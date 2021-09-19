News for RVers #1018, Sunday edition

Welcome back to North America’s best source for news and information for RVers. We hope you’ve already made your camping plans for this fall, and have found a fun Halloween event or two along the way. It’s not too soon to think about carved pumpkins, apple cider, pumpkin pie, and whatever passes for a potluck supper at a campground these days. As always, we at RVtravel.com appreciate your help through voluntary contributions to keep this newsletter coming your way, and be sure to check out all of our other RV-related newsletters.

Sunday, September 19, 2021

Just an RV Minute: Top four tips for beginners to help your RV live longer

Take care of your rig, it will take care of you. Scott outlines the four things every RVer should put on their “to-do” list.

New RVers opting out of lifestyle, some start selling their rigs

Longtime RVers have speculated for months that many of the millions of new RVers would soon tire of their new outdoor toy and put them back up for sale. Now we’re hearing that the long-anticipated flow of slightly used RVs back to sales lots may have begun.

“I’m getting phone calls from people who want us to buy their RV back,” said one RV dealer during a recent nationwide conference call of RV dealers and others connected with the RV industry. “We don’t know how many of those calls are coming from actual newbies, and we really don’t even know how many of our recent customers are new to RVing, but I’d guess about half of our customers are new.” Learn more.

TODAY IS THE LAST DAY of the Hershey (PA) RV Show. This is the biggest annual show in the USA.

Roadside assistance companies stretched thin by huge growth of RVers and lack of service centers

Companies providing road help services to RVers are facing a perfect storm of challenges that makes taking care of customers difficult, if not impossible. During a recent nationwide conference call with RV dealers and others in the industry who provide services to RVers, one road service company executive said they are being stretched very thin. “First, we’ve seen the camping and traveling season for RV customers become extended,” she said. “They are starting earlier in the spring and going later in the fall.” The huge influx of new RVers in the past two years has also swelled the customer base for road help services, but that isn’t necessarily a good thing. Read more.

A completely solar-powered motorhome. Is this your future?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Imagine driving your motorhome across the country. You never stop for fuel. You don’t buy propane, gasoline, or diesel. Your rig doesn’t pollute the atmosphere. For a group of European students from the Netherlands-based Eindhoven University of Technology, they’re not just imagining it, they’re doing it. Is this your future as an RVer – a completely solar-powered motorhome? Check this out.

Campground Crowding: Camping “has turned into a Disneyland-on-wheels business with very long lines”

In this weekly blog, RVtravel.com readers discuss their experiences with campground crowding. This week one reader complains: “Not to be a henny penny, but RVing has changed drastically in the last 15 years. Too many RVers and not enough RV parks. Not to mention parks have turned one site into two, so you are forced to do ‘sardine camping.’ It’s not a wise time to choose RVing….” This RVer wasn’t the only one to refer to camping these days as “sardine camping.” Read more, including some tips, here.

A “Thank you” to Russ and Tiña De Maris and RVtravel.com

[Editor’s note: This is a contributed piece, and the author has asked to remain anonymous. This piece was not solicited; the author contacted us to ask if we’d publish it.]

I was one of Russ De Maris’ anonymous sources in the whole DEF sensor debacle. Who knows – if you look over, I may be the guy parked next to you in the RV park. Before I was de-rated, I had never heard about RVtravel.com, didn’t know Russ or Tiña, really wasn’t very active on RV social media or RV websites. And yes, I asked RVtravel.com to publish this piece because you should know that they worked – and worked hard – to help us out. Continue reading.

Search for missing van-lifer Gabby Petito continues, National Parks and FBI ask public for help

[Editor’s note: We ran this story in yesterday’s newsletter too. The more eyes the better! Please spread the word!]

The FBI and multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for 22-year old Gabby Petito, who was (possibly) last heard from near Grand Teton National Park at the end of August. She had spent the last couple of months traveling the country with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, in their converted van, a white 2012 Ford Transit with Florida plates. Brian’s family has not seen him since Tuesday. In a statement late on Friday, Richard B. Stafford, an attorney for the Petito family, said: “All of Gabby’s family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding. Gabby is missing.” Police are searching for him.

Read more about this unusual, bone-chilling disappearance. Maybe you can offer clues.

This week's podcast (#25)

What a dealer looks for before buying a used RV, a hero saves a toad, Jayco staff bolts, how much is Winnebago stock worth?

News you won’t get anywhere else, plus insider information from an RV insider-dealer and his advice on the hidden problems you need to watch for when buying a used RV. COVID restrictions at RV parks, a recall, RV sales figures, and value of Winnebago stock over the past 10 years.

Listen to the full podcast.

Today's RV review…

Today, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Wildwood FSX 179DBK travel trailer. He writes, “Remember that old saying ‘Good things come in small packages’? Well, that might be an appropriate way to describe the 2022 Forest River Wildwood FSX 179DBK travel trailer. This small trailer has a surprisingly usable interior along with double-over-double bunks, which you rarely see in something of this size.” Read more and take a look around.

Yesterday’s review: 2021 Travel Lite RV Super Lite 626XSL Truck Camper

Last week’s reviews:

• 2022 Coachmen Freedom Express Ultra Lite 192RBS travel trailer

• Rockwood Mini Lite 2109S travel trailer

• 2022 Keystone Cougar 30BHS travel trailer

• 2022 Newell Tampa Show coach

• Travel Light RV Rove Lite trailer

Read all other RV reviews by clicking here.

That was the RV week that was

September 12–18, 2021

Calling all parrot heads. There’s a new RV park chain adding parks in the eastern U.S., and it’s a familiar brand. Margaritaville Resorts actually broke into the RV park space earlier when it opened the Margaritaville RV Resort Lake Lanier in Buford, GA. This summer, it added Camp Margaritaville RV Resort and Lodge in Pigeon Forge, TN. Building on the success of the first two locations, Margaritaville RV Resorts last week announced the upcoming addition of another new location – the Camp Margaritaville RV Resort and Cabana Cabins in Auburndale, FL (coming in 2022). The Florida location is actually a re-branding of the current Cabana Club Resort in Auburndale. The resort will include cabana cabins, more than 175 RV sites, a resort pool, tiki bar, entertainment stage, putting course, playground, dog parks, covered pickleball courts, a beach volleyball court, and an arcade. For more information, click here.

Trailer fire kills family of six. A weekend camping trip to the backwoods of Nova Scotia turned into tragedy for a young family of six. The bodies of six people, including four children, were discovered last Sunday after a trailer fire was reported. Family members have identified the victims as R.J. Sears, 30; Michelle Robertson, 28; and their children Madison, 11; Ryder, 8; C.J., 3; and Jaxson, 4. The family was from Amherst, Nova Scotia. The trailer was located on private land in Cumberland County near Amherst. Emergency personnel who responded to the scene said the fire was out when they arrived. The Office of the Fire Marshal in Nova Scotia has determined that the fire was accidental and the investigation has concluded.

Settlement leads to free summer camps for kids. Two San Diego RV parks that had put up fences to block the public from public beach access have been fined $750,000 by the California Coastal Commission. The funds will be used to provide free summer camps for underprivileged youth in the area. The two parks – Campland on the Bay and Mission Bay RV Resort – are also required to remove signage that could confuse the public regarding beach access. The two parks had signs in place that indicated the beaches were private and for use by their guests only, when in fact the beaches were open to the public.

Go RVing launches new radio ads. Don’t be surprised if you hear a strong new pitch for RVing coming from your vehicle’s radio. The RV Industry Association’s Go RVing marketing program is launching a new series of radio spots that highlights the “frustrations” of traveling with kids on a “traditional” vacation such as air travel and hotel stays, and touts RVing as the easy answer. The campaign is called “Don’t Go There, Go on a Real Vacation.” You can listen to the radio spots by clicking here.

Goodbye to flat tires? Michelin is testing a puncture-proof, airless tire that could spell the end of blowouts and the ecological disasters that are used tires. Apparently, Michelin’s concept would be airless, rechargeable, and sustainably made. The tire combines an aluminum wheel and has a flexible load-bearing structure that is made out of glass fiber and reinforced plastic. Michelin officials said the new tire should match the performance of conventional tires. The tires would eventually be made using 100% recyclable materials.

RV homeless in Seattle are getting creative. Seattle’s KOMOnews.com is reporting that an aged Winnebago RV parked in the city’s Ballard neighborhood has recently added a second story. The owner apparently needed a bit more room. Neighborhood residents and businesses are after the city to do something, but no action had been taken yet. (UPDATE SATURDAY EVENING: The RVer, facing pressure from authorities, is dismantling the second story.)

Vets and active military get a break on fees. Entrance fees for the National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and standard amenity recreation fees for the Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers sites are waived for current Military Service-members and their dependents, Veterans and Gold Star Families. Members of those groups now have free access to approximately 2,000 public locations spread out across more than 400 million acres of public lands. For purposes of this program, a Veteran is identified as an individual who has served in the United States Armed Forces, including the National Guard and Reserves, and is able to present one of the following forms of valid (unexpired) identification: Department of Defense Identification Card; Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC); Veteran ID Card; or Veteran’s designation on a state-issued U.S. driver’s license or identification card. Find out more here.

An extreme camping trip. The four regular citizens who launched from Cape Kennedy last week on a historic three-day trip to space likened the voyage to a camping trip. “It’s gonna be fun,” said Chris Sembroski, a data engineer from Washington state, during a prelaunch news conference Tuesday. “It’s like an extended camping trip,” he said. “You’re in a camper van with some of your closest friends for three days. You roll out the sleeping bags at night, just like any other camping trip, and just strap yourself in so you don’t float into each other during the middle of the night.” The first no-pro astronaut trip to space aboard a SpaceX capsule was financed by a billionaire who went along for the ride. The four space tourists successfully returned to Earth when they splashed down in the Atlantic Saturday evening.

New RV park in Brooksville, FL, gains traction. A proposal to rezone 9.4 acres of land for a new RV park in Brooksville, Florida gained the unanimous approval of the city council last week. The park would include 53 RV sites and a convenience store and community center. The council is expected to give their final approval Sept. 20.

But a new park near Tucson, AZ, isn’t faring so well. More than 100 protesters turned out in Tucson last week to voice their opposition to a zoning change that would allow a luxury RV park to be built in Picture Rocks. The 75-acre parcel is less than a mile from Saguaro National Park. It would feature 200 RV spots, a pool, clubhouse and pickleball court. The landowner asked for a one-month continuance to seek more neighborhood input.

The Hershey RV Show has one of the most expensive RVs on display. If you’re still in the market for a new RV, check out the 2022 American Coach Eagle 45K. The rig, on display at the Hershey, PA, RV Show, is a 44-foot-long diesel pusher that has a list price of more than $898,000. You could have picked it up cheap with the show discount. It was only $630,000.

Campfires back at two Oregon national forests. Increased moisture and cooling temperatures, led fire officials on the Deschutes and Ochoco national forests, Crooked River National Grassland and Prineville District BLM to downgrade public use restrictions and allow campfires in designated campgrounds and lower the Industrial Fire Precaution Level to a Level 2. Effective last Friday, campfires are allowed once again in designated, developed campgrounds on the Deschutes and Ochoco national forests, Crooked River National Grassland and Prineville District BLM.

You could go nuts in this RV rental. If you want to turn some heads when you RV, try this Planters Nutmobile RV. The food company announced a contest where the grand prize is a two-night stay in the Planters Nutmobile, a 26-foot RV-style vehicle shaped like a giant peanut. Inside the revamped Nutmobile are all the necessary amenities including a bed, couches, a dining table and a flat-screen TV. The contest winner was selected last Friday. They get to rent the unit for $3.59 (the price of a jar of peanuts). It will be all set up for camping Oct. 1-3 along the waterfront in Duluth, MN.

NEW! Truck & Towing Trends

If you own a truck or want to, this is for you!

With Tony Barthel

F-150 Lightning rolls, Rivian released and Maverick accessorized

In this Truck & Towing Trends column, we’ll look for the latest information about trucks and tow vehicles with insider stories and tips about tow vehicles of all sorts, primarily those of interest to RVers. Among this issue’s topics: the new F-150 Lightning, the Rivian R1T, and Ford’s new car-like truck, the Maverick. For truck owners, wanters, enthusiasts… click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, September 19, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Reader poll

Would you attend an RV show in the next month if it were within an hour drive of you?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. CLICK HERE.

We've also heard …

Next Saturday, Sept. 25th, is National Public Lands Day, with free admittance to all U.S. National Parks. Remember when you visit these beautiful parks of ours, “Take nothing but pictures, leave nothing but footprints.” Read more about volunteering opportunities.

Squaw Valley changes name. If you were planning to visit the Squaw Valley Ski Resort near Lake Tahoe anytime soon, you’ll have to search for a different name in your GPS. The resort is changing its name to Palisades Tahoe after determining that its former name was offensive to Indigenous women. The new name references the granite faces and chutes around the resort.

Tiny motorhome making waves in UK. A tiny, 17-foot-long motorhome called the Nu Venture Surf proves good things come in small packages. The RV is about the size of a Honda Odyssey minivan, but seems to have most of the amenities RVers desire. It’s not available in the U.S., but it’s fun to check out what other countries are doing to expand the RV market. You can take a tour of the Nu Venture Surf here.

The Eastern Area Rally of the Family Motor Coach Association (FMCA), scheduled for September 29 to October 2 in Lewisburg, West Virginia, has been canceled. The Western Area rally, scheduled for January 12-16 in Indio, California, has also been canceled.

Attention work campers: Kohl’s is looking to hire approximately 90,000 seasonal employees. Positions are available across Kohl’s stores, distribution centers and fulfillment centers, including its new e-commerce fulfillment center in Etna, Ohio. The retailer is offering holiday bonuses ranging from $100 to $400.

A hard-sided car topper. If you are in the market for an extra room while you’re camping, you might want to check out this hard-sided pop-up that sits on the top of your vehicle. Read all about it here.

Fires threatening Giant Sequoias. Sequoia National Park has been closed, and officials are worried that the 2,000 giant trees in the park are being threatened by California’s raging wildfires in the Sierra Nevada range. Kings Canyon National Park, to the north of Sequoia National Park, remains open. As of Saturday afternoon, the fire had reached the edge of the Giant Forest but had not affected most of it, including the famed General Sherman tree, believed to be the largest in the world by volume.

Another record for Yellowstone. America’s first national park set yet another record for visitation in August, with 920,000 visitors. That surpasses the previous record in 2017, when the crowds came to watch the solar eclipse in the park.

Under Canvas announces new glamping park in Utah. Under Canvas, one of the leading providers of luxurious glamping accommodations, announced they will be opening a new location in Widtsoe, Utah, near Bryce Canyon. The new park will open in June 2022.

Get a beer with your dog. A new business in Macon, Georgia, offers an off-leash dog park along with a beer and wine bar. Barks N Brews opened Friday. Beer and wine is served from an Airstream RV inside the 1.5-acre fenced space.

Employee burned by thermal feature in Yellowstone. A 19-year-old Rhode Island woman who was working as a concessions employee at Yellowstone National Park was severely burned Thursday near the Old Faithful geyser. She received 2nd and 3rd degree burns over 5% of her body. She was flown to a burn center in Utah for treatment.

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS STOLEN RV?

Cruise Lite lifted in Lindale: This 2017 261BHXL model Salem Cruise Lite vanished from Lindale, Texas, possibly as long as three weeks ago. When stolen, the passenger side tail light was gone, replaced with red tape. There’s a bit of hail damage on the front cap. The license plate, when stolen, was B260473. Know something? Contact the Smith County, Texas Sheriff’s office at 903-530-3649 and refer to case number 21-21005. Did someone rip off your ride? Let us post information on your stolen RV. E-mail Russ (at) rvtravel.com. See many more recently stolen RVs. Let’s help find these for their owners and maybe even put the crooks in the slammer. Click here.

Campground and RV Park News

Developments in places where we stay across the USA

Janet Groene reports each week on developments at RV parks and campgrounds across the USA and Canada. There’s a lot of good information here that you can use to plan your travels. Read the current installment of “Campground and RV Park News” here.

RV recalls posted since our last newsletter

• Newmar RV recall: Instrument gauge panel may go blank

• Some Coachmen motorhomes recalled: Battery installed wrong

Brain Teaser

I have a head and a tail but they never meet. Having too many of me is always a treat! What am I?

(Answer below.)

Do you have a brain teaser you think we should use? Send it to us here.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of September 13, 2021:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.17 [Calif.: $4.23]

Change from week before: Down 1 cent; Change from year before: Up 98 cents.

Diesel: $3.37 [Calif.: $4.31]

Change from week before: None; Change from year before: Up 95 cents.

Upcoming RV shows

• Hershey – America’s Largest RV Show (Ends today)

September 15-19, Hershey, PA

• Portland Fall RV & Van Show (CANCELED) September 16-19 , Portland, OR

• NCRVDA Charlotte Fall RV Show & Sale (RESCHEDULED for January 2022)

September 17-19 , Charlotte, NC

• Georgia RV & Camper Show (POSTPONED to February 2022)

September 17-19 , Atlanta, GA

• Maryland RV Show Super Sale (Ends today)

September 16-19, Lutherville-Timonium, MD

• Indianapolis Fall Boat & RV Show (POSTPONED to February 2022)

September 24-26 , Indianapolis, IN

• Washington State Evergreen Fall RV Show (still on as of September 16)

September 24-26, Monroe, WA

• Fall Detroit RV & Camping Show (CANCELED)

September 29 – October 3 , Novi, MI

See the list of upcoming RV shows.

Recipe of the Day

Confetti Chicken Spaghetti Casserole

by Jenny Powers from Abingdon, VA

Oh, my. This is not your normal marinara-based spaghetti casserole. The Rotel cheese sauce mixed with the delicious vegetables and spaghetti makes this dish special. It’s cheesy with a bit of heat. We love all the colorful and crunchy vegetables in the casserole. This is great for a weeknight dinner or a potluck. Serve with garlic bread and a fresh salad for a delicious meal. This was gobbled up very fast in the Test Kitchen.

We’d gobble this up, that’s for sure! Here’s the recipe.

Did you miss yesterday’s recipe, Eggplant Parmesan? Get it here.

Other recipes featured in this week’s Daily Tips Newsletters:

• Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Bread

• Hoagie Bake

• Linguini and white clam sauce

• Monterey Jack Stuffed Mexican Hamburgers With Guacamole Topping

• Fun Pizza Dip

Brain teaser answer:

A coin!

The Perfect Scam Podcast

Every Sunday we present a podcast from AARP about scams and how crooks are stealing your money, often via telemarketing. Their efforts are often most successful with people 65 years and older who fall victim to the scammers’ sophisticated techniques. Here is this week’s episode.

Sunday funny

Origin unknown. But thanks to George Bliss for sending this to us!

Today in History

