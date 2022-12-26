Handy tricks for using plastic wrap while RVing

Plastic wrap can be frustrating to work with, so I’d decided to save space and aggravation by removing it from our RV. Then I remembered all the unusual ways that it comes in handy, and I pushed the box back into the RV kitchen drawer. Here’s hoping some of these tips and hacks will convince you to use plastic wrap while RVing, too.

Keep the RV fridge clean

I love this hack! Begin with clean refrigerator glass shelves. Cut plastic wrap a bit longer than the length of the fridge shelf and then apply the wrap. Smooth the surface and tuck the extra wrap under the shelf. If a spill occurs, simply remove and replace the plastic wrap. (Hint: This tip also works with RV shelves. I place cling wrap directly on the shelving and follow up by adding a “grippy” shelf liner.)

Protect your cell phone

We love hiking and biking as we travel in our RV. If there’s a chance for rain, we wrap our cell phones in the wrap. It protects the phones from potential water damage and the phones are still usable.

Keep bananas fresh

Wrap plastic wrap around the stem of a bunch of bananas. The wrap will keep bananas fresher longer. Some folks insist that wrapping the entire bunch of bananas will prevent ethylene from escaping and preserve bananas even longer. (I haven’t tried the total wrap idea. The stem wrap keeps them fresh enough for us because we eat bananas daily!)

Prevent spills

On travel days, I unscrew our shampoo bottles (and other containers of liquid) to place cling wrap over the mouth of the bottle. Then I replace the bottlecap. This ensures that liquids remain inside the bottles even if they tip over during travel. (Hint: Use this tip when packing a suitcase to prevent liquid from spilling on clothing.)

Stay warm

Plastic wrap applied over RV windows will help keep drafts out during frigid temps. Use painters’ tape to hold the wrap in place. (Hint: Do this when the glass and metal frame are dry.)

Trap fruit flies

Rid your rig of annoying fruit flies. Put a piece of fruit in the bottom of a cup. Cover the cup with plastic wrap. Use a pen to poke a small hole in the plastic. Fruit flies will be attracted to the fruit but will not be able to find their way out of the cup.

Hold tight to tools

If you wrap plastic wrap around hand tools (like a hammer) it will help you grip the handle better.

Keep ice cream fresher longer

Prevent ice crystals from forming on your ice cream. Tightly place plastic wrap over the container opening before placing the lid on the ice cream.

Christmas fun

Finally, we use plastic wrap for a fun holiday game appropriate for all ages. Go to your dollar store and purchase small, inexpensive items like lip balm, individually wrapped small candies, pencil/pens, packs of gum, and more. Begin by wrapping plastic wrap into the shape of a ball. Place one prize on the ball of wrap and then add a layer or two of additional wrap around it. Add another small prize on top of that and add another layer or two of plastic wrap. Continue in the same manner and keep rotating the plastic wrap and adding prizes until you form a large ball shape.

To play the game, you’ll need a stopwatch or someone to watch the clock. Give the plastic wrap ball to the first person. Explain that s/he will have ten seconds to unwrap part of the ball. During that time, the person may keep whatever prize(s) that’s released from the plastic wrap. (Hint: You can make the game more challenging by insisting that adults wear gloves while unwrapping.)

Use the comments to add more tips or hacks for using plastic wrap while RVing, please!

