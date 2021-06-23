Full-Time RVer Newsletter #6, June 23, 2021

Volume 2. Issue 6

“Nothing adventured, nothing attained.” —Peter McWilliams

One lonely consequence of RV life

By Gail Marsh

I didn’t think it could happen, but the more hubby and I travel in our RV, the less we seem to see our friends once we get home. Some of our long-time friendships no longer seem as “close” as they once were. The phrase “out of sight, out of mind” unfortunately has held true for friends we leave behind when we are on the road.

I first noticed the consequence of our long absence from home when a close friend’s child graduated from high school. We were not invited to the celebration. Friends didn’t know we’d be in town on “party day” so we didn’t make the invited list. I don’t blame them. Really! Over the past five years, we’ve been away from home for short trips as well as travels that lasted months at a time. But now I wonder what friendships will be like if/when we give up our traveling ways…

Read Gail’s tips on keeping in touch with friends when you’re on the road and missing important milestones.

Features

Some of these articles are from past issues of RVtravel.com and have been updated for this newsletter.

How to find that boondocking spot again: Just take a photo

By Chris Guld

In several articles here at RV Travel, I have praised the ability of our phones to record location along with the photos we take. Here is another example of that, using a new feature of Google Photos called “Explore Map”. Remember that great boondocking site you had near Quartzsite? Could you find it again? Did you take a photo of it? If so, then Google Photos can help you find it, and give you exact directions to drive there again. Learn how easy this is here.

Losing cell service? Try these tips to reconnect or keep the signal

If you are heading out of town, into the mountains or desert or other remote areas, you might start to see your cell signal dropping off. There goes one bar, and another, and another… And you were JUST about to send that email too… Darn! Here are a few tips to reconnect if your signal seems to be fading away or if the bars keep dropping.

My new favorite tool: I’ve solved so many RV issues with this gadget!

By Nanci Dixon

My new favorite tool was just delivered. It is a Digital Inspection Endoscope that allows me to see into very tight, small, dark spaces. It is two cameras at the end of a long, 16 ft. cable connected to a viewing monitor so I can see exactly what the cameras see. This thing is cool! Find out some of its many uses here.

Quick tip

Tips to help you put it back together correctly

Fixing broken “RV stuff” doesn’t always mean you need to know the “stuff” inside-out. Many RV technicians know how every assembly in a rig is put together. But when you do tackle that “something” that isn’t right that requires disassembly, it’s critical you put it back together the right way. A digital camera, tablet, or cell phone cam is just the ticket. Take plenty of pictures as you go through the process of taking something apart. Try and track down a service manual for your item – the internet is full of manuals folks have kindly scanned and posted. Can’t find it? Drop a request on an internet RV forum and ask – somebody may just have one.

DANGER: Beware of camping with only one road in and out

Only one road in and out: It’s a situation that RV owners need to take to heart, which became more obvious when a fire raged through a Northern California campground. Two hundred people camping in RVs and tents beat hasty retreats into nearby Shaver Lake, plunging into the water to stay safe from the threatening blaze. Read more.

7 handy uses for RV shelf liner you probably haven’t thought of

Most RVers are familiar with the cushioned shelf liners that protect our dishware when we travel and bump down the road. Beyond lining shelves to cushion and grip objects, the leftover pieces can be used for a lot of things around the RV. Learn about some of them here, then please add your tips in the comments below the article.

Your assignment

What advice would give an aspiring full-time RVer?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“Make sure at least one of you is handy. It seems like every day, there’s something that needs fixing, and paying a tech every time will add up! Be patient and kind to one another. Travel as much as you can and enjoy every minute.” —Laura Shank

