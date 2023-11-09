RV Daily Tips. Thursday, November 9, 2023

Issue 2249

Today’s thought

“Whenever you feel like criticizing any one… just remember that all the people in this world haven’t had the advantages that you’ve had.” ―F. Scott Fitzgerald

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Scrapple Day! Have you ever had scrapple? It’s also National Louisiana Day.

On this day in history: 1906 – Theodore Roosevelt is the first sitting president of the United States to make an official trip outside the country. He did so to inspect progress on the Panama Canal.

Tip of the Day

Brilliant camping hacks and tips using steel wool

By Gail Marsh

I used to think it was smart to pack some steel wool along when camping so that I could scrub our cookware and grill grates. I had no idea how many other ways that steel wool could help out around the campsite. Here are some surprising RV hacks for steel wool that I’ve discovered. I bet they’ll surprise you, too!

Ask Dave

What could be causing “soot” around vent on RV roof?

Dear Dave,

Would you have an idea of what may be causing the “soot” at the rear roof vent on our 5th wheel? There’s nothing below it except some cabinets. Thanks. —Tom, 2021 Montana 3813MS

RV Tours

Better than ever: Restored 1947 vintage Aero Flite Falcon travel trailer

By Cheri Sicard

Tour a classic 1947 vintage Aero Flite Falcon travel trailer in the video below from Foster Wayne.

With dedication, work, and financial investment, it is possible to bring these pieces of RV history back to their former glory. In fact, with today’s technologies and yesterday’s stylings, they can be better than ever!

Video of the day

When and how to use RV roof sealants

By Cheri Sicard

Josh the RV Nerd, one of our readers’ favorite RV experts, is going to teach us all about RV roof sealants in the video below. Josh covers what RV roof sealants are, when to use them, and how to use them.

Unless you have a molded fiberglass RV, chances are you will need this video at some point in your RV journey.

Incredible art along the Enchanted Highway should not be missed

Driving the Enchanted Highway was a fabulous short stop on the way to Glacier National Park. The highway from Gladstone, North Dakota, to Regent, North Dakota, is a 32-mile stretch through richly rolling farm fields. Artist Gary Greff had a dream to help revitalize his hometown of Regent, North Dakota. He brought together local farmers and ranchers to use the skills they knew best—welding. They started creating the biggest metal sculptures in the world and hold the Guinness World Record for them! Continue reading.

Reader poll

Will you go south for the winter in your RV for at least two months?

Quick Tip

Check this if your propane furnace doesn’t fire up

Furnace not “lighting up” and you know you have enough propane? Leigh reminds us that opening an LP cylinder valve too fast can trip a limit valve, cutting off full flow of LP. “Simply closing and reopening slowly for the first quarter turn may solve the problem by allowing adequate flow,” writes Leigh. “One can also check the flame on a stove burner. If the flame is weak, there won’t be enough gas for the furnace.” Thanks, Leigh!

If you heat your RV with a heat pump…

On this day last year…

Website of the day

Louisiana State Parks: Camping

Since it’s National Louisiana Day we figured we’d share the Louisiana State Parks Camping page with you. Look at these parks – they’re beautiful! Have you camped at any of them?

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 2,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• If they became suddenly very rich, 23 percent say they would immediately buy a new, high-end RV.

• 8 percent believe we will most certainly establish a base on the moon within the next five years.

• If the speed limit is 60 mph, the majority of people, 56 percent, say they will stick to the speed limit – not any faster, not any slower. (If you’re curious, 14 percent will go faster and the remaining 31 percent will go slower.)

Recent poll: If you accidentally dropped your wallet into an outhouse toilet, would you try to retrieve it?

Recipe of the Day

Cranberry Orange Bread With Honey Butter

by Lauren Perkins-Boyd from Portland, OR

Cranberry orange is a fantastic flavor combination and this bread is filled with both. The sweet orange pairs nicely with the tart cranberries. Dense and moist, cranberry orange bread is a tasty breakfast or snack. Don’t skip the honey butter – it’s unbelievable and a must. We’ll end up using it on other bread recipes too.

Trivia

Barbie’s full name is Barbara Millicent Roberts. Her birthday is March 9, 1959, the day she was unveiled to the toy industry during the New York Toy Fair. Today, Barbie is 64 years old. [Well, except for the minor fact that she was “born” at 19 years of age. But she’s been on the market for 64 years.]

*A “gowpen” is what you call it when you… what? Find out in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Shorty runs the show in our RV. 5 years old. Great companion. Thinks he is a big dog and loves to travel.” —David Needham

Leave here with a laugh

