RV Travel Newsletter for Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023

Issue 1127

Free, abbreviated edition

Featured articles

Is this how motorhome shoppers and towable RV shoppers differ?

It looks like RVers differ in how they think—and shop. Leave it to the RV manufacturing industry to “psych us out,” and find out how to best promote different types of RVs. Yep, RV shoppers differ, and this is how Go RVing categorizes you. … Read this report summary from Russ and Tiña De Maris, then let them know what you think: Does the RV industry have you down when you shop?

The sky is falling …? A controversy surrounding Starlink satellites

By Randall Brink

In a world where the sky is increasingly cluttered with satellites, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has recently raised alarms about the potential dangers posed by falling debris from SpaceX’s Starlink satellites. The FAA’s report, which has stirred a significant amount of controversy, suggests that these low-Earth orbit objects could, by 2035, fall and cause injury or even fatalities. Should Starlink RV aka Roam users be concerned that the service could be impacted? Continue reading.

Winnebago has tough financial year. Will RVers benefit?

Winnebago Industries came out on Wednesday, October 18, with its financial reports for the 4th quarter. It also released its 2023 fiscal year wrap-up. Like the rest of the RV industry, the end of 2022 and most of 2023 hasn’t been a time for waving banners. The company’s press release had plenty of guarded language to let stockholders down easy. Will customers benefit from Winnie’s tough year? Find out in this breakdown from Russ and Tiña De Maris.

You could win a Toyota Tundra from Texas State Parks group – but you gotta hurry

Last May, Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation opened a contest to help support the parks. It read in part, “Make a $25 donation to support 100 years of Texas State Parks and you could take home a Toyota Tundra TRD Pro plus extras ….” Sounds like a raffle, huh? Well, NO, you don’t need to “donate” anything and still have an equal chance to be the winner. But you’ve got to act no later than tomorrow, Sunday, October 22, and there’s a catch even there. But still, you could win. Learn more.

Campground Crowding

“Site lock” fees being added on top of campsite fees to secure specific campsites—Yikes!

RV sales have slowed and fewer people are buying RVs than has been the recent trend. Has that changed campground crowding? This week, Nanci Dixon shares more of your tips about the necessity of planning and reserving campsites waaay ahead of time, complaints about Reservation.gov and no on-site campground host to communicate with, and more about folks who reserve a site and then don’t show up. And what do you think about the practice of paying for a particular site, and then having to pay extra to “lock” that site so you’re not moved elsewhere? Hmmm. Let us know in the comments.

RV Video Tour

First look: 2024 Wingamm mini-motorhomes now in America

By Cheri Sicard

Wingamm motorhomes have been making a lot of waves in the RV industry for their style and quality along with how many great features they manage to seamlessly integrate into an extremely small package. And now these popular Italian motorhomes are coming to the United States!

Beginning in November, we will report the news daily

We are discontinuing the weekly news briefs feature in favor of an email recap of the very latest news about RVing every weekday afternoon. We’ll begin the weekday emails next month. Sign up to receive these timely emails here. (You can easily unsubscribe if you wish.)

Reader poll

How many years have you considered yourself an “RVer”?

Have a paint nick or chip on your RV?

Here’s an easy way to fix it. Nanci Dixon writes, “Use mini automotive repair paint sticks or brushes. Works like a charm. Merely wipe the damaged area clean, dip the paint stick in the touch-up paint, wipe off excess paint and dab the nick. While the nick is still there, it is not nearly as apparent.” Read more or buy some paintbrushes here.

Check it out! Man rows pumpkin “boat” 39 miles down Missouri River By Gail Marsh

Missourian Steve Kueny recently embarked on a record-breaking pumpkin adventure. Kueny set a new Guinness World Record for the longest journey ever made inside a pumpkin boat. Yes, you read that correctly. Kueny floated down the Missouri River inside his 1,208-pound pumpkin named Huckle Berry for nearly 11 hours. Read how Steve squashed the record here.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of October 16, 2023:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.58

Change from week before: Down 11 cents; Change from year before: Down 30 cents.

Diesel: $4.44

Change from week before: Down 5 cents; Change from year before: Down 90 cents.

For fuel prices for specific regions, states, and cities, go to U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Upcoming RV shows

According to a poll we ran in September, 7 percent of RVtravel.com readers have had their RV’s black water tank professionally cleaned.

Recipe of the Day

Hearty Chicken and Dumplings Southern Style Easy!

by Kristi Martin from Covington, GA

The easiest chicken and dumplings recipe that truly tastes homemade like grandma used to make. Using a few shortcuts cuts your time in the kitchen (and no one needs to know). Using canned soup and gravy packets adds tons of flavor. Boneless, skinless chicken thighs and frozen dumplings are great shortcuts that give a great result to the final dish. The dumplings taste just like the ones you mix and roll out yourself.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The average human body is more than 60% water. Water makes up almost two-thirds of your brain and heart, 83% of your lungs, 64% of your skin, and even 31% of your bones.

So you know what that means? Go drink a glass of water! Your body REALLY needs it!

SOURCE: Fortune

Laugh of the Week

Hey, we’ll all be there someday! (But we can laugh at it now!)

Today in History

