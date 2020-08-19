RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, August 19, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1409

Today’s thought

“You couldn’t relive your life, skipping the awful parts, without losing what made it worthwhile. You had to accept it as a whole–like the world, or the person you loved.” ― Stewart O’Nan

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Aviation Day!

On this day in history: 1692 – Salem witch trials: In Salem, MA, five people, one woman and four men, including a clergyman, are executed after being convicted of witchcraft.

Tip of the Day

Keep RV ventilated, even when stored

With Mark Polk

RV EDUCATION 101®

Ventilation in RVs is important. It helps reduce condensation, and keeps fresh air circulating through the RV. An easy way to improve ventilation is to add RV roof vent covers over the existing factory roof vents. The vent covers prevent rain from getting in, and having two roof vent covers promotes cross ventilation, even when the RV is in storage.

Add-on small shelves can organize or display

It seems like there’s never quite enough “space” for everything in the RV. Sometimes an off-the-wall idea can help. Actually, in this case, it’s an on-the-wall idea. Here are some nifty storage/display tips from Russ and Tiña De Maris. Learn more.

Yesterday’s featured article: RV water: How fresh is “fresh” water?

Easily hang heavy objects in your RV

RV walls aren’t exactly designed for having screws or nails driven into them. Enter acrylic mounting tape. This is a clear, double-sided tape that is sturdy enough to hang heavy objects and can easily be removed without doing damage to the walls. Get some on Amazon here.

Reader poll

If you could RV around one of these countries, which would you choose?

Decide here then tell us.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS.

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Many reasons to have two-way radios

From Dick and Sandy near Buffalo, N.Y.: One tip we learned very early in our RVing (that started more than 50 years ago) was not to arrive or set up in a campsite at night, unless there are absolutely no other options. When entering campgrounds, setting up, etc., we started out, like everyone else, shouting out directions or using hand signals. Then we changed to cell phones, but they don’t always work. So we learned to use two-way radios when entering and leaving, or setting up and breaking down camping spots. We also use them when entering and leaving tight parking spots, fueling, setting up at dump stations, or when separated at campgrounds or public events. Some are available with weather radio frequencies. There are many uses and reasons for having a good set of two-way radios. Great advice, Dick and Sandy!

Website of the day

Campground Map

Make it easy on yourself! Use this website to find every campground in the U.S.! Simply zoom in on a state (or area) and see all the campgrounds nearby.

#929-1

Trivia

The population of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, jumps from 30,000 people in the winter to 350,000 people in the summer months. Wooooow.

*Which U.S. state is the only one with a one-syllable name? Think about it for a minute, then find the answer in yesterday’s trivia section.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is our gorgeous dog, Eden. She is part Shepherd and part Lab. She is an angel in canine form. Eden was a breeding dog in a puppy mill and discarded after they were done with her. It is a long story, but after coming from Colorado Springs, she landed up with us in Arizona. She delivers joy to many of the neighborhood kids who delight in hugging her and caressing her soft coat. Old folks in wheelchairs love to play with her four-inch ears and just reach over to her without effort. We are so blessed to love and be loved by this gorgeous animal.” — Suzanne Bell

Double refrigerator bars ensure nothing moves while driving

I know it’s happened to me many times – I’ve opened the fridge (even slowly) after driving down the road and a heavy jar has fallen on my toe – “OW!” – because it shifted in the fridge. Never have that happen again with these easy to install double refrigerator bars. These spring-loaded bars can also be placed in cupboards or in closets. Order for a good price here.

Leave here with a laugh

