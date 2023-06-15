RV Daily Tips. Thursday, June 15, 2023

Issue 2144

Today’s thought

“Sometimes your joy is the source of your smile, but sometimes your smile can be the source of your joy.”—Thich Nhat Hanh

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Nature Photography Day!

On this day in history: 1844 – Charles Goodyear receives a patent for vulcanization, a process to strengthen rubber.

Tip of the Day

The best ways to make use of a toy hauler’s “garage” space

People with toy hauler RVs have too much fun! I’ve been looking into the different ways folks are transforming these special “garage” spaces, and Wow! Here are just a few of my favorites.

Kids’ room

One enterprising young couple decided to transform their toy hauler garage into a bunk room for their children. By positioning the bunks on one side of the space, there’s still room for toys and a play area opposite the bunks. As for clothes storage, the kids each have their own bins that are stored under the bottom bunk. Even the littlest child has learned how to access his clothes bin and is proud to be a “big boy.”

Workout gym

A single guy traveling for work has transformed his “garage” into a personal workout gym. He built shelves to hold his weights, exercise bands, and a workout mat. His treadmill easily fits in the space, and he can watch TV while working up a sweat. What does he like best? “There’s still plenty of room for my motorcycle when it’s time to move on.”

Continue reading these great ideas

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Do’s and don’ts when replacing RV batteries

Dear Dave,

We’re beginning our 5th year full-timing in our Vilano. I suspect we may soon need to replace our two 12-volt batteries. I would like to know what to look for in choosing replacement batteries. I’d also like to know the correct procedure to remove the old batteries and install the new ones, including the do’s and don’ts and things to watch out for. Thanks. —Bob, 2018 Vanleigh Vilano 325RL

Read Dave’s answer

RV Tour

Tour the 2022 Dutchmen Voltage 4225 Toy Hauler Fifth Wheel

By Cheri Sicard

If you are looking for a LARGE, comfortable fifth wheel RV that’s also a toy hauler, join the team from Big Truck Big RV (one of our readers’ FAVORITE RV YouTube channels) for a look at Dutchmen’s massive Voltage 4225 toy hauler.

As I write this post, the video is only 8 days old and BTBRV wanted to feature it because it is a 2022 model being offered at closeout savings. In fact, the price of this well-built luxury RV is lower today than it was pre-COVID.

Click here to tour

Video of the day

How to choose a watermelon: Three things to look for in perfect melons

By Cheri Sicard

Summer’s favorite fruit—ripe, juicy watermelon—is incredible when it’s good. The problem is, it’s pretty bland and boring when it’s not. Have you wondered how to choose a watermelon? A perfect watermelon that will deliver that sweet, juicy, flavorful, magical, summer fruit experience? A watermelon worthy of a centerpiece on your summer buffet? The folks from Food Chain TV are here to help.

Click here to watch

Finding little pieces of true, old-school Americana soul

By Gail Marsh

It was like jumping into a time machine set for the 1950s. While winter traveling in our RV, my husband and I learned that a county rodeo was scheduled for Saturday night. A rodeo? We’re in! We extended our stay in southwestern Florida for a bit longer. And I’m so happy we did! Find out why in this heartwarming story.

Reader poll

Do you suffer from altitude sickness when traveling at high elevations?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Take care of awnings when it rains

RVer Christy has an electrically operated RV awning. She cautiously loosens the handle on one end of the awning to lower an arm to tilt the awning when rain threatens. After that, she sticks a piece of painter’s masking tape over the switch as a reminder not to roll in the awning until she’s readjusted the awning arm. Thanks, Christy!

On this day last year…

Website of the day

The 10 Most Unique Places To Go Kayaking in the U.S.

If you have room in your RV for a kayak, we suggest you have one! Kayaking is a great way to see places you wouldn’t normally get to see. Check out these unique spots! (And if you don’t have a space for a kayak, what about an inflatable one? They’re great!)

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 2,000 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 56 percent own a record player and use it sometimes or often.

• Out of a list of options, the highest number of voters, 33 percent, said American cuisine was their favorite, followed by Mexican (25 percent), Italian (20 percent) and Chinese (9 percent).

• When washing their hands, 60 percent say they first wet their hands before adding soap.

Recent poll: If you’re making RV payments, how much are they per month?

Recipe of the Day

Crock Pot Cheeseburger Mac

by Leena Corral from La Mirada, CA

This is an easy dinner that moms and kids will love. It’s cheesy, meaty and full of flavor. The kids will love the creamy, hearty meal and mom will love how easy it is to make. Once everything is in the Crock Pot, you only have to give it an occasional stir while it’s cooking, fold in cooked macaroni and, voila, dinner is ready.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The terms “uppercase” and “lowercase” come from shelving. Back when printed material had to be handset by a printer, the letters were arranged by the frequency in which they were used. The infrequently used capital letters went in the “upper case,” usually a slanted shelf above the main work area, and the frequently used uncapitalized letters went in the “lower case,” an easily accessible shelf closer to the workstation.

*Where in the country can you find the country’s only upside-down stoplight? And why is it upside-down? Find out in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Cooper keeping on eye on the deer in the next campsite at Corpus Christi State Park. He loves to watch from the dash of our moho.” —Caren Kelly

RVers who carry a firearm should pack this along to save them from trouble

A new edition of the annual Traveler’s Guide to the Firearm Laws of the Fifty States is hot off the press. This 2023 edition covers all the basics for armed travel. What is legal in one state could be a felony in another. This book should be used as a reference before entering a new state so you know what to expect as you approach. Clear writing gives you the basics for every state. Plus, each state is rated for its relative freedom, based on its gun laws, from zero to 100. Read more about the book here.

Leave here with a laugh

How do you know when a pun has matured?

When it is full groan.

Thanks for sending, Ray M.!

