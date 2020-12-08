RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Issue 1488

Tip of the Day

Black streaks: Where do they come from? How to deal with them?

From Dicor Corporation

Many RVers have experienced black streaks down the sides of their RVs, but where do they come from and how do we deal with them? All kinds of airborne pollutants land on your RV roof, including plain old dirt and mold. Many pollutants have properties that help them stick around. When a good rain comes, or a good roof cleaning, they can get dislodged and wash down the RV’s sides, only to stick around there, too. Continue reading.

Today’s RV review…

In today's column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 nuCamp Cirrus 820 Truck Camper. As he reports, "I think they've done a great job with this truck camper including providing a lot of very usable, practical features in a package that will fit a lot of trucks out there."

RVers: To arm or not to arm

In this monthly feature, Mike Sherman – a retired street cop and investigator with 30+ years of RV experience – will cover the topic of self-protection for RVers. In this first installment, he discusses why you should consider developing a plan about your personal safety, and asks the question: “What would you do if someone suddenly started banging on your door at 2:00 a.m.?” Read more.

The tire air compressor RVtravel.com uses

Editor Chuck Woodbury chose the 12-volt VIAIR 450P as his onboard compressor. The device will inflate tire sizes up to 275/80/22.5 to a max of 150PSI with ease. The highly rated units are intended for RV use but can be used for virtually any tire. It’s pricey, but it’s dependable and can save the day in an emergency. Learn more.

Quick Tip

Keep the pressure off your water lines

Always use a water pressure regulator when connecting to a water supply at the campground, and always connect the regulator directly to the campground water source, not at the city water connector on the RV. If you make the connection at the city water connection on the RV, high campground water pressure can build up where it connects to the regulator, causing the hose to swell and burst. Tip from Mark Polk, RV Education 101.

Website of the day

My Scenic Drives

Easily locate pretty much every scenic drive around the USA. A map shows the route. Plus learn about side trips, hikes and hotels (in case you don’t have your RV along).

And the Survey Says…

