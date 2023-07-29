Latest News for RVers Issue 1115, Saturday edition

Welcome to RVtravel.com, America’s longest continuously published RVing newsletter. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

Saturday, July 29, 2023

RV parks face price hikes as new database enables real-time competitive pricing by campground owners

Campground rates keep going up, driven by increased demand and industry gentrification, the predictable result of RV parks getting acquired by investors whose only motivation is return on equity. But now there’s another development that inevitably will goose the trend: this week’s release of a computerized database enabling campground owners to see what the competition is charging in real-time. Continue reading.

RVIA critical of new EPA emissions rules

The RV Industry Association (RVIA) has sent comments to the EPA in reaction to the agency’s proposed stricter emissions standards for light-duty and medium-duty vehicles from 2027 to 2032. The comments expressed opposition to these new regulations. RVIA seeks an exemption for motorhomes from the medium-duty vehicle standards, contending that motorhomes are not well-suited for electrification and that the proposed rule would significantly constrain their use and affordability. Learn more.

Demand for RVs continues sharp decline in June

Shipments of RVs from manufacturers continued to sharply decline in June, with shipments to date from manufacturers for 2023 approximately half what they were in 2022. Learn more.

The Great American Outdoors Act of 2020 shifts campgrounds work into high gear

This summer promises to be an exciting season for recreational vehicle (RV) campers, with many campground restoration projects across the United States that aim to enhance the camping experience and offer more to RVers and all outdoor enthusiasts. Continue reading this good news.

UFO sightings while RVing and on the road—real? Congress wants to know

Most of us have thought about, seen, or heard stories about UFOs while RVing out on the road or at camp. Campsites, particularly in the Western U.S., are prime locations for sighting UFOs. UFOs are newsworthy like never before and are getting serious attention from members of Congress, serious UFO investigative organizations, and writers. Read the latest on UFOs and UAP here.

SpaceX rocket punches hole in ionosphere

RVers camping or on the road in the Southwest U.S. on July 19, 2023, may have seen an unusual aurora-like glow in the western sky. The glow was from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket punching a hole in the Earth’s ionosphere. Read what that means here.

Campground Crowding

“RVers reserving 2 or 3 spots because they don’t want others next to them”; plus a campsite discount tip

RV sales have slowed; has that changed campground crowding? This week Nanci Dixon relates readers’ reports of having no problems finding an available campsite, even on the same day, and others who continue to find campgrounds “full.” Location, location, location. Greg M. offers a tip for a possible discount on a campsite.

Click here to read all that and much more

RV Video Tour

Tour the Long, Long Trailer: 1953 New Moon trailer just like Lucy’s

By Cheri Sicard

If you have fond memories of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in The Long, Long Trailer, join the team from Camping Therapy and trailer owners Joe and Sharon for a tour of a restored 1953 New Moon trailer, similar to the one used in the hilarious movie.

Check this out!

That was the RV week that was

July 22–28, 2023

The woman illegally housing more than 20 RVs on her California property has been sentenced to 12 months of supervised probation and must clean up her property and bring it into compliance with Los Angeles city laws immediately. All of the residents living in the RVs have moved out.

It’s time to play hooky. Admission is free this coming Friday, Aug. 4, to all 122 National Parks and Monuments that normally charge an admission fee. This particular “free” day celebrates the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act. The next free day is September 23.

A story that sucks: Two Mooresburg, Tennessee, “RVers” are charged with stealing vacuum cleaner hoses. Police were called to a car wash on July 18 and were shown security footage of someone stealing a couple of hoses from car wash vacs. Read the whole story here.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. has announced the opening of its latest store in Van Buren, Ark., its 200th operating location. It was formerly Breeden RV, and is located at 5603 Alma Highway.

Gas prices are back up. The national average for a gallon of gas awoke from a months-long slumber, surging 13 cents since last week to $3.71, according to a report from AAA. The primary cause appears to be the oil price, which has marched nearly $4 higher in the past few days to hover near $80 per barrel.

Florida residents will enjoy a one-month head start on booking campsites at state parks, effective January 1. They can secure reservations up to 11 months in advance, while nonresidents can do so up to 10 months ahead. The law covers RV, tent, boat, and equestrian camping sites, but excludes primitive and glamping sites booked through third-party concessionaires.

Extreme heat has killed more people this summer than any other year since 2007. The National Park Service (NPS) warns those spending time outside, especially those hiking, to be extra cautious. The NPS warns that rescue teams may not be available in such extreme heat.

A woman has been found dead in an apparent grizzly bear attack in Montana’s Custer Gallatin National Forest near Yellowstone National Park. Her body was discovered on the Buttermilk Trail, just west of West Yellowstone, MT.

Shenandoah National Park will celebrate the annual Night Sky Festival, August 11-13, 2023. Featured speakers, including amateur astronomers, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Solar System Ambassadors, and a veteran NASA astronaut, will present on topics ranging from asteroid defense to the largest known impact crater in the United States.

The Bedford County (VA) Board of Supervisors approved a special use permit for a campground to operate on a 10-acre parcel in Bedford. The plan is for 10 glamping tent campsites, nine RV sites, a caretaker suite, a bathhouse, a camp store and associated amenities.

Lazydays RV has reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Revenue decreased to $308.4 million from $373.6 million in the second quarter of 2022. Second quarter 2023 net income was $3.6 million compared to $27.1 million for the same period in 2022.

The Bar Harbor/Oceanside KOA campground in Maine has been granted permission for expansion. The project includes building five deluxe RV cabin sites, adding three new RV sites, and relocating two existing deluxe RV cabins. The board clarified that the new RV cabins would retain their RV classification, ensuring the campground’s current status.

The Dyrt, a popular app for camping information and booking, has announced the Top 9 for K-9s: The Best U.S. Campgrounds for Camping with Dogs. The locations were chosen based on reviews from The Dyrt community. Topping the list: Lake George RV Park in Lake George, New York.

Tioga Road is open through Yosemite National Park. The road over the Sierra provides easier access to and from Yosemite for many visitors, and aids access to high alpine lakes, vistas and meadows.

The popular Sunset Point Rest Area southbound along I-17 north of Phoenix is open after an Arizona Department of Transportation project to upgrade its restrooms, water and septic systems and other amenities.

The long-awaited legislation to establish a national park on the Chesapeake Bay was introduced this week. The Chesapeake National Recreation Area would require the National Park Service office in Annapolis to study and develop traffic management plans to prevent road congestion. The legislation also aims to enhance public access, protect various locations, improve environmental quality, and stimulate economic growth.

Yellowstone National Park will host for a second year the Lighting of Teepees, a collaborative effort with Pretty Shield Foundation and Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council. From August 1-7, visitors to the park are invited to view the teepees at the Roosevelt Arch in Gardiner, Montana, and learn about the historic and continued presence of American Indian tribes in the Yellowstone region.

Lazydays has acquired Buddy Gregg RVs & Motor Homes in Knoxville, Tennessee.

It’s been a month since Washington’s Olympic National Park’s Hurricane Ridge reopened to the public after the lodge burned down in a fire. The park warns visitors that they are only allowing the first 345 visitors to enter each day. They say, “On average, we reach our vehicle quota for the day by 10:53 a.m.” If you want to visit, wake up early!

HAVE YOU SEEN THESE STOLEN RVs?

Crooks pop-off with pop-up in Cortlandville, New York. In a belated report to us, sometime between June 11 and June 21, Hartley’s RV management reports someone made off with a 2022 Coachmen Clipper LS 806XLS pop-up. No more details were available, but police ask information be provided to Sgt. Brendan L’Hommedieu at (607)758-5540. Another storage facility rip-off, this time in Branch County, Michigan. Sometime in June or July, someone helped themself to a 2023 Heartland Pioneer BH270 travel trailer. Evidently no security camera to record, so no description of suspects or their vehicle. State troopers need your help. Call with information: 269-558-0500. Did someone rip off your ride? Let us post information on your stolen RV. Email Russ (at) rvtravel.com.

Reader poll

How often do you get a song stuck in your head?

Respond here and see how others responded.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of July 24, 2023:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.60

Change from week before: Up 4 cents; Change from year before: Down 73 cents.

Diesel: $3.91

Change from week before: Up 10 cents; Change from year before: Down $1.36.

For fuel prices for specific states, go to U.S. Energy Information Administration.

DID YOU KNOW?

When you think of a game warden you might think of a friendly ranger checking fishing licenses along the shore of a lake. Well, surprise! There is a lot more to their job. Check out these reports about challenging incidents game wardens from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department dealt with in recent times.

Upcoming RV shows

Click here for a directory of upcoming shows.

Recipe of the Day

Grilled Cheese Burgers

by Colleen Sowa from La Crosse, WI

Two great sandwiches in one! This is an ooey gooey hamburger everyone will love. Grilled onions and mushrooms only make the burger better. Making a buttery grilled cheese sandwich is the perfect foundation for sandwiching the burger inside. This is the ultimate comfort food that comes together quickly. Better than fast-food take-out!

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

A perfect nap length is anywhere between 15 and 30 minutes. Anything after 30 minutes and your body will start to go into a deep sleep, which will mess with your natural sleep cycle. If you’re about to go take a nap, set that alarm for 20 minutes from now!

Laugh of the Week

Today in History

