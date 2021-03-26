RV Daily Tips. Friday, March 26, 2021

Issue 1565

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“Rest is not idleness, and to lie sometimes on the grass under trees on a summer’s day, listening to the murmur of the water, or watching the clouds float across the sky, is by no means a waste of time.” ―John Lubbock

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Spinach Day!

On this day in history: 1934 – The United Kingdom driving test is introduced.

Tip of the Day

Tax Corner: Tax credit for solar panels on an RV?

By Neil Seidler, CPA, CMA

Question: I installed solar panels on my motorhome in 2020. Does that qualify for the Solar Tax Credit?

Answer: According to the U.S. Department of Energy you can claim a Residential Energy Credit for solar equipment in both your principal residence and a second home. Therefore, your motorhome, in fact most RVs, should qualify for the Residential Energy Credit (Solar Tax Credit). The tax credit is valid for any RV that qualifies as, or has been accepted as, a second home for tax purposes. Continue reading.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Today’s RV review

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Airstream Basecamp 20. He writes, “The Basecamp is Airstream’s single-axle trailer that is marketed to outdoor adventure folks. What attracted me to the trailer was the flexible space in the back and the large windows in the front.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the 2021 Jayco Eagle 25.5REOK Fifth Wheel? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific Daylight time today, March 26, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Avoid smacking low bridges with the 2021 Road Atlas

The 2021 edition of the premier guide to off-limit highways for large RVs is a must-have for every RVer. While it’s designed for big rig truckers, all RVers who travel in unfamiliar territory with recreation vehicles over about 11 feet tall will find it incredibly useful. Learn more.

Yesterday’s featured article: Tip for RV park owners: How to make more money at the expense of RVers

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

How important to you is listening to music?

La la laaaaa! Sing your way over here.

Run your RV’s air conditioner with only normal household power or a small generator. It’s now possible!

Quick Tip

Don’t sweep this one under the rug!

Not sure if your slide-out is gonna hit that tree or your next door neighbor when you extend it? Get a broomstick, hold one end flush with the coach and mark how far out each slide extends. Then, when you’re in a tight spot pull out the broomstick to see how far your slide goes out. Saves a lot of angst when things are tight.

Thanks for the tip, Kern Stump!

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

These have a pizza our hearts! We love seeing creative products like this!

Website of the day

Midomi

Speaking of music (the poll above), this website is so neat! If you have a song stuck in your head but can’t remember what it’s called, open this site, turn on your microphone, and sing or hum into the computer. The software works its magic and will tell you the name of the song within seconds. Give it a try!

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Overnight RV parking. Directory of more than 14,000 locations where you can stay for free or nearly free with your RV. Modest membership fee.

• Boondockers Welcome. Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees. Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

Trivia

If you suffer from omphalophobia, you’re afraid of bellybuttons. Ahhhh!

*Yesterday we told you the sweet story of Harold Hackett, who has pen pals around the world because of what unusual object? Read yesterday’s trivia to find out.

ACT NOW! ONLY FIVE DAYS LEFT TO SAVE!

Harvest Hosts membership fee increasing – join now and save!

Harvest Hosts NEW member prices are going up to $99/yr. in April 2021. If you buy a membership now, it’s only $67.15 a year after our 15% discount. This link will lock in this rate forever, regardless of how much the prices increase in the future. Use HHFRIENDS15 at checkout. Save over $30 off the new price on a whole year of unlimited overnight stays. Learn more.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is our baby, Zoee, watching us and guarding our rig!” —Hank & Shirleen Smith

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

I went furniture shopping the other night and really hit it off with the sales associate. She was so pretty and so nice! It didn’t work out though. She was looking for a serious relationship but I was just looking for one nightstand.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

Need help? Contact us.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com