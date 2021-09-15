RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Issue 1688

Hershey RV show starts today

America’s Largest RV Show (most years, that is!) kicks off today in Hershey, PA. Because of COVID concerns, tickets are only available in advance. RVtravel.com columnist Mike Sokol will present his always-popular RVelectricity™ seminar at 1 p.m. today through Saturday and 11:30 a.m on Sunday. Arrive early as seats will fill fast.

Winnebago showcases industry’s most innovative product lineup at Hershey, beginning today! Read more.

Tip of the Day

19 unusual (but extremely handy) uses for salt

By Gail Marsh

An old wives’ tale says: If you spill it, you’ll have bad luck. However, if you toss a pinch of it over your left shoulder, you can reverse that bad luck into good! What is it? Salt!

There are so many good (and little-known) ways to use salt outside of cooking/eating. So, stop tossing it over your shoulder!

Try these unusual 19 uses for salt instead.

Yesterday’s tip of the day: What should I do when I have to leave the RV behind for a few days or weeks?

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Keystone Cougar 30BHS Travel Trailer. Tony says, “I love when someone does a floor plan that seems to break new ground, which this one certainly does in some ways.” See how by clicking here.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the Rockwood Mini Lite 2109S travel trailer? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

Ask Dave

My LP leak detector is beeping. What should I do?

Dear Dave,

My r-pod keeps beeping. I read the manual and I believe it has to do with the propane. Do you think I’m right? How do I fix it? —Janice

Read Dave’s response – It’s important to know what to do if this happens!

Did you miss Dave’s column yesterday where he answered the question: Why do my RV’s entry steps extend when engine is turned on?

????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Be right back, we’ve gotta go buy 12 of these…

Do you keep a travel log?

Do you keep a log in your RV? Before you respond, “Yeah, several, in basement storage for when we want a nice campfire” — Beware, we’re talking paper, not wood, here. But enough beating around the tree. Many RVers have found keeping a travel log is not only fun, it can be beneficial when you “come back this way again.” Read more.

Yesterday’s featured article: Rain coming? Shut off that cruise control!

Reader poll

Do you have a current fishing or hunting license?

Cast your line, er, vote, here.

Helpful resources

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT

• CURRENT SMOKE AND FIRE REPORT

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Video: Transform RV bedroom into office. No tools or screws needed

A growing number of people are turning to RVing not only for recreation but also as a place to live and work from remotely. Josh Winters of Haylett RV is seeing an increasing number of requests for RV office spaces. In this video, he quickly demonstrates how an RV with a bunkhouse bedroom might be repurposed into a surprisingly functional office space quickly, easily, and with nearly no cost or permanent modifications to the RV. Click here to watch the video

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Drew Mueller “I love the independence, the quiet, and comfort. I love to sit and watch the view out of the windshield. I also love sitting outside in the grass in my lawn chair or under the awning with a beverage. I love the aromas of outside grilling all around me as other RVers are preparing their meals. I love to entertain our friends with meals I make on our grill and enjoy my new outside fridge located in a compartment next to the entry door. I get up early and watch the sunrise over the water and the marina and how the place slowly wakes up around me. Now that I’m retired we can spend a week at a time each month in our favorite spots – none more than two hours away from home. I’m continually thankful for our wonderful lives and how we’re able to spend time in our RV.”

The smallest, most brilliant cutlery organizer for your RV

It’s like this was made for RVs! Usually cutlery organizers take up entire drawers, you know, those ones that spread out and take up unnecessary space. This one doesn’t do that! This small compact tray organizes your cutlery in an amazing space-saving way. It fits up to 24 pieces of cutlery, so you’re not losing any space! Check it out and order one for yourself.

Website of the day

A Guide To The Best Places To See Fall Foliage In The U.S.

It’s hard to believe it’s that time of year again, but here we are! We like the list on this website because it shows you the most scenic drives and hikes to take to see the colors.

RVtravel.com Podcast Episode 24

Shopping advice from our new-RV guru, Tony Barthel, on this edition of the RVtravel.com podcast. Brought to you by Clear20 water filters, TearDropShop.com, Campgroundviews.com, and RVtravel.com’s Who Makes What guide to manufacturers and RV brands.

Listen to the full episode here.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• I broke into my own RV in minutes! Stop burglars with this easy fix

• Is it OK to drive with one flat dually tire? Nope. Here’s why

• He bought an RV with $20,000 worth of damage. His warning to you…

Affordable tire tool will save you tons of trouble

What gives when you think your tires are “good to go” but down on air again the next day? Your valve stem valve probably isn’t tight enough. A loose, leaking valve stem can cause a tire failure due to low pressure under load at highway speeds. So do yourself and your vehicles a favor – pick up one of these very inexpensive tools and make sure your valve cores are snugly seated in the valve stem. Click here to order.

Recipe of the Day

Linguini and white clam sauce

by Kat Ryan from Clayton, NC

I was a little nervous about trying this one because I’m not used to cooking with clams, but it turned out like a dream. Very tasty!

We looooove linguini with clams, and since it’s National Linguine Day, this is what’s for dinner! Get the recipe.

Run your RV air conditioner with only a small portable generator. Yes, it’s true!

Trivia

We haven’t tried this, so take this bit of trivia with a grain of salt. Rumor has it that if you empty a can of Coca Cola into your washing machine along with your usual detergent, it will lift all stains (including those from grease and even blood!) from your clothes. Anyone brave enough to try it?

*What were “bat bombs” and why was the U.S. going to use them? Yesterday’s trivia tells you this interesting WWII fact.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Buddy is our almost 13-year-old not-so miniature dachshund. He loves to be wherever my husband and I are. He loves camping and fishing. He has to kiss all the fish we catch.” —Mackie Hagood

Pet owners: Here are a few excellent resources to find a veterinarian while on the road. Keep this handy!

Tape it to the limit…

Rather than an adhesive, this type of tape fuses to itself. It makes a totally waterproof seal that can be used to repair the insulation on electrical wiring in the field. It has all kinds of other emergency uses advertised such as a quick fix for a leaking radiator hose, so it certainly deserves a place in your RV toolbox since it’s a multi-tasking piece of equipment that could save your bacon. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

