RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1247

Monday, January 6, 2020

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). We appreciate it!

Today’s thought

“Your assumptions are your windows on the world. Scrub them off every once in a while, or the light won’t come in.” ― Isaac Asimov



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Bean Day!

Did you see the news? Click here to read the latest issue of the Sunday News for RVers.

Tip of the Day

Easy and economical fire starters

Reader Ann Andrews, who describes herself as a “mature Girl Scout,” says forget about commercial fire starters. “I use cardboard egg cartons and the wax from cheese. Many of the snack cheeses are wrapped individually; other bulk cheeses are wrapped in a paraffin wrap. I remove the waxes and save them, and when I have a collection I put some into each egg holder. Then I cut them apart and store. We use a couple every time we start a campfire.” Saves money and reuses otherwise “wasted” items. Thanks, Ann!

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session:

What’s that burned wiring smell? A reader noticed some heat and smell from the panel when running the A/C for long periods. He wonders if a loose neutral terminal screw for the main feed could cause the heat buildup.

• Sign up for Mike’s monthly RV Electricity Newsletter.

• While you’re at it, be sure to join his popular Facebook group, RV Electricity.

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

Mod that wet bed so it stays dry!

We RVers sometimes suffer an obnoxious and health-hazardous problem: water condensation under the bed mattress, which can lead to mold and mildew. But here’s a quick and simple mod that can give you real comfort, particularly if you’re a winter RVer.

Reader poll

What did we learn about you from our reader polls last week? Find out here.

Save money with these reusable silicone bags

Never waste money on plastic bags again! This 4-pack of reusable silicone food bags have an airtight seal and are leak-proof, keeping food fresh for longer. Easily freeze the bags, and even run them through the dishwasher once you’re done using them. This plastic bag alternative won’t harm the environment, and instead provides a solution that you can wash, rinse and reuse to your heart’s content! Learn more or order.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

Quick Tip

What to do with bacon grease while camping?

Here’s another great fire starter tip, this time from Kent Bentz: “We soak up the bacon grease into paper towels, fold and place them in a sandwich bag, then freeze or refrigerate them. They lay flat and don’t take up much room. When ready to start a campfire, take one or two out of the bag, place under wood and light with a match – will burn for many minutes. Best fire starter ever.” Mmmmm! Thanks Kent!

Give your phone or tablet a full-sized keyboard

How neat is this? This tiny, collapsible Bluetooth keyboard connects to your phone and tablet so you can type comfortably. The 5-ounce palm-sized keyboard can be folded into your pocket or backpack to carry around. All you have to do is press “Connect” to quickly pair with your devices. Check it out here.

Did you read our December recalls newsletter? If you missed it, click here. Your RV or other vehicle (lots of them) might be on the list!

Random RV Thought

The time you wish you had less wood paneling in your RV is when a mosquito is loose at night. It can drive you crazy trying to find the tiny creature on a dark surface. This is the time when you wish all your walls were white.

Website of the day

Iceland Road Trip: A guide to traveling by camper van

We’re sure you know that RVing around Iceland’s Ring Road is the “hot” thing to do right now. Here’s a pretty handy guide to help you get started if you’re thinking about planning that trip for yourself (you should be).

It’s about time you cleaned those headlights…

When was the last time you gave those headlights a good scrub? It’s been a while, huh? Get yourself this 4-piece headlight restorer kit from Turtle Wax for less than $6, and have your headlights looking as good as new in less than 5 minutes. It can be used on all lenses, plexiglass and plastic surfaces, and will restore all dull, yellowed headlights. Learn more or order here.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Is this the longest fifth wheel trailer?

• Another RV Horror Story

• Why you should NOT refill disposable propane cylinders, with an exception. (Many comments.)

#882-1

Trivia

Michelangelo hated painting the Sistine Chapel so much that he wrote a poem about it. Read it here.

Leave here with a laugh

Two guys are in the bush hunting and they get lost. The first guy says, “What should we do?” The second guy says, “Well, the international distress signal is to fire three shots into the air and hopefully we’ll be rescued.” So they fire three shots into the air and an hour later no help has arrived. The first guy says, “What should we do now?” The second guy says, “Let’s fire three more shots into the air.” They fire three more shots into the air and an hour later no help has arrived. The first guy says, “What should we do now?” The second guy says, “Let’s fire three more shots into the air.” The first guy says, “I sure hope it works this time. These are our last three arrows.” —Thanks to George Bliss for this!

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!



Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

Check out our Facebook Groups: RV Horror Stories • RV Advice • RV Electricity • RV Parks with Storm Shelters • RV Buying Advice • Northwest RV Camping • Southwest RV Camping • RV Crashes and Disasters • NEW Free Campgrounds

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Advertising director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com