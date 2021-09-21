RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Issue 1692

Tip of the Day

Carrying an extra water hose can save frustration

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

As RVers, we’re limited on just how much stuff we can carry with us. There’s only so much space in the rig — being piled from floor to ceiling isn’t conducive to moving about freely. But there’s one thing you may want to carry more than one of — a water hose.

Keeping a l-o-n-g water hose in the rig is always a given, particularly if you frequent RV parks with hookups. But a short coupled water hose, just a few feet long, can make life a whole lot easier when on the road. Continue reading.

Today’s RV review preview…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel previews the new 2022 r-pod RP-201, a no-slide two-axle trailer. He writes, “I think they’re going to have another big hit on their hands with this offering, especially if there are others like me who have no interest in slide rooms.” Take a first look at this new trailer here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the "RV Handbook" as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.



In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he addresses a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

My fridge doesn’t cool. Can I fix it myself?

Dear Dave,

My propane fridge lights up but does not get cold. It’s likely sat for a long time unused and probably not level. Are there any DIY tricks I can do at home to revitalize my fridge without paying a professional (funds are limited)? —Jason

Read Dave’s response.

An RV rental horror story: “I was ripped off by an RV rental scam!”

This comment was left on our Daily Tips Newsletter by Brian Burry. Here’s Brian’s story:

“Before my wife would consider us purchasing an RV, she demanded I rent one (we rented a 31-foot Class C years ago), so I did. I went online and found an RV Share and rented a 40-foot Class A DP for 4 days at a cost of $800 with a $500 deposit up-front. … He said he would deliver to my house in central California so I could drive my wife to Pismo Beach where I rented us a nice RV park space. Then the RV owner asked if I could go ahead and pay him the $800 ahead of time, as his wife needed a minor surgery. ‘Sure,’ I said.” — Oops. Read more.

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Prepare recipes for the road

Favorite recipes look good for the road? Take a photocopy of them, note the ingredients needed. Next trip, pack the ingredients – and the recipes – in your galley items.

Website of the day

Oldest National Parks in America

Before you visit this website, take a guess: Which National Park do you think is the oldest? OK, now you can click and find out!

RVtravel.com Podcast Episode 25

Top-to-bottom inspection you should do before you buy a used RV, this week on the RVtravel.com podcast.

Listen to the episode.

Recipe of the Day

Sour Cream Pumpkin Coffee Cake With Pecan Streusel

by Lisa Myrick from Wilmington, NC

This is the ultimate coffee cake for fall and the holiday season. The cake is buttery, tender, and moist. Pumpkin is layered in between the cake and streusel. It is not an overpowering pumpkin flavor. There’s a hint of pumpkin spice but, thanks to the streusel throughout the cake, cinnamon is the more dominant flavor. Once baked, the streusel sprinkled on top is buttery, sugary, crunchy, and delicious.

Well, we weren’t planning on drooling but we are anyway! YUM! Get the recipe.

Trivia

You may have heard this theory before and wondered if it’s true…. It is! Here’s how it works: When you see a flash of lightning, immediately start counting the seconds between the lightning and the thunder clap. Take that number and divide it by five, and that’s how many miles away you are from where the lightning struck.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“We found Jasper as a stray pup at 7 weeks old and she is a true joy in our lives! She loves the adventures of our new RV lifestyle and is a smart and loving co-pilot! Onward!” —Janet Warncke

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Here’s everything to do if you lose your pet. This is an excellent resource!

Leave here with a laugh

“Never leave the chair again!”

