the sounds of someone rummaging through her truck cab, and when she peeked through the window she saw a large hulking shape too big to be human.

Make your RV’s bed more comfortable without buying a new mattress

By Nanci Dixon

Finally! I had a good night’s sleep on an RV mattress! RV mattresses are notoriously bad. All you have to do is visit any RV-related Facebook group and read the comments to learn that! We started out with a “premium” factory-installed foam mattress. It was so soft we automatically curled into the fetal position when getting in for the night. It was so uncomfortable that we turned it over to the hard base side. … Read about Nanci’s long search and what she finally found for a good night’s sleep here.

Reader poll

Did you end up working in a career you dreamed of as a child?

3-in-1 NOAA radio, flashlight and phone charger must-have for RVers

This emergency hand-crank radio is a necessity for RVers. Keep it somewhere safe, you never know when it will come in handy. The 3-in-1 radio is also a bright LED flashlight and a smartphone charger. The radio can be charged via solar charging, hand cranking or a USB plug. You’ll want to buy one here.

Quick Tip

Best order to hook up utilities at campsite?

Beginning RVers often ask if it matters in what order they hook up utilities at the campsite. The answer is, not technically. But it’s a good idea to start with the electrical hookup while your hands are dry. Then hook up the fresh water while your hands are clean. Finally, hook up the sewer lines. And then wash up. From the ABCs of RVing.

Website of the day

Fall Foliage Prediction Map

Planning on peeping at some leaves this year? This map shows you when leaves will be at peak color in your area. Simply move the slider bar across the bottom dates to see what’s ahead.

This is high on our list to get because we’ve heard such wonderful things. Are you familiar with it?

Recipe of the Day

Potato Chowder Supreme

by Laurie Lott from South Williamsport, PA

Meat, potatoes, corn, and great taste… all rolled into one supreme chowder recipe. This is a hearty soup filled with smoky flavor from the bacon and pops of sweetness from the corn. Super creamy, the shredded cheese and green onions on top are a delicious final touch.

Trivia

According to Guinness World Records, the longest and heaviest dog ever recorded was Aicama Zorba of La-Susa, an Old English Mastiff owned by London resident Chris Eraclides. In 1987, Zorba weighed 343 pounds and measured 8 feet, 3 inches from nose to tail.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Bear traveled with us for 10 years but passed on early, just after his 11th birthday. He loved sitting on our motorhome dash when we were parked and would keep an eye on anyone traveling by our coach. He didn’t have a mean bone in his body. The funny thing is that every person that we camped with each winter knew his name but not ours.” —John Mitchell

Every driver needs to keep this nearby in case of emergency

This little gadget could save your life. This emergency keychain can be used in case of emergency situations such as vehicle rollover, electrical system failure, car fire, floods, sinking and more. The razor-sharp seatbelt cutter will free you within seconds, and the tempered glass window breaker will easily break your vehicle windows. Keep this where you can reach it while you’re driving. At all times.

Leave here with a laugh

A doctor advises an elderly couple to write themselves little notes to combat their forgetfulness. When they get home, the wife says, “Dear, will you get me a dish of ice cream? Maybe write that down so you don’t forget?” “Nonsense,” says the husband. “I can remember a dish of ice cream.” The wife replies, “Okay. Would you add some strawberries on it?” To which the husband replies, “No problem — a dish of ice cream with strawberries. I don’t need to write that down.” And so he goes to the kitchen and his wife hears pots and pans banging. The husband finally returns and presents his wife with a plate of bacon and eggs. She looks at the plate and asks, “Hey, where’s the toast I asked for?”

