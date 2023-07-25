Creative and cozy van conversion is like a cabin in the woods

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below, the team from Tiny House Giant Journey [1.6M subscribers, more than 221M views!] take us on a tour of one of the most unique van conversions I’ve ever seen. Most van lifers opt for sleek, streamlined, modern designs, but not this one! It makes you feel as though you are in a cozy, rustic cabin.

Karol and Austin built their tiny home on wheels on a 2020 Dodge Ram ProMaster 3500 with an extended wheelbase. The entire build-out only took the couple about two months.

It truly is astounding how well they designed this build according to their personal needs and taste. It’s all wood-lined and rustic. A cowboy/cowgirl’s dream, condensed into the smallest possible area.

Clothes were important to them. I love their cedar-lined closet that not only provides room for lots of hanging clothes, it keeps them smelling fresh. As the couple loves boots, they installed a large drawer that stores them all.

The kitchen sports a huge farm-style sink. The ingenious design lets you flip the faucet around so it can be used inside or outside the rig. A 3-burner stove gets covered in a butcher block to increase counter space when not in use as a stove. The oven is big enough that the couple cooked a full Thanksgiving dinner in there.

A rustic barn door conceals the shower and the bathroom includes an Air Head composting toilet. To keep with the rustic cabin theme, copper sheeting lines the shower.

A queen-sized bed makes sleeping comfortable. Or movie watching, as they installed a projection TV and pull-down screen. A bedroom area skylight lets them gaze at the stars while falling asleep.

Even the dog gets a special cabinet, hidden under a seat, that holds all his toys and accessories. A pull-out drawer stores the dog’s food and water bowls.

But wait, there’s more! Under the bed and accessed from the rear of the van is a storage area the couple calls their “garage” that stores their lithium battery, solar system components, and other electronics, along with their tankless water heater.

The rig has a 42-gallon fresh water tank, a 15-gallon gray water tank, and 300 watts of solar.

A ladder takes you up to a rooftop deck, the perfect place to hang out in the evenings.

The couple built this RV from scratch. When they first bought the van it was nothing but a shell. They did an amazing job, both from the standpoint of design and practicality. Give the video a watch and see what you think! [I think I want it. Just sayin’.😉 -Diane aka Mountain Mama]

