RV Daily Tips. Friday, June 19, 2020

Issue 1366

Today’s thought

“Life’s under no obligation to give us what we expect.” ― Margaret Mitchell

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Flip Flop Day!

Tip of the Day

How to care for an RV after a rainy getaway

The universe is known to have a perverse sense of humor. For weekend RVers, it generally manifests itself in providing five wonderful, sunny days during the week and then puckering up and raining when you finally get to take the rig out for the weekend. If this is your sad situation, how do you care for a “wet” RV when you get home? Find out from Russ and Tiña De Maris here.

How to defeat RV burglars

RVers, and especially boondockers, take safety seriously. We tend to camp out in the hinterlands, often far from any possible response from law enforcement and well beyond the possibility of a thief being caught in the act. BoondockBob Difley offers some ways to deter or prevent the chances of break-ins when you are boondocking and away from your rig. Learn more.

Reader poll

Are you planning on attending an RV show in 2020?

Quick Tip

Considering putting in a dishwasher?



If you’re thinking about installing an RV dishwasher, before you go out and lay down money for one check out the specifications. Not only do you need enough physical space, but also consider the electrical and plumbing requirements – your rig must be able to provide for all.

Random RV thought

Some motorhomes sleep five or even six people – that’s what the RV makers say. But, really, unless some of those people are kids, you’ll be packing along a heap of weight if that many people cram into a single RV with all their stuff. Too much weight is a very bad thing and sometimes even very dangerous.

Website of the day

The best towns for antiquing in the U.S.

Feel like shopping? Check out these 14 towns known for their numerous antique stores. We’ll come with you!

Clubs and useful organizations

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Overnight RV parking. Directory of more than 14,000 locations where you can stay for free or nearly free with your RV. Modest membership fee.

• Boondockers Welcome. Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees. Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

Come into the light!

Trivia

The space between your eyebrows is called the glabella.

*What animal has a tongue twice the length of its body? We told you yesterday.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

We have 2 rescue cats… sisters. They travel in our Airstream… This one likes to watch anyone using the toilet. Just weird having someone watch you!” — Lawrence Northway, Wellington, Ontario, Canada

Leave here with a laugh

With hindsight, I wouldn’t have sat on that cactus.

