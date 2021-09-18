RV Travel Newsletter Issue 1018

Welcome to RVtravel.com, an RV-themed newsletter from the most-read consumer website about RVing in North America. At RVtravel.com, you will learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

September 18, 2021

Cover story

Our loyalty is to … you!

By Chuck Woodbury

PUBLISHER

The first thing any publisher does when starting a periodical — print or online — is to determine where his or her loyalty lies. Who is #1, readers or advertisers?

Our loyalty at RVtravel.com is, without question, to readers. We appreciate our advertisers, but we do not look at the articles we post and ask “Will this offend them or other advertisers, and risk losing their support?” No, we do not!

Publishers who put advertisers ahead of readers — and this applies (by the nature of the beast) to most trade journals and free publications (including most websites), use articles, bottom line, to fill space between advertising: their articles are often flattering and never critical. On the other hand, publishers who put readers first use advertising to fund and otherwise support their editorial efforts. It’s impossible, by the way, to treat each equally.

And now there is the new breed of advertisers — “influencers.” They are bloggers and YouTubers who are “bought” by commercial interests. Their job is to “sell” a product through their flattering articles and videos. They can make a fortune if they have a big audience. Can you imagine if the reporters at daily newspapers were influencers rather than trained journalists? Could you trust anything they wrote?

I BRING THIS UP because RVtravel.com is in the doghouse right now with the RV industry. Mike Gast’s article last Sunday about the “pathetic” state of RVs currently being built disturbed the industry hornet’s nest big time. We received emails from industry insiders warning us to be careful of what we wrote … or risk (unspecified) consequences. But, flip side, we also received “off-the-record” emails and calls from RV dealers who said “you were right on, but please do not quote me.”

If we were supported primarily by advertising, I’m pretty sure we’d be out of business before long. The RV industry, and by that I mean its trade associations, major manufacturers and other major players, do not like anyone saying anything that could be perceived as negative — especially by a website like ours with a huge audience. This is not just the RV industry: It happens everywhere.

Mike Gast’s article last Sunday had already received more than 427,000 views as of yesterday morning. To put that in perspective, visualize more than four Rose Bowl crowds with every seat occupied by an RVer.

THE RV INDUSTRY WAS ANGRY at RVtravel.com a decade ago when our RV expert Mike Sokol began writing for us about RV hot skin conditions, where, in rare situations, RVers could be killed by simply touching their RVs under certain conditions. It took until just recently for Mike’s newfound superstar status to calm his critics. And for the record, nobody on our staff believes RVs are unsafe. But we do agree that they can be unsafe if not used properly. It’s our job to educate those who use them.

The fact is, only about 20 percent of our revenue is from advertising. The smartest thing we ever did was ask our readers years ago to help support us through voluntary subscriptions. That revenue, it turns out, helps ensure we can keep publishing no matter what pressure is applied to muzzle us. That happened to my friend Greg Gerber a few years ago after he published his brilliant series, “The RV Death Spiral.” Greg’s website RVDailyReport.com was supported entirely by industry advertising which he lost after the series ran. His important voice was silenced – in my opinion, a huge loss to the RVing community.

We will continue to report the truth as we see it. We will never put advertisers ahead of you. If publishing RVtravel was just about the money I would have sold the business a year or two ago and taken up gardening.

WHAT WOULD YOU DO?

Here's a test for you that relates to the essay above. What would you do in the following situation if you were the editor of a small-town weekly newspaper? You will likely find this very difficult to answer, but it's typical of a real-life situation that an editor might face. So what would you do?

NOTES:

FEATURE STORY: Roadside assistance companies are stretched thin by huge growth in RVers and lack of service centers. "There is such a backlog at the service centers, some are turning away RVs…. That means that we are seeing that we often have to tow RVs more than 100 miles to get them into a service center. Even then, owners are being told that they aren't going to be seeing any repairs for five weeks."

ALSO

• Dealers starting to see new RVers return their rigs while longtime owners look to upgrade

• A shocker! Huge crowds turning out for Hershey RV Show

• RV Lemon Law lawyer urges caution when buying an RV in today’s environment.

• Campground Crowding: Camping “has turned into a Disneyland-on-wheels business with very long lines”

• A “thank you” to Russ and Tiña De Maris and RVtravel.com for our coverage of DEF sensor problems and how RVtravel.com got the EPA to act on behalf of RVers.

News you won’t get anywhere else, plus insider information from an RV insider-dealer, and his advice on the hidden problems you need to watch for when buying a used RV. Also, COVID restrictions at RV parks, a recall, RV sales figures, and value of Winnebago stock over the past 10 years.

• Amazing Dawn Powerwash uses less water – a huge benefit to RVers

• What should I do when I have to leave the RV behind for a few days or weeks?

• 19 unusual (but extremely handy) uses for salt

• What to do about a sticky black tank valve

• What to do about an unleashed dog at a campground

Today's RV review…

2021 Travel Lite RV Super Lite 626XSL Truck Camper

Industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Travel Lite RV Super Lite 626XSL Truck Camper. He reports that “Travel Lite has three lines of pickup campers: Extended Stay, Super Lite and Razyr. Looking at the series, I think the Super Lite might be the one that many buyers choose and so I thought we’d take a gander at this model.” Find out why he thinks buyers might choose this one here.

• 2022 Coachmen Freedom Express Ultra Lite 192RBS travel trailer

• Rockwood Mini Lite 2109S travel trailer

• 2022 Keystone Cougar 30BHS travel trailer

• 2022 Newell Tampa Show coach

• Travel Light RV Rove Lite trailer

Breaking News

FBI and National Parks seek help finding missing van-lifer Gabby Petito.

The FBI and multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for 22-year-old Gabby Petito, who was last heard from near Grand Teton National Park at the end of August. She had spent the last couple of months traveling the country with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, in their converted van, a white 2012 Ford Transit with Florida plates. Read more about this unusual, bone-chilling disappearance. Perhaps you can offer clues.

Investigative Report

Mach 8 air conditioner failures – What can RVers do?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

A few weeks ago we asked readers if they’d had problems with their Coleman Mach 8 air conditioners. We asked because we’d heard through social media networks of an increasing number of disgruntled Mach 8 owners. Plenty of feedback came in, some of which we’ll share here. We also contacted Airxcel, the holding company of Coleman-Mach, the company that manufactures the Mach 8 units that have suffered what seems like an alarming number of air conditioner failures. Read this exclusive and in-depth report.

Run your RV air conditioner with only a small portable generator. Yes, it’s true!

Lesser-known leaf-peeping spots you don’t want to miss on your travels

By Gail Marsh

The Northeastern part of the U.S. is not the only place to enjoy fall colors! Yes, Maine, New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, and all the rest are great! Really great! Leaf peeping in the Northeast needs to be on your “bucket list.” No doubt about that! But if you can’t make that trip this year, consider lesser-known, but stunning places like these. Wow!

A reader poll reflection: How have I treated life in 2021?

By Nanci Dixon

When I looked at the headline of last week’s poll, “How well has life treated you so far in 2021?”, I looked back on a year filled with back-to-back family deaths, minor tragedies, health issues, and major travel changes (think six months of reservations canceled within minutes). My second thought was, “How have I treated life in 2021?” If COVID has taught me anything more than how to mask up, stand on a socially-distanced dot and stay six feet away from people, it has been how I should treat life. Continue reading this introspective essay. It may make you think more deeply about your life, also.

Video: Transform RV bedroom into office. No tools or screws needed

In case you missed this in our RV Daily Tips Newsletter recently, let us remind you of this: A growing number of people are turning to RVing not only for recreation but as a place to live and work from remotely. Josh Winters is seeing an increasing number of requests for RV office spaces. In this video, he quickly demonstrates how an RV with a bunkhouse bedroom might be repurposed into a surprisingly functional office space quickly, easily, and with nearly no cost or modifications to the RV required. Watch the video here.

Last year at this time, these were the most popular articles

• Accurate RV tank gauges? This could be the real answer!

• Casino RV Camping, September 19, 2020

• Hot, hotter, too hot… The snowbird migration is changing

• You never know who you’ll meet at the campground…

Reader Poll

Do you have an extended warranty on your RV?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. CLICK HERE.

The most popular poll in this past week's RV Daily Tips newsletters:

Do you have a current fishing or hunting license? See how nearly 1,900 other RVers responded.

Level makes trailer re-hitching easy

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Folks who tow travel trailers and fifth wheels often struggle with hooking back up after setting up their trailer for livability. The problem is this: You unhitch and level the trailer; when it’s time to hitch up again, getting the front of the trailer to the right height to hitch up can be a pain in the neck. Well, here’s just the thing to make trailer re-hitching easy!

Simpsons lovers, have yourself a Duff beer at a real-life Moe’s Tavern

Simpsons lovers, your beer-drinking dream has come true! If you find yourself near Springfield Mall in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, make sure to stop at Moe’s Tavern and have a Duff beer. The mall has introduced a Moe’s Tavern pop-up, offering real Duff beer and Drunkin’ D’Ohnuts milkshakes. The inside is about as close to the real-life (animated) Moe’s as it’ll get … Continue reading.

And in case you missed this hilarious video, watch Homer Simpson and the Simpson family attempt to buy the “Ultimate Grand Behemoth motorhome” from a slick RV salesman. You will howl with laughter.

A story of delicious unknowns – Don’t be afraid to try new things

By Nanci Dixon

We are currently landlocked at my sister’s house in Arizona helping to take care of my dad. I miss the adventure of travel, even just moving a few miles to a new campground. This staying still, without the motorhome or option to pick up and move, is disconcerting. The great outing has become going to the grocery store, which reminds me of the COVID lockdown days! While there, I saw this large, spiky, strange thing in the produce section while looking for something much more well-known and tamer, like watermelon. Continue reading.

An embarrassing story of a recital in majestic Kartchner Caverns

By Rod Andrew

Visiting Kartchner Caverns State Park should be on everyone’s list of essential experiences in Arizona, as they are among the finest of the many geological marvels of Arizona. Other travelers had advised my wife and me to visit them, and we were not disappointed. They are not as massive as some cave systems, but they still fill visitors with a sense of eons past, and their relatively smaller size makes the experience a very intimate one. Continue reading about Rod’s embarrassing recital here. (Maybe you were there for it? You would remember, if you were.)

• "Pathetic quality": RV dealers are fed up with what manufacturers are producing (almost a half-million views and more than 400 comments!)

PLUS:

• It’s out there – a DEF sensor workaround

• Campground owners are thriving, and there’s little incentive to change things

• Why go small? This time we’re looking at the case for owning a small RV

• If your rig is 10 years old or older, have you ever been turned away from a service center or campground because of its age?

• Campground Crowding: Consider an email alert to confirm reservation or face stiff fees

• Roll-up, stick-on TVs are coming. RVers, get excited!

• RV dealers say steady price increases from manufacturers make it difficult to lock in final costs for buyers

• Readers answer: How do you let another RVer know that they need to stop and check their rig?

• Ask Dave: Should I cover my RV when stored outside?

• 19 unusual (but extremely handy) uses for salt

• What should I do when I have to leave the RV behind for a few days or weeks?

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club, an online resource for RVers. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.

Should I fill all my RV’s tanks with water during winter storage?

Dear Dave,

When storing our coach for the winter (inside and plugged in), should we fill our fresh, gray, and black tanks with fresh water? Thanks! —David, Tiffin Allegro Bus

Read Dave’s reply.

• Should I cover my RV when stored outside?

• Why do my RV’s entry steps extend when engine is turned on?

• My LP leak detector is beeping. What should I do?

• Why does the furnace keep blowing the thermostat fuse?

ESPECIALLY POPULAR: Is it OK to drive with the propane refrigerator on?

Road Trips

Death Valley isn’t dead: The magic of the life inside our great national park

By Chris Epting

I think it’s time to rename Death Valley. Yes, I know the moniker has all that great foreboding mystique. Yes, the name itself is probably what draws many of the visitors in the first place. After all, when you tell people you’re going to “Death Valley” it’s a statement – a marker that says you’re interested in exploring the edge.

But despite the fact that the name was inspired by the many who sought to cross the barren bowl on their way to the goldfields of California, only one death was recorded during the famed ’49 rush.

And besides, though not obvious at first, Death Valley teems with life of all sorts. Much of it is stealthy and subtle, but it is there, impressive and often surreal and unforgettable.

Continue reading.

RV Gadgets and Gizmos

Is the Blackstone Griddle worth all the hype? Oh, yeah, it is!

By Nanci Dixon

We were on the lookout for a new grill as our decades-old one was rusting through and literally falling apart. We bought a smaller version of it and it worked well. However, as camp hosts, we have the opportunity to ask a lot of people what they like. As we do our rounds around dinner time, we get to see and smell them in action, too. The Blackstone Griddle name came up so often I wanted to know what all the love was about. You can find out here.

RVelectricity ™

with Mike Sokol

Hershey RV Show – If they build it, will they come?

After a year-and-a-half of canceled RV shows and rallies, it appears that the show circuit is making a comeback. After all, there were a number of RV soothsayers who told me in confidence they thought the 2021 Hershey RV Show (America’s Largest RV Show®) would cancel at the last minute. But it’s actually happening, and with a bang, I might add. Continue reading.

This week's J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Power two trailers at the same time with the ProPower 30-amp outlet

Dear Mike,

I’d like to ask you a question about some adapters you may use for the F-150 PowerBoost hybrid… I own one with the 7.2 kW built-in generator and I’m interested in splitting the 240v/30amp outlet into two separate 120-volt, 30-amp circuits. It would be really cool to be able to provide power for two 30-amp trailers at the same time. How did you do it with your demo truck? —Gregg S

Read Mike’s answer.

RV Tire Safety

Tire inflation recommendations for motorhomes

Tire expert Roger Marble helps an RVer find the proper tire pressure for his RV’s tires. The RVer wants to lower the rear pressure to try to improve the ride but not hurt tire performance. Read Roger’s calculations and explanations here.

Operating an RV Park

We were down and out, but we’re back better than ever!

By Machelle James

“As I sit here, reflecting upon the last several weeks, my mind is pulled into a million different directions. I can start with saying that our whole family was really sick for almost a month! We all took turns at different times and we had a hard time recovering. The only good news to share about that experience was that since we were sick on different weeks, we could still stay open and continue to operate the RV campground as normal as possible.” Continue reading about their first sold-out weekend, and more campground news, here.

RV Short Stop

National Public Lands Day, 9/25, attracts RV volunteers

By Julianne G. Crane

National Public Lands Day is “traditionally the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort,” according to the National Park Service. “It celebrates the connection between people and green space in their community, inspires environmental stewardship, and encourages use of open space for education, recreation, and health benefits.” RVers love America’s state and national parks. When asked their destination during a camping survey, more than 75% said they will be visiting a public park. Nearly two-thirds (65%) plan to visit historic sites. With such an appreciation of America’s public lands, all RVers have hundreds of opportunities to give back on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Learn more.

NEW! Ask the Pet Vet

With Karel Carnohan, DVM



What type of insect repellent is safe for my pets?

Dear Dr. Karel,

What is the safest way to repel mosquitoes from dogs? Not heartworm concern, we use preventives for that. But just from biting and causing itching. —Carrisa M.



Read Dr. Karel’s advice.

Update! The search for an RV for my 11 (now 12) cats is over!

By Karel Carnohan, DVM

A couple of weeks ago I wrote about shopping for a trailer to carry my 11 (now 12) cats across the country in an upcoming move. I was planning to buy a new travel trailer with bunk beds, giving me floor space for litter boxes. I planned to buy a Ford PowerBoost F150 to tow it. This allowed me to run the air conditioner while on the road. Many caring and experienced RVtravel.com readers expressed dismay that the cats would be in the trailer while I drove. They said it was “dangerous” and “too rough and bouncy.” However, I just could not put 12 cat carriers in the cab of the tow truck. Well, I took all those comments to heart and have decided to purchase a used Class A. Continue reading.

RV Fire Safety

Educate your guests, just in case

Show travelers (your guests) how to unhook electricity (screw-on cords can be tricky) and how to close propane valves, in case either of these measures is called for.

Courtesy: Mac "The Fire Guy" McCoy



Recipe of the Day

Eggplant Parmesan

by Jennifer Bass from Richmond, KY

Eggplant Parmesan is an Italian favorite and this version is restaurant quality. It’s double dipped in Italian bread crumbs and Panko crumbs, which creates a super crispy coating. Served over spaghetti that’s lightly sauced and with sweet peas is wonderful. The result is simply delicious – a must-try!

We’re making this for dinner tonight! What about you? Get the recipe and join us!

• Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Bread

• Hoagie Bake

• Linguini and white clam sauce

• Monterey Jack Stuffed Mexican Hamburgers With Guacamole Topping

• Fun Pizza Dip

Museum of the Week

The Poe Museum

Richmond, VA

The Poe Museum, or the Edgar Allan Poe Museum, is dedicated to one of America’s greatest writers, Edgar Allan Poe. As we enter the spooky season, what better time to plan a visit? The museum holds one of the world’s largest collections of Poe’s manuscripts, letters, memorabilia and personal belongings. The museum is housed inside the Old Stone House. Built in 1740, it’s cited as the oldest original building in Richmond – that’s a reason in itself to visit! Plan your visit through the official museum website.

Readers' Pet of the Day

“Oscar is a 4-year-old Miniature Poodle/Shih Tzu mix. He’s a lap dog for sure, that loves to play tug of war whenever he can. We rescued him from a local shelter when he was 4½ months old. He loves camping and sitting on our laps while wrapped up in a blanket around the campfire.” —William McGullam

Vintage Postcard of the Week

Postcards owned by Colleen and Ed Weum, Pacific Northwest Postcard Club. Read more about their 90,000 postcard collection here.

Brain Teaser

I have a head and a tail but they never meet. Having too many of me is always a treat! What am I?

(Answer in tomorrow’s Sunday news newsletter. And please don’t spoil it for other readers by posting the answer in the comments.)

Do you have a brain teaser you think we should use? Send it to us here.

Trivia

Americans love to grill. Nearly two-thirds of U.S. adults own a grill or smoker, and 75 percent of them use their grill even during the winter. So says a 2020 report from the Hearth, Patio and Barbecue Association ((HPBA).

Word and Phrase Origins

From the book, Word and Phrase Origins by Robert Hendrickson:

electricity. English scientist William Gilbert published his researches on magnetism in 1600, writing in Latin and using the Latinized word for amber, electricus, because he had rubbed amber in his experiments to attract light substances. Gilbert himself later translated electricus into English as electric and gave the name electricity to the entity through which he had effected magnetism.

Laugh of the Week

Leave with a song from the past

Steve Martin and Kermit the Frog perform “Dueling Banjos”! A human and a frog never played banjo better!

