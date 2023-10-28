RV Travel Newsletter for Saturday, October 28, 2023

Welcome to the RVtravel.com newsletter. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

This free edition of the newsletter is a shortened version of the full edition received by our paying member-subscribers.

Saturday, October 28, 2023

This week’s RVing news…

Grand Design RV to begin manufacturing motorhomes

Grand Design RV will begin building motorhomes in late fiscal year 2024 for the first time in its 12-year history. That announcement was made by Winnebago Industries CEO Michael Happe, who spoke to investors and analysts on a conference call Wednesday following the release of the company’s recent quarterly and full fiscal year earnings. Continue reading.

Congress fails to halt BLM proposal that imperils boondocking

EDITORIAL

By Randall Brink

In mid-July, I published an editorial regarding the prospect of a new Bureau of Land Management (BLM) rule that has emerged as a topic of concern within the RV camping and boondocking community. This proposed rule, ominously titled “Conservation and Landscape Health,” has the potential to dramatically curtail access to public lands and, if implemented, would significantly impact the future of boondocking and dispersed camping. The rule would enable the BLM to severely restrict camping on the 245 million acres under its management. Learn more.

Love’s growing RV park network ready for holiday travel

Love’s Travel Stops says it’s making travel easier for RVers over the upcoming holiday season. Need a place to overnight with the rig? Since launching Love’s RV Hookups in 2022, Love’s has added 33 Love’s Travel Stop locations across the country. Read more.

Gas prices could drop 9 percent by end of year

While the summer tourist season is decidedly over, plenty of RVers are still on the road. Snowbirds heading for warmer destinations may be concerned about the price of road fuel. Fuel industry analyst GasBuddy may have some good news. Gas prices could drop 9% by the end of December. Learn more.

Developer wants to turn prison yard into an RV park

Got an old prison you don’t know what to do with? That’s the story in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. While the city may be the “Gateway to the West,” until 2017 it was home to the State Correctional Institution Pittsburgh. That old prison, built in 1826, was an entirely different gateway. But since the last of the wardens left the old institution behind, the question has been, what to do with it? An area developer wants to turn the prison yard into an RV park, and a lot of the rest of it into a hotel. Read more. Would you stay there?

Pair arrested after shots fired at Slab City

Slab City, the alternative lifestyle and boondocking site near Niland, California, got pretty exciting last weekend. Law enforcement got some agitated 9-1-1 calls from Slabbers complaining of shots fired at Slab City. In the end, a man and a woman were arrested on multiple weapons charges, and a U.S. Navy explosives team had to be called in to remove ordnance found in their RV. Learn more.

Justice Thomas’ motorhome under scrutiny by Senate investigators

Many RVers know that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is an avid RVer. For some years Justice Thomas has owned and traveled in a motorhome with his wife on their vacation time. However, Justice Thomas’ motorhome has now become the focal point of the Senate Finance Committee. Continue reading.

COMING TOMORROW!

The craziest RV story we’ve ever heard…

We’ve heard a lot of crazy, insane, unbelievable stories around here. (Just read the RV Service Centers and Repairs Report week after week and you’ll see what we mean!) But this one holds the cake for the craziest RV story we’ve ever heard.

Just wait until you read this one in tomorrow’s newsletter… WOW!

Campground Crowding

RVer warns: Just because you have a reservation doesn’t mean a park can’t change the price last-minute!

RV sales have slowed and fewer people are buying RVs than has been the recent trend. Has that changed campground crowding? This week, Nanci Dixon shares your ongoing stories about campground rates increasing and sometimes with no apparent reason other than to keep up with the rates at other campgrounds, boondocking opportunities decreasing, and even a reservation made months in advance and the rate was doubled just before their planned arrival. There’s also a reminder of how to save a lot of money at national parks.



RV Video Tour

Tour the 2023 Phoenix TRX 1563 Class B+ motorhome

By Cheri Sicard

The Phoenix TRX motorhome is designed to have a small footprint that makes it easy to drive around town as well as comfortable to drive on the highways. Built on an AWD Ford Transit Chassis, this Class B+ motorhome is loaded with extras from Ford. In fact, Phoenix orders its chassis with every available option.



Beginning in early November, we will report the news daily

We are discontinuing the weekly news briefs feature in favor of an email recap of the very latest news about RVing every weekday afternoon. We’ll begin the weekday emails next month. Sign up to receive these timely emails here. (You can easily unsubscribe if you wish.)

Sewer fitting grip help! Gadget to the rescue!

If you find the bayonet mounts for your sewer hose connections are getting a bit hard to twist off and on (hate to say it, but it sometimes comes with age), here’s a tool that might help. An adjustable oil filter wrench, made to get a grip around automotive oil filters, can also provide a handy grip and plenty of leverage on the bayonet fitting of your sewer hose, and the termination cap as well. Here’s one we recommend.

More RVing News

RV shipments continue to decline in September

Results for the RV Industry Association’s (RVIA) September 2023 survey of manufacturers found that total RV shipments from factories ended the month with 24,700 units, a decrease of 12.9% compared to the 28,363 units shipped in September 2022. To date this year, RV shipments are down 42.8% with a total of 238,121 units. Continue reading.

Be ready for changes at Death Valley

It may be one of California’s premier winter RV destinations, but if you go, be ready for changes at Death Valley. Catastrophic floods left the national park closed for a while, and things are slowly reopening. Learn more.

Truck driver safety study has lessons for RVers

A truck driver safety study that points to causes of accidents could help RVers, too. The naturalistic study, meaning one that involves observing subjects in their driving environment, narrowed down common causes for crashes. Read more.

Alliance recalls Paradigm and Valor 5th wheels for fire risk

Alliance RV, LLC is recalling certain 2021-2023 Paradigm and Valor fifth wheel trailers. A wire connector from the solar panel ports to the solar charge lines may loosen. A loose solar panel electrical connection could overheat, increasing the risk of a fire. Potentially some 3,390 units could be affected. Learn more.

Reader poll

Will you watch the World Series?



Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of October 23, 2023:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.53

Change from week before: Down 4 cents; Change from year before: Down 24 cents.

Diesel: $4.55

Change from week before: Up 10 cents; Change from year before: Down 80 cents.

For fuel prices for specific regions, states, and cities, go to U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Upcoming RV shows



Recipe of the Day

Jack-O’-Lantern Cheese Ball

by Renee King from Battle Mountain, NV

This is a simple and cute Halloween cheese ball. We have had similar cheese balls but they’re coated with crushed cheese tortilla chips. Coating with finely shredded cheese is a much tastier method. It prevents the cheese ball from getting soggy. The only problem with this recipe is it’s so cute we didn’t want to eat it!



Trivia

In a poll last week we asked if you’ve ever visited the California Redwoods. 65 percent of you have visited, and 28 percent of you said no, you haven’t been but you’d like to go.

Well, California Redwood lovers, this trivia is for you!

Laugh of the Week

