RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Issue 1657

Today’s thought

“Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible.” —Dali Lama

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Grab Some Nuts Day! [OK. Have at it, but keep it clean. 😆 ]

On this day in history: 1949 – After a damaging three-year battle to win both players and fans, the rival Basketball Association of America (BAA) and National Basketball League (NBL) merge to form the National Basketball Association (NBA).



Tip of the Day

17 unusual uses for dryer sheets in your RV

Yes, you use dryer sheets in your dryer. They help keep clothing soft and static-free. But there are many other ways to use those same dryer sheets, especially when traveling in the RV.

Try using dryer sheets these 17 different ways. You’ll be impressed at all you can do with them!

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Airstream Pottery Barn Special Edition Travel Trailer. As he reports, “To me, the interiors of Airstreams are a bit industrial, but that’s also what’s so unique about them. However, the folks at Pottery Barn have taken that interior feel and really added warmth to it that I think would make even RV DIYers stand up and take notice.” Learn more.

Is this your RV?

New column:

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club, a one-stop go-to online resource for RV enthusiasts. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.

In Dave’s new column Monday-Saturday he’ll address a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

Air conditioner unit works, then doesn’t. What gives?

Dear Dave,

We have a 2004 Jayco 5th wheel trailer with an air conditioner that cools and then waits a long time before it starts up again, leaving us cool then hot. We have asked our local RV dealer to help, but they say there is nothing they can do. Do you have any suggestions, or is this just the nature of the beast? —Gayle B.

How to add an instant bathtub to your shower

Some people are just plain creative. They see opportunities where others see obstacles (or more likely don’t see anything special at all). If you have a shower in your RV that doesn’t double as a bathtub and you crave a bath, then here’s a quick, simple way to allow your shower to do double-duty. This is so cool!

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday through Saturday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs. Today, we hear from readers Rob Lewis and Rick Kiersey. Click on the link at the bottom of that page for a form where you can tell us why you love YOUR RV! Click here.

Reader poll

Have you had fewer colds since the Pandemic began?

Don’t cough, don’t sneeze! Tell us here.

Quick Tip

Keep out the bad water, pardner

Before filling your rig’s fresh water tank, do what the old cowboys did before leading in the cattle: Take a sip and see what the water tastes like. You can put bad tasting water in your tank easily, but getting that bad taste out is a tough job!

Website of the day

Six unique places to camp in Florida State Parks

Florida is a beautiful state, and that means it’s a beautiful place to camp! Here are some of the best, and most unique, places to camp in Florida State Parks.

RVtravel.com Podcast Episode 18

Do you really need nitrogen in your tires?

That’s one of the topics on the RVTravel.com podcast this week. The RVtravel.com podcast is brought to you by SoftStartRV power management, Clear20 water filters and TearDropShop.com.

Listen to the episode here.

10 Best-selling products from Amazon on RVtravel.com in July

Here at RVtravel.com we recommend a lot of products to you. If we know something works for our RV or someone else’s RV, we tell you about it. Just about every Amazon ad you see on our website has been tested by one of our staff members or someone we know. If we think something doesn’t work, is poorly made, or is just boring, we won’t recommend it. We like cool stuff, exciting stuff, neat stuff! Here are the top 10 best-selling products on RVtravel.com from Amazon for July.



And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 70 percent never, or almost never, use a printed dictionary

• 73 do all, or almost all, their banking online. Only 5 percent do not have an online banking account.

• 20 percent shop at thrift shops very often

Recent poll: Did you hire an RV technician or inspector to check your RV before you bought it?

Recipe of the Day

Crock Pot Mango Chicken

by Sue L. from Cincinnati, OH

We love an easy Crock-Pot dinner recipe and this is a delicious one! The chicken is super juicy. Pouring the mildly sweet mango sauce on top adds a lovely flavor to the chicken. There’s a hint of curry flavor throughout but it’s not overpowering. We loved how it pairs with the mango. A simple meal.

Mmm! We want this for dinner! Get the recipe.

Trivia

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports there are 15,150 RV technicians currently employed in the United States. While certification is not currently an industry requirement, fewer than 4,000 technicians hold a certification. And with many current technicians approaching retirement, the industry will continue to see a shortage of qualified workers.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“We just started camping Labor Day weekend of 2018. Ginger, the Brittany, was 9, and O’Malley, the Windsprite, was 4. They do very well in the camper and love the attention they get from people we meet while walking them.” —Marie Dalzell

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Thanks, Jean and Doug!

