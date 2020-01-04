Welcome to RVtravel.com, the newsletter that never stops working for you. Please tell your friends about us!

January 4, 2020

Editor’s corner

With Chuck Woodbury | Chuck (at) RVtravel.com



Welcome to 2020. Glancing at that date the other day I thought it must be wrong, a bad dream. Could the decades since my birth have possibly passed so quickly?

I’ll never forget a comment by Andy Rooney a few years before he died. He talked about walking through Manhattan and seeing his reflection in a store window. He thought to himself, “Who is that old man?”

I know the feeling. . .

I can still vividly recall my first trip in my own RV (I had rented and borrowed before). The photo here was taken during the first week. I set up my tripod behind the RV, and set my camera on its timer: I raced into the motorhome, sat down and pretended to type (on a typewriter!). I was less than half my present age. It seems like yesterday. A few days later I developed the black and white film, and then printed it in a dark campground with my compact enlarger on my dinette table.

In my “darkroom,” I’d play my stereo loudly and drink cheap beer. I loved that barebones darkroom. I’d marvel when a magazine would send me tear sheets of a story I had written for it with the photos I’d taken and printed. My checks of $50, $150 or sometimes more would arrive back home, helping me fund the dream life I envisioned — traveling in a self-contained “home,” writing about what I discovered. The only person I knew doing it was TV journalist Charles Kuralt.

Hardly anybody my age traveled with an RV then except on weekends or short vacations. It was not cool. RVs were for old people. You may remember the common bumper stickers of the day: “Grandma and Grandpa’s Playhouse,” or the wildly popular “We’re Spending our Children’s Inheritance.”

There were very few full-timers, a tiny fraction of today. I never, ever made a campground reservation. I could easily go “where I wanted, when I wanted,” which is almost impossible today (unless you are content staying in Walmart parking lots) even though the RV Industry Association keeps preaching it in its syrupy commercials. The president of the industry group should dispatch one of its executives on a long trip to report back how clogged RV parks are these days, and how so many of them are populated with permanent residents, often in junky RVs because it’s the only housing they can afford. Some of the parks are downright ghettos, reminiscent of seedy trailer parks of yesteryear.

I AM ON THE ROAD NOW with my partner, Gail, in the Mojave Desert of Southern California. We have modified our way of traveling since our two years of full-timing in 2016-17. We now stay longer in one place before moving on, almost always with a reservation secured ahead. My days of moving on a whim are over.

* * *

This website and newsletter have prospered in recent times. I believe it’s because we’re the largest voice talking honestly and expertly about the RV lifestyle, not just blowing hot air with predictable, canned articles penned by copywriters who never even stepped into an RV. Our subscriber database now exceeds 105,000. Our website contains nearly 7,000 articles. RVtravel.com is now among the 6,400 largest websites in the USA — and that’s out of millions.

* * *

I wish you a happy, healthy, prosperous 2020. My hope is this is the year Americans start talking to each other again with respect, trying harder than ever to understand that it’s not wrong to disagree with each other. What makes our country great is our freedom to disagree without being sent to prison: Check your history books to be reminded of when disagreeing was a crime. Or pay a visit to North Korea.

Those of us with RVs who use them for pleasure and not by necessity are among the most fortunate people on Earth. A billion people can’t even afford a decent meal, much less comfortable shelter. Look at us! How blessed we are! Celebrate your good fortune every day. Life is short: Embrace it. Be nice.

P.S. A reminder for readers who recently bought a new RV that is riddled with defects. It happens far too often. If you are the owner of such an RV, please sign up for our Facebook group RV Horror Stories. Write about your experience for the world to see.

Trip update (Friday evening): Gail and I have made it to the Mojave Desert. We’re staying near Edwards Air Force Base. On the way here, we traveled a stretch of southbound Highway 99 through Bakersfield that is beyond bad. It is so riddled with potholes and uneven pavement that I worried my motorhome would start tossing parts. It’s awful. Avoid it if you can!

If you would like to write for RVtravel.com, please let me know by sending your name and email address to editor@rvtravel.com. We will send an email soon to all those who have inquired in the past and those of you who respond now with details. I will also hold several group video chats in the next two weeks answering questions and explaining more. We need more writers. There is so much to write about!

RVing headed into a confusing place

In this editorial, RV Travel editor Chuck Woodbury hops onto his soapbox to explain why RVing is headed into what he calls “Wacko Land” and led by an industry that is not looking at the big picture. Read what he has to say.

My Roadside Journal

(about whatever is on my mind, not necessarily RV-related)

• News in Fresno reflects, I think, changing times.

• Archives

Readers speak out

• Picking up hitchhikers

• New RVer slogan needed. “Go where you want, when you want” is dead

• A New Year’s Resolution: The lucky 40%

RVtravel.com’s Top 30 Posts from 2019

According to Google Analytics, here are the most-read items RVtravel.com posted in 2019. They include RVing tips, RV industry updates, news items, unusual RVs, campground news … oh, and a motorhome with a big soaking bathtub! Very interesting reading (according to our readers)!

We did the one thing we never thought we’d do…

“We did the thing we NEVER, EVER thought we would do – buy an RV online AND buy it new. Boy, was that a learning experience!” Read more in this post from Nanci Dixon.

The “wildest” RV we’ve ever “spotted”!

Lions and tigers and cheetahs, oh my! We’re not in Kansas anymore, Toto (or perhaps we are…). We posted a crazy RV last week and claimed it might give us a headache, but this one might do the same. Could you imagine living inside of this little trailer full time? (Well, maybe on a safari.)

Reader Poll

How easy is it for you to admit you were wrong?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

What we learned about you last week

What brand of truck do you use for RVing? How many holiday cards did you receive this year? Do you like to browse antique stores while on the road? Did you attend a New Year’s Eve party? Do you have a New Year’s resolution? How do you feel about holding a non-venomous snake? Do you share your location with anyone through your smartphone? All this and more, right here.

Actor Jeff Goldblum explores the world of RVs

Jeff Goldblum takes fans on a journey through the history of RVs in the December 27th episode of The World According to Jeff Goldblum. He starts things off with a visit to the Hollywood RV Park in Van Nuys, Calif., where people of all different backgrounds and careers choose to reside. Read more.

Really? This fifth wheel setup is bizarre and dangerous

Don’t try this! Talk about a weird, wacky and dangerous setup! Reader Michael Logan came across these photos of an SUV towing a fifth wheel trailer eight years ago. He’s not sure of their origin. Check it out!

“Tumbleggedon” visits Washington state outback

Ah, the bucolic West. Longhorn skulls, cowboys, tumblin’ tumbleweeds. Makes you want to jump in the old motorhome and head out on the back highways and appreciate the view. Washington’s state route 240 west of the city of Richland is bucolic backcountry, and drivers there got more than their fill of tumblin’ tumbleweeds last Tuesday when thousands of the giant-size “Western motif” plants broke loose and rolled out on the highway, closing it down for 10 hours. Read more.

Get inspired for your 2020 travels!

Collapsible pots are a must-have in RV!

We’ve just found the perfect solution for all those crowded cupboards. Yes, that’s right, collapsible pots and pans are a real thing and you can buy one We’ve just found the perfect solution for all those crowded cupboards. Yes, that’s right, collapsible pots and pans are a real thing and you can buy one here (or a full set of cookware here ). They work on nearly every type of stove, and they’re BPA-free with no added chemicals. You can thank us by having us over for dinner. Deal?

Camco adjustable cutlery tray made for RVs

Camco has invented what we all need – an adjustable tray for your silverware, knives or other utensils in your small RV drawers. This tray adjusts from 9″ to 13.5″ so it’s guaranteed to fit most drawers in your rig. Learn more or order.

Ask the RV Shrink Divvy up RV chores; Don’t bite each other’s heads off Dear RV Shrink:

We left our travel trailer in Arizona at a motel parking lot and flew home to Wisconsin during Christmas to visit our kids. When we arrived back in Arizona, a week later, we had a mess. Our propane had run out and our refrigerator full of food all spoiled. That is when the blame game started…. Read the rest of the question and the RV Shrink’s advice.

Ask the RV Doctor

Short-term solution to prevent holding tanks from freezing

Dear Gary,

I’m currently driving through New Mexico in a Class C motorhome. Temperatures are running sometimes in the teens and 20s. Our RV is not equipped with tank heaters and we’re hoping you may have short-term suggestions to prevent damage to our holding tanks? —Mike

Read Gary’s response.

RV Electricity

Can I charge a battery at 80 amps from a 20-amp outlet?

Dear Mike,

So, I have seen converters that can charge my RV batteries at 70 or 80 amps. Where would I be able to plug into a campground with 70-80 amps? Aren’t all the pedestal outlets only 20, 30 or 50 amps? –Martyn

Read Mike’s response.

This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session:

Don’t just drop in a Lithium battery. A reader asks Mike if he can simply swap in a Lithium battery to replace the current lead-acid batteries, or does he need to change out the charger/inverter as well. Hmmm. Do you know?

Sign up for Mike’s popular and informative RV Electricity group on Facebook.

And if you haven’t already, sign up for Mike’s RVelectricity™ Newsletter. Issue #26 arrives tomorrow, Sunday.

Be like Mike Sokol, use silicone!

Mike says: Never use any kind of petroleum-based products on rubber or plastic components in your RV, such as your trailer connector. That includes products such as Vaseline, WD40 or any other type of spray lubricating oil. Doing so will eventually break down the plastic and/or rubber components causing them to swell up and eventually disintegrate. The proper treatment is anything silicone-based. We use a lot of Heavy Duty Silicone in our shop for general connector cleaning and lubrication. It’s also useful on rubberized door sweeps and such. You can get some of your own here.

RV Tire Safety

Are your tires “defective”?

From Roger Marble: People making the claim that their tires were somehow “defective” is an all-too-often occurrence on various RV forums. I even hear this complaint at my RV tire seminars. I do note that when there are tire problems, including actual “failure,” it’s common for some to say, “My xxx brand tires failed. I will never buy xxx tires again.” It’s important that we have a mutual understanding of what is meant by tire “failure.” Learn more.

Building an RV Park

Happy New Year! – It started out a little rough for us

After a wonderful Christmas with AJ’s family, AJ, Machelle and Jenna had a rough start to the New Year – but things are improving. Here’s an update on progress on their RV campground, including the results of their first meeting with Planning & Zoning, and a big decision they have to make. Read more.

Lap desk puts your back to rest!

If you find yourself using your computer on your lap, reading your Kindle on the couch, or having a hard time holding that heavy hardback, you need this lap desk! Staff writer Emily uses this when she works and highly recommends it. The desk has eight adjustable levels and even has a stopper to hold objects upright. Great for those who have lower back pain or terrible posture.

The RV Kitchen

Three Spud Soup

Cold days, hot soup. Just in time for winter camping comes a warming soup that combines three nourishing, energizing types of potatoes in one fragrant soup pot. Choose your own combination for variety in color and texture. This soup is easily made in a kettle, instant pot, pressure cooker, slow cooker. The key is to cook it long and slow. Get the recipe.

The Digital RVer

Use Google Photos to make movies of your travels – much better than pictures!

Do you ever use your smartphone to take videos? … on purpose? 🙂 You should! These smartphone cameras are excellent video cameras. Just take 20 seconds of video occasionally and you’ll be glad you did. Then you can put together cool little movies with just a couple of clicks using Google Photos. Learn how simple it is here.

Easily hang heavy objects in your RV

RV walls aren't exactly designed for having screws or nails driven into them. Enter acrylic mounting tape. This is a clear, double-sided tape that is sturdy enough to hang heavy objects and can easily be removed without doing damage to the walls.

Tax Corner

Downsizing to become full-time RVers

Neil Seidler offers some insight and advice to those considering selling their sticks-and-bricks homes to become full-time RVers. He has recently gone through this process, and it’s more time-consuming than he had ever imagined. Read more.

Keep your RV locks working smoothly

Twice a year take a can of graphite spray, insert the small tubing into the lock, and spray every lock on the RV. This should prevent any problems with the locks. This spray bonds instantly to metal, plastics, rubber and most substrates. It forms a dirt-repelling barrier that lubricates and protects the surface from pressure and friction. (Tip from Mark Polk, RV Education 101.)

Trivia

Currently, scientists have named and successfully classified around 1.5 million species. It is estimated that there are as few as 2 million to as many as 50 million more species that have not yet been found and/or have been incorrectly classified. —The Physics Factbook

Bumper sticker of the week

I’m retired. Go around me. —Thanks to John and Joy Crawford for sending in this perennial favorite!

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker? Send it to diane(at)RVtravel.com

Joke of the Week

Church Ladies With Computers.

These sentences (with bloopers) actually appeared in church bulletins or were announced in church services:

• The eighth graders will be presenting Shakespeare’s Hamlet in the Church basement Friday at 7 PM. The congregation is invited to attend this tragedy.

• The pastor would appreciate it if the ladies of the Congregation would lend him their electric girdles for the pancake breakfast next Sunday.

• Weight Watchers will meet at 7 PM at the First Presbyterian Church. Please use large double door at the side entrance.

Many thanks to Tom Hart for sending these in. These are the last of them, for now.

Worth Pondering

“In the New Year, never forget to thank your past years because they enabled you to reach today. Without the stairs of the past, you cannot arrive at the future.” —Mehmet Murat Ildan

