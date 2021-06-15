RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Issue 1623

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“The great secret of true success, of true happiness, is this: the man or woman who asks for no return, the perfectly unselfish person, is the most successful.” ―Swami Vivekananda

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Fudge Day!

On this day in history: 1903 – The Ford Motor Company is incorporated.

Tip of the Day

An interesting way to find boondocking spots in the Southwest

By Bob (BoondockBob) Difley

Most of the land in the southwestern deserts, if not occupied with cities and towns, is part of the 253 million acres – about one-eighth of the nation’s entire land mass – managed by the Federal Government’s Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

You can boondock for free, or very cheap, on BLM land. Even though most boondockers seldom camp outside of designated camping areas, such as the Long Term Visitor Areas (LTVA) or defined dispersed camping areas, that leaves millions of acres where you can camp for free. The question is how to find these camping areas. Find out how here.

Yesterday’s tip of the day: Follow these tips from a veteran RVer

Listen to this week’s RVtravel.com podcast

It’s like talk radio for RVers. Listen anytime you wish, 24/7. New episode every Sunday. Sign up to receive an email reminder notice for each new episode.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Airstream Interstate 24X Class B Adventure Van. He writes, “I think Airstream has done a really good job with this model. The organization of the back of the van along with the built-in flexibility of the racks and storage and the included features are going to find a lot of fans.” But does Tony think it’s worth the pricetag? Find out in his review.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the Bürstner Lyseo Gallery prototype with inflatable second floor office? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, June 16, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week one reader claimed their $25 Amazon Gift Card: John Battistoni of Nixa, Missouri.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

The strangest road sign we’ve ever seen…

Sometimes when you’re driving down the highway in your RV you get real hungry. You might get an urge for a special food … like cottage cheese, for example. Well, in California, so many motorists crave cottage cheese that the state highway department has set up special cottage cheese directional signs. You think we’re kidding? Do pictures lie? Check it out!

Yesterday’s featured article: Test your RV movie knowledge

Reader poll

Did you “go steady” in high school?

Think back fondly (or not) and tell us here.

????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

OK now THIS would be fun to do (and it would make a great gift!)

Helpful resources

• NEW: AAA MAP OF COVID-19 TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS (U.S. and Canada)

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Good sense on the RV roof

Safety first! Be extremely careful whenever you are working on your RV roof. You can be seriously injured from a fall. You have to get on the roof of your RV to properly clean and inspect it for any damage or potential water leaks. The first step is the ladder you use to get up on the roof. If your RV does not have a ladder on the back to access the roof, it probably is not designed to be walked on. In this situation it may be necessary to use a couple pieces of plywood or particle board to help distribute your weight on the roof. Even if the RV is equipped with a ladder to access the roof, you need to walk lightly when you’re on the roof and be careful. Tip from Mark Polk, RV Education 101.

Need to get some sleep in a noisy campground?

Bring in da funk, bring in da noise… Here’s a simple way: white noise. What does it do? Do you remember old-time radio tuners without a mute function, when you tuned between stations you would hear a kind of whooshing hiss. That’s it – or close to it, anyway. Here’s a simple noise machine that costs under $20 and runs on batteries or a wall-wart adapter. It has a white noise setting and calming nature sounds. It’s perfect for drowning out noisy neighbors in the RV park.

Website of the day

Only In Your State

You should keep this amazing travel website bookmarked. It has everything you need to know about every state – best day trips, hikes, restaurants, bars, tourist attractions, parks etc.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• If you don’t like the view out your window … move

• Say what? New Hummer EV will include “Crab Mode.”

• My two favorite black tank dumpin’ gadgets

Recipe of the Day

Frosted Fudge Brownies

by Kelli Thomas from Omaha, NE

I was looking for something chocolate to cook, my family loves chocolate anything. I choose this one for 2 reasons – #1 simple ingredients things most bakers always have on hand and #2 directions seemed very easy. This is very simple to make – comes out moist and rich. I followed the recipe for the icing and it was a little thick, which my family likes. If you want a thinner icing, add a little more milk. My husband and three boys loved this. I will never buy a box mix again. Very easy and DELISH!!

It’s National Fudge Day, and these sound like a perfect way to celebrate! Get the recipe.

SEE YESTERDAY’S YUMMY RECIPE: Coconut Beer Shrimp With Sweet and Tangy Sauce

Firearms laws guide updated for 2021

If you own a firearm, you need the 2021 updated edition of the Traveler’s Guide to the Firearm Laws of the Fifty States. The book is always a best-seller among RVers, many of whom carry a firearm. The annual guidebook helps ensure they stay out of trouble when crossing state lines. What’s legal in one state may be a felony in another. More than 100 updates from last year. Learn more or order.

Trivia

The average shower wastes 20 gallons of water. Now what about an RVers shower…

*Who regulates space tourism? The FAA? NASA? Nobody? We told you in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“We travel with a crew! Bing is a 4 1/2-month-old Maine Coon. He’s on the sofa in front of 12-yr-old, Spooky. On the floor is 8-yr-old, Stucky, and on the stool is 8 1/2-yr-old Luna. Spooky, Stucky, and Luna are all rescues and are lucky to have lived past being kittens. They all love having us captive in our RV.” —Debra Coker

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Stay free on private property across America

Boondockers Welcome is a great alternative to expensive, crowded RV parks or even Walmart parking lots. With a membership, you can stay for free at more than 1,000 private property locations across America. And, wow, will you meet some great people! Learn more or sign up.

Leave here with a laugh

A man is at the funeral of an old friend. He tentatively approaches the deceased’s wife and asks whether he can say a word. The widow nods. The man clears his throat and says, “Plethora.” The widow smiles appreciatively. “Thank you,” she says. “That means a lot.”

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

Need help? Contact us.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com