RV Travel Newsletter Issue 1021

October 9, 2021

Cover story

RVers buy a motorhome for $1. Then they burn it!

Our friends Marc and Julie Bennett of RVlove.com have performed a wonderful service for RVers. They’ve produced a fascinating video that may help save many of them from the misfortune of watching their RV go up in flames.

The Bennetts conducted an experiment: They bought an RV for a dollar, and then lit it on fire. Local firefighters and a fire truck were enlisted to be there when the fire was ignited. Please take the time to watch this video. It’s important.

Read the full story and watch the video.

RVtravel.com is now on the radio daily from coast to coast and everywhere in between.

Headline stories in tomorrow’s newsletter

• Are RVers responsible for poor quality RVs?

• SpaceX Starlink for RVers: Where does it stand and when can you expect it?

• Campground Crowding: Last week’s comment sparks debate: Are we campers or travelers?

• Outdoorsy adds to its Roamly insurance product

• Surprise: Campground owners don’t want 100% occupancy. Learn why and how it affects your pocketbook.

• Investors like what they see in RV manufacturing; stock prices soar

• Canadian snowbirds find creative way to get RVs across the border despite it being closed

• RV dealers vote for their top manufacturers for quality

And all the latest news that affects RVers.

PLUS: Campground updates • Latest fuel prices • Stolen RV Report • Latest RV recalls • AARP Scam Report • Reader survey • and much more…

Listen to this week's RVtravel.com podcast

Episode 27: Save your life with Mike Sokol’s hard-won advice and horror stories about RV electrical systems. Also, who’s fooling whom when it comes to the national RV inventory … an on-the-ground report from the nation’s biggest RV show and dealer lots.

Last week's Tip of the Day highlights in RV Daily Tips Newsletters

• (Road) Gators ahead!

• One very easy fix to keep mice and other freeloaders out of your RV

• Beware buying an RV with evidence of water leak

• Here’s how to better organize your RV. It’ll make a huge difference

• Truck washes could spell danger. One damaged our RV and others too.

Today's RV review…

Today, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the 2022 Jayco Jay Flight SLX STX 184BS. Tony says this trailer is big news in a little camper, and says it’s great for a couple or as a starter RV for a small family. Click here to learn more.

Last week's reviews:

• Winnebago Minnie 2201MB

• 2022 Wildwood FSX 270RTK

• 2022 Rockwood Mini Lite 2104S

• 2022 Thor A.C.E. 27.2

• 2022 Heartland Torque 350 Toy Hauler

Clintoons • By Clint Norrell

The people you’ll meet, the places you’ll see… RVing still the best way to travel. Read his uplifting story.

Everything you need to know about RV insurance – You may not be in good hands

By Dave Solberg

It’s something we don’t like talking about and hope we never need – insurance for our RV. It may sound simple: Just call your home or auto coverage company and tell them what you bought and they should be able to put together a policy, right? It’s not that easy, and if you don’t get a policy designed for your type of RVing, you will pay too much and probably not have the coverage you need. Learn all about RV insurance here.

A bad hitch can leave you in the ditch – or worse

by Russ and Tiña De Maris

Many RVers have a safety checklist they go over when pulling out on the road. For some, it’s a paper checklist; others just keep it all upstairs. Tail lights working? Antenna down? Sewer port cover in place? But how about that trailer hitch? We’ve pulled Larry Lang’s story from our archives as a still-timely reminder – a bad hitch can leave you in the ditch. Learn from Larry’s scary experience here.

These are the most common ways to die in a National Park

By Nanci Dixon

My husband and I are ticking off National Parks and National Monuments from my bucket list and taking tons of pictures. When our car was too close to a buffalo on the side of the road at Theodore Roosevelt National Park and the massive bull turned to look my husband in the eye, I started wondering how many people die in the National Parks. Particularly how many die from stupidly being too close to the wildlife! Get the interesting statistics here.

Onan generator conks when parked

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Pat K. responded to our offer to help RV consumers with problems. In his 2018 Coachmen Freelander, Pat has a 4,000-watt Onan generator. Having a genset is a great help when camping, and Pat really enjoys his. Trouble is, Pat’s Onan generator conks out when he parks the rig. Read more, including Dave Solberg’s advice, here.

Easily repair a tear in your RV’s awning

Left on their own, small vinyl RV awning tears can get bigger. Fixing a small tear in an area, barring a person’s physical limitations, is easy. You may already have what you need for a fix. It’s called “RV GOOP” and is made by the same outfit that developed “GOOP” for shoe repairs. Read more about it here.

Last year at this time, these were the most popular articles

• Top 10 complaints RV park managers have about campers

• What is the future of RVing?

• Pay attention to passing motorists’ warnings of trouble

• What’s a Super Bugger? A VW camper conversion, of course!

Do you wish Facebook would go away and never come back?

You must keep road flares in the RV for emergency

Airbags on cars and RVs deteriorate. What you need to know about maintaining your air ride system

By Randall Brink

If you have a newer Class C motorhome or a Class A manufactured since the mid-1980s, there is a good chance that your coach has an air ride with “air springs” as part of its suspension. The system may seem shrouded in mystery because its components are underneath the coach chassis. If everything is in good working order – out of sight and out of mind. But like all coach systems, the components are subject to wear and tear from use and should be inspected regularly. Continue reading to see if it’s something you can do yourself.

Hubby wants to buy new RV; wife wants used. What’s an RVer to do?

By Gail Marsh

How do you vote? No, I’m not talking politics here. I’m wondering about your preference: new or used? I think a lot has to do with the way you grew up. And one notion is neither right nor wrong compared to the other. … The new-or-used mindset has caused many discussions during our enduring (and endearing) marriage. I should have guessed it would eventually enter into the topic of RVs. Read more.

Camping in a “ghostly” cemetery

By Dave Helgeson

Would you stay the night in a “ghostly” cemetery, especially around Halloween? I have and will continue to do so when it meets my needs. Those of you that follow our travels know that my wife and I like to explore abandoned ghost towns and mining camps across the West. … One of our campsites was adjacent to the ghostly cemetery in the 1860s town of Candelaria, Nevada. As [a previous] article mentioned, the interred appreciated the visit, and I promised a future article. This is the promised article. (Just in time for Halloween.)

Don’t be left in the dark!

When you buy an RV for later delivery, when do your payments begin?

That’s the question Josh the RV Nerd answers in this informative video. Do they start right away, or months later when you take delivery? It’s a good question considering so many RVers are placing orders today for RVs that will not arrive for four, five, six months … or longer. And what about when an RV is purchased but the RV is not even built yet (so no VIN number)? Watch Josh’s video here.

Washing your RV when on the road

Washing the RV while traveling can become a big issue. In the desert Southwest and in many parts of California where water is a bit on the scarce side, there are plenty of RV parks that just aren’t allowing guests to wash their rigs in the park. Most do-it-yourself car wash bays are just too small to accommodate a rig. What’s the answer? Here are some answers.

All RVers will relate to this catchy song. You’re going to love it!

This song, “I Need to Go Somewhere” by a wonderful artist, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, recently came on my Spotify radio as I was driving. I know and love Drew Holcomb, but hadn’t heard this song before. As soon as it came on I found myself cranking up the volume. Not only is it catchy, but I think it’s something we can all relate to as RVers. Watch the video and listen here.

Hitch Ball Lubricant extends the life of your hitch mount!

• Ex-RV park owner has no regrets for selling: Stress was too much



• Campground Crowding: Having an RV the size of a house is NOT camping

• We just crossed into Mexico in our RV – and it was easy!

• Ask Dave: Is there a recommended amount of miles for wheel bearing replacement?

• RVelectricity™ – Dangerous, even deadly, RV hot-skin causes: Part 1

• RV industry leaders meet to explore improving RVers’ experiences

• RVs 10 years or older are being turned away from campgrounds. Should this be allowed?

• “Pathetic quality”: RV dealers are fed up with what manufacturers are producing

• RV Consumer Support: Readers really responded!

• New RVers opting out of lifestyle, some selling their rigs

• Absolutely DO NOT try to squeeze a 40-foot motorhome into a tent site!

• Operating an RV park: The event of the season was a huge success!

Time for awning maintenance

Chris Dougherty, Certified RV Technician, posted this tip while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

Awnings as a rule require very little maintenance. A clean awning is a happy awning. Any holes or tears should be addressed, if possible, to keep them from getting larger use an awning repair kit. Certain tears and holes are unrepairable, though, especially at the top seams. It may require replacement of the fabric. The arms may require a little silicone spray if they’re sticking, but usually cleaning fixes all (unless the arms are bent from wind/rain issues.)

Automatic awnings are basically the same – keep them clean. All awnings need to be secured if inclement weather approaches. Awnings will hold rainwater and should be kept in a rain-dump setting. If high winds are suspected, it’s always best to roll the awning up. Manual awnings can be secured using either commercially made or homemade stake-down kits, but high enough winds can still usually rip them up. Just a note of caution to keep in mind!

RV lights

The lights around the outside of your RV are important safety devices. It is imperative that you check the lights every time you drive or tow your RV. Keep a supply of replacement bulbs in your coach tool box. While you’re at it, keep a supply of the interior bulbs in your box, too, so if one burns out you can change it quickly and stay illuminated!

Don’t let the liquids flow under the cabinets!

When an RV is built, the entire floor is completed and then the cabinets are set on top of that. If a liquid is spilled on the floor it can run under the cabinet, extending your mess! To fix this, seal the cabinet baseboard where it makes contact with hard flooring (tile or linoleum, etc.). Where the cabinet contacts the floor, run a small bead of clear or colored kitchen and bath silicone sealant along the base. This way spills will be stopped from making a mess inside the cabinet!

“RVs: Who Makes What” – This is a new free directory from RVtravel.com which lists every U.S. RV manufacturer and their makes and models. Learn more and/or download a free PDF copy.

Stolen RVs — Help us recover these stolen RVs. The more eyes we have searching for them, the better chance of getting them back to their rightful owners, and maybe putting the crooks who stole them in the slammer! See the stolen RVs.

Great websites. Check out our favorite websites of the day! We compiled a list of (almost) all the websites we’ve ever posted, and we update it weekly.

Where to complain about bad RVs, dealers, service, RV parks. This is an ever-expanding list of resources where you can report, share or discuss your problems with RV manufacturers or dealers.

Best Club for RVers: Escapees. Click here to learn more or join. Endorsed by RVtravel.com.

Directory of RV parks with storm shelters

In case you’re on the road with your RV and the weather report is showing a tornado headed your way, have this list handy.

RV Clubs

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.

What does financing an RV for 20 years REALLY mean?

In case you missed this article the first time around, here it is again. Important! Click here.

Stuck with a lemon RV? Contact Ron Burdge, America’s premier RV lemon law attorney.

Thetford’s toilet seal isn’t crappy!

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.

Is applying the Xtreme Versacoat HD to an RV’s roof worth it?

Dear Dave,

The roof on our new 2021 Jayco needs replacement due to an accident. Insurance will cover a new rubber roof but the repair people are suggesting Xtreme Versacoat HD, pure Polyurea. They did say nothing can be added to the roof in the future, but that it carries a 20-year warranty. I’ve heard nothing will stick to it, meaning replacing a $10 vent might mean a whole new roof. What’s your opinion on this material? Should we just patch the damaged area or replace the roof? Thanks. —Richard

Read Dave’s well-researched reply.

Other questions Dave answered this week:

• Is there a recommended amount of miles for wheel bearing replacement?

• Can a water leak be fixed without a whole new roof? Is it even worth fixing?

• What can I do about fluctuating fridge temperature?

• How do I determine my travel trailer’s R-Value?

• The RV’s awning stitching leaks. What can I do?

Road Trips

Don’t change the channel! Visit three famous TV sites and re-live your favorites

By Chris Epting

All over the country, but especially in California, you can add some fun to any road trip by visiting some legendary TV sites, including those that appeared in the Lone Ranger, M*A*S*H and The Andy Griffith Show. These are three of my favorites… [A little nostalgia, anyone?]

RVelectricity with Mike Sokol

Dangerous, even deadly, RV hot-skin causes: Part 2

Last week I published Part 1 of RV hot-skin voltage causes. It does get a bit crazy from here on out, so it’s best that you totally understand the fundamentals before jumping into the deep water. Get all the fundamentals here, and maybe save your life or someone else’s.

This week's J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

CPAP machine power usage

Mike answers a question from a reader regarding powering two CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machines along with a refrigerator while boondocking. Tom L. wants to know if his idea is technically/electrically doable, and wonders if it would void a warranty. Read Mike’s response here.

Did you miss the latest edition of Mike’s monthly RVelectricity™ Newsletter? Lots of good stuff in Issue 39 here.

RV Tire Safety

What “size” are your tires? Part 3 – “TBR” (on Class A’s)

By Roger Marble

Finally, we move to Truck-Bus Radials aka “TBR” tires. These are seen on all the heavy trucks on the highway, and most Class A RVs. Generally, these are considered commercial-type tires and not a consumer-level product. If you have and need this type of tire, it is expected that you have a deeper level of knowledge about tires. Learn all about TBR tires here.

Prevent crumbs or trash from falling through the seat cracks!

Ask the Pet Vet

Halloween horrors! Beware of pets and chocolate

By Karel Carnohan, DVM

Halloween and the Fourth of July are the busiest times in the veterinary ER clinic, and Halloween is just around the corner. It can be a scary and dangerous time for pets. What are some of the things you should be aware of to prevent a costly trip to the emergency clinic? Find out here.

ATTENTION DOG OWNERS: How smart is your dog? We asked RVT readers how many words their “smartest” dog can understand? Guess what percent know 200 words or more? Is it one percent, four percent or nine percent? Find out here.

Recipe of the Day

Crock Pot Potato Bacon Soup

by Amanda Camden-Spina from Fox Lake, IL

This loaded potato soup is guaranteed to warm you up on a cold night. The red potatoes add great flavoring and the seasoning is perfect. The baby bella mushrooms are an unusual addition, but we loved them. Same with the fresh onion and celery. Just added to the layers of flavor and texture in this soup. Bacon and cheese top this creamy, hearty, comforting soup perfectly!

This sounds like the perfect fall dinner! Get the recipe here.

Other recipes featured in this week's Daily Tips Newsletters:

• Grilled Fish Tacos With Chipotle Crema

• Yummy Homemade Chicken Nuggets

• Grand Burgers

• Pierogi Casserole

• Apple Burritos

Readers' Pet of the Day

“Summer was a rescue and was 3 years old when we got her. She came to us from Georgia, and had heartworm and was abused. We nursed her through the heartworm and all of the other issues she had. She was the sweetest and most loving dog. Unfortunately, we lost her last November. She was 13.” —Ron Blair

Pets featured in this past week's RV Daily Tips:

• Valerie • Owen • Jessie • Buddy • Rosie

Vintage Postcard of the Week

Postcards owned by Colleen and Ed Weum, Pacific Northwest Postcard Club. Read more about their 90,000 postcard collection here.

Brain Puzzle

Trivia

Who was the first U.S. president to ever receive a speeding ticket? It was Ulysses S. Grant. There was nothing Grant enjoyed more than a good ol’ horse race. After a busy day in the office, Grant would attend a horse race, or hop on a horse, or horse and carriage, and have a race himself. During his presidency, police officers started cracking down on horse racing because carriages had killed several people on the streets. One day, officer William West saw a horse, a carriage, and a rider riding through town so fast it took quite a bit of effort to catch up. Once caught up, Mr. West was face-to-face with none other than the United States’ 18th president. Grant was kind and paid the fine. He no longer raced horses after that. Well, within city limits at least…

Word and Phrase Origins

From the book, Word and Phrase Origins by Robert Hendrickson:

clam chowder. “Chowder derives from the French word chaudière, stew pot, the word brought to the New World by Breton fishermen who settled the Maritime Provinces of Canada. The soup called a clam chowder is made with milk, vegetables, and clams in Maine and Massachusetts, this being the famous New England clam chowder. But in Rhode Island and as far away as New York, it is often made with water, vegetables, tomatoes and clams, this called the Manhattan clam chowder. The two schools are not at all tolerant of each other. One Maine legislator, in fact, introduced a bill making it illegal to add tomatoes to chowder within the state of Maine, the penalty being that the offender dig up a barrel of clams at high tide.”

Laugh of the Week

Leave with a song from the past

Sixty years ago: Johnny Angel

For the older readers in the crowd, here’s a trip down Memory Lane as Shelly Fabares performs her first big hit, Johnny Angel. Mama (Donna Reed) watches proudly in this scene from the Donna Reed Show.

