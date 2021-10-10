News for RVers #1021, Sunday edition

Welcome back to North America’s best source for news and information for RVers. Back in 1970 in a cartoon to mark Earth Day, famed “Pogo” illustrator Walt Kelly coined the phrase “We have met the enemy, and he is us.” Those same words fit the current state of the RV industry pretty well. Today, don’t miss Russ and Tiña De Maris’ story about just how much buyers are to blame for the quality of the RVs they purchase. Also, check out the status of the Starlink satellite internet network, and read how Canadian snowbirds are finding unique ways to cross the border. And be sure to check out all of our other RV-related newsletters.

Are RVers responsible for poor quality RVs?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Over the years we’ve heard from countless frustrated RVers. The story goes something like, “I bought a brand-new RV, and hardly got to use it the first year. It spent most of the time getting repairs made, right from the start!” The rants about nearly every RV manufacturer are myriad. Yes, even RV dealers admit the quality of RVs they’re selling is often lousy, and they point the finger back at the manufacturers. But, hang on. Are RVers responsible, in part, for the junk being dumped on the market today? Continue reading.

Campground Crowding: Last week’s comment sparks debate: Are we campers or travelers?

RV sales have skyrocketed and more people than ever are taking up RVing. The result is campground crowding like never before! In this weekly blog, RV Travel readers discuss their experiences. This week many of our readers weighed in on the differences between campers and travelers, i.e., RVers. Also, several have tips to find camping spots, and one reader reports that in one state park, first-come, first-served booking is back due to people reserving a campsite then not showing up! Read all this and much more here.

SpaceX Starlink for RVers: Where does it stand and when can you expect it?

What has happened to Starlink satellite Wi-Fi? Have you participated in the Starlink beta, but found the service coverage spotty, slow, or unavailable? SpaceX, the Elon Musk company that is the intellectual and financial force behind Starlink, has admitted that the beta has identified issues (as all betas do, which is what they are for). But it says that the end of the beta is near and there are exciting things in store for Starlink service, particularly where mobile users are concerned. Learn more.

Amazon invades RV manufacturing capital. Will RV workforce jump ship?

The tight employment market in the RV manufacturing capital of the world is about to get a bit tighter. Mega online retailer Amazon has announced plans to build a huge e-commerce fulfillment center in Elkhart County, Indiana, the home of 80 percent of the nation’s RV manufacturing plants. RV manufacturers are already having a problem finding qualified workers to build their products. Will Amazon make the situation worse? Here are some thoughts.

Canadian snowbirds find creative way to get RVs across the border despite it being closed

If you think the pandemic has made life rough for snowbird RVers in the U.S., just think about what it has done to full-time RVers north of the border who want to again travel south to the sunshine. The U.S. has extended the closing of its side of the border with Canada until at least October 21. Currently, no non-essential travel by Canadians is allowed into the United States, regardless of vaccination status. Read about the creative “snowbird loophole” here.

Investors like what they see in RV manufacturing; stock prices soar

What happens when RV sales are soaring, dealer lot inventories are down, and rig prices are climbing? The stock prices of publicly traded RV manufacturers go up, that’s what. The Motley Fool – a private financial and investing advice company – said last week that it’s a great time to be in the RV industry. We all know what’s happened to RV sales, inventories, and pricing of late. All of those factors have led to, according to Motley Fool, “a brighter picture for the market than most investors had expected,” at least for manufacturing giants Thor Industries and Winnebago. Learn more.

Featured Essay

Why fully-occupied RV parks are bad news for park owners

Most RVers assume that campground owners desire a 100% occupancy rate, because that means there’s no wasted inventory – all the sites are being used. But for the industry’s number crunchers, 100% occupancy (except on rare occasions, like holiday weekends) means the owners need to make a change. Find out what that is from Andy Zipser.

Today's RV review…

In today’s review, industry insider Tony Barthel looks at the 2022 Starcraft Super Lite Maxx 16FBS travel trailer. Tony says that it “packs a lot into a small package,” and “could be a great little off-grid or adventure trailer.” Read more.

That was the RV week that was

October 3–9, 2021

Woman burned after chasing dog into Yellowstone hot spring. A 20-year-old woman from Washington suffered serious thermal burns from her shoulders to her feet Monday afternoon in Yellowstone National Park near Fountain Flat Drive south of Madison Junction. The woman was chasing after her dog after it jumped from her vehicle and ran into Maiden’s Grave Spring. The woman’s father pulled her out and drove her to West Yellowstone, where she was treated then flown to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. As of Wednesday, she was reported to be in critical condition. The dog was recovered from the spring and taken to a vet but later died.

Podcast host and campground owner sells his park. Alan Warren, the host of the The RV Show USA social media program, recently sold his Big Chief RV Resort on Lake Buchanan, Texas, for $2.8 million. The new owner is Danny Mulcahy of Dacia Resort Group. Still in dispute is a new 60-year boat ramp lease that Warren received from the Burnet County Commissioners Court prior to the sale. The commissioners want to ensure the new owner comes to them before charging any fees at the park. The commissioners say any boat ramp fees must be approved by them. Warren says he’s been charging a $5 boat launch fee for eight years without their approval, as well as a $10 fee for parking vehicles and trailers at a parking lot that is owned by the resort.

Weekend music festivals aren’t a hit with park neighbors. If you’re looking for a quiet place to park your RV along the Animas River in New Mexico, you might want to avoid the Tico Time River RV Resort at least for now. Neighbors of the resort, located near the Four Corners areas near Aztec, New Mexico, are upset with the noise coming from the park, as well as the behavior of its guests. This year, the resort started hosting weekend music festivals. That has led to all-night parties, loud music, and more nudity than you’d expect to see at a typical southwestern RV park. “That one Friday and Saturday, I counted 18 (nude people),” said nearby resident Robert Shindledecker. The neighbors have taken their complaints to the county manager’s office, which said they are “monitoring” the situation, and the owner of the park says he made a few mistakes. “It was kind of a catastrophe,” said Robert Holmes, the owner of Tico Time. “It was way too loud. We had the promoter bring humongous speakers and we had noise complaints from five miles away. We completely agreed with all the neighbors. It was completely unacceptable.” Holmes said he’s asked the concert promoters to turn things down. As for the nudity, he’s started kicking out the streakers, and that seems to have quelled that problem.

Texas KOA wins statewide accommodations award. Port Lavaca/Matagorda Bay KOA Holiday has been awarded for Small Accommodations of the Year by the Texas Association of Campground Owners (TACO). Selected for the honor from dozens of submissions, the campground was recognized for their unique Deluxe Cabins that offer decks with water views and premium amenities. A representative from TACO noted that Port Lavaca/Matagorda Bay KOA Holiday rose to the top as the most comfortable and inviting accommodations of the entrants. The uniqueness of the campground’s Deluxe Cabins, some of which feature raised, second story decks, also stood out. The campground is located on Carancahua Bay and also offers waterfront RV sites, RV rentals and a unique glamping tent. Check it out here.

Outdoorsy adds to its Roamly insurance product. Things continue to happen fast at booming peer-to-peer RV rental giant Outdoorsy. The company just announced the launch of a new RV insurance product offering in Utah, Colorado, and Arizona, through its insurance technology, Roamly. The company said the new dedicated RV insurance products add to Roamly’s suite of insurance products, including RV, homeowners and automobile insurance, already available across the United States. Continue reading.

Hispanic camper numbers continue to climb. October is National Hispanic Heritage Month, and Kampgrounds of America Inc. decided it was a good time to release its 2021 Latinx (Hispanic) Camping Snapshot. It shows a lot of growth in camping’s popularity among the Hispanic population. Hispanic campers represent 6.3 million camping households in the U.S., with 15% new to camping in 2021, based on data collected by KOA as part of its monthly research reports. The increase is more than triple the 1.9 million Hispanic camping households in 2014. Furthermore, two-thirds of campers are younger than 40, the report found, with millennials making up about 48% of campers. “Latinx (Hispanic) campers are among the fastest-growing consumers enjoying today’s modern camping experiences and our snapshot shows us just how critical this audience will be to the future of the camping industry,” said Toby O’Rourke, president and CEO of KOA. The KOA report shows:

73% of Hispanic campers prefer tent camping over other lodging options

71% of Hispanic campers camp with multi-generational groups

Nearly two-thirds of Hispanic campers camp with children

Fishing (44%) and hiking (40%) are among the top camping recreation activities

Next time, take the Milky Way home with you. If you are into photography, or just love those starry nights while out camping, there’s a website that can help you get some fantastic results when you are camping away from those bright city lights. The information on the space.com site will help you get surprising results with basic camera equipment (or even just your smartphone). Just click here. Couple escapes RV fire at filling station. An RV fire near a Walmart in Pueblo, Colorado, left a Florida couple just glad to be alive. The couple were returning home to Florida and stopped to fill the RV with propane at the Acorn gas station. During a tire pressure check at the station, the husband noticed the rig was on fire while his wife was still inside. He pulled her out of the RV, grabbed a few belongings and ran.

RVtravel.com founder and publisher Chuck Woodbury appeared on the live Camper Report Show (seen on Facebook and YouTube) last Wednesday to discuss his 20 years of publishing the website and its newsletters. We have set the archived program to start at the beginning of the segment featuring Woodbury. Click here.

Visit space from your tent or RV. The folks at YETI (yes, those great insulated mugs you love) are having some fun at the expense of billionaire space explorers Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson. The new billboard at the top of YETI’s Austin, Texas, headquarters promotes staying on earth to appreciate the sky via camping with the simple phrase “See Space. Save Billions.”

No more free “preacher parking.” For 30 years, the Pueblo, Colorado, Pentecostal Church had provided free RV parking complete with utilities and free meals to traveling Christian evangelists and missionaries. But the local zoning department says that violates a city ordinance and ordered the church to stop. The church says traveling ministers make well below the minimum wage and can’t afford a motel or RV park. Read the whole story here.

More folks getting lost in Utah. National Park officials say they are setting records for search-and-rescue operations this year at Utah national parks. There have been 153 incidents so far this year. There were 87 total incidents in 2019 and 2020 combined. Officials are blaming online apps such as AllTrails, which often direct hikers to non-designated trails.

Fires still raging in Sequoia National Park. The KNP Complex wildfires in California’s Sequoia National Park grew to nearly 89,000 acres late last week. Almost 2,000 firefighting personnel are on the fires. Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks remain closed west of the Pacific Crest Trail. Four firefighters injured by a falling tree while fighting the fire on Thursday have been released from the hospital.

NASA is looking for a new RV. NASA is looking for a new means to transport astronauts to the launchpad. The iconic Airstream “Astrovan” that was previously used during the space shuttle era was retired in 2011. Newcomers SpaceX, Starliner (Boeing), and Blue Origin are all using modified electric vehicles to bring their space pioneers to their rockets. NASA also wants an e-vehicle to do the job, and recently put out a Request for Information seeking ideas to transport the Artemis crews to their rockets. NASA said they’d even consider a electric retrofit of the historic Airstream.

Residents of Tremont, Maine, to vote on campground moratorium. Tremont, Maine, voters will get a chance to cast ballots Nov. 2 on a proposed referendum that would halt all pending campground applications and reject any new applications for at least six months. There is currently an application pending for a 55-site campground by the owners of Acadia Wilderness Lodge. Lodge owners have reported receiving threatening calls and emails regarding their plans.

Woman jailed for harassing grizzly. Samantha Dehring, 25, of Carol Stream, Ill., pleaded guilty on Thursday to “willfully remaining, approaching, and photographing wildlife within 100 yards,” for an event earlier this summer in Yellowstone National Park. She will spend four days in jail and will be barred for a year from Yellowstone National Park for not moving out of the way of a grizzly bear and three cubs while visiting the park in May. She was also sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and make a $1,000 community service payment to the Yellowstone Forever Wildlife Protection Fund.

RV dealer sales continue to boom. The RV Dealers Association is reporting that annual sales at RV retailers is now about $26 billion, compared to $14 billion in 2012. “All the industry forecasts RVDA monitors indicate that the RV market will remain strong into 2022,” said RVDA President Phil Ingrassia.

How little do you want to go? RVers in Japan can purchase this tiny Honda N-Van Compo RV being made by White House Camper. The vehicle is just 133.7 inches long. That’s shorter than the latest Mazda MX-5 Miata. The vehicle has a 0.7 liter engine, and cranks out a whopping 52 horsepower. Sorry, this little wonder is currently only available in Japan. But you can read Tony Barthel’s recent review of it here.

Scammers now targeting RVers. The Wichita, Kansas, Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about new scams involving used RVs. The online ads are enticing, displaying new or used RVs, ready for camping and available at surprisingly good rates. So, you take the bait, but soon find that the shiny new deal isn’t legitimate. “When you are looking for an item and you have more demand than supply, it’s easier to let your emotions take hold,” said Dennis Groene with the Wichita BBB. The BBB advises doing a reverse search online to see if the images of the item you’re interested in buying have been posted somewhere else. Don’t ignore red flags you may spot with the deal, don’t let the seller pressure you into a purchase with an emotional spiel, and never buy what you can’t see. “If it sounds too good to be true,” it probably is,” Groene said.

Zion NP shooter apprehended. A man who is suspected of shooting at vehicles in a tourist town just outside Zion National Park was taken into custody last Wednesday. Officers began chasing a man in a vehicle after he pulled a pistol during a dispute in the city of Hurricane. He continued to shoot at several vehicles during the chase. Residents of the small town of Rockville, Utah, were told to shelter in place during the chase. The suspect’s vehicle was stopped with spike strips.

We've also heard …

Leave the drones at home. The National Parks Service is reminding folks that flying drones over wildfires is a federal offense – U.S. Code of Federal Regulations 43 CFR 9212.1, to be exact. The law has to do with interfering with the efforts of firefighters to extinguish a fire.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is reporting that average national gas prices have reached seven-year highs. Regular gasoline prices are now at $3.19 a gallon – up 1.5 cents a gallon from the previous week and $1.02 a gallon from the same week in 2020. Average diesel prices reached $3.48 a gallon, up 7.1 cents a gallon from the previous week and $1.09 a gallon from the same week in 2020. Average prices in California are the highest in the nation at $4.40 a gallon.

Yosemite National Park honoring early Chinese laborers. A century-old building originally used as a laundry by Chinese workers at Yosemite’s iconic Wawona Hotel has been restored and turned into a visitor’s attraction, recognizing Chinese Americans’ contributions to the early history of the national park. Read about it here.

Plan to add RV sites at Bellefonte Airport rejected. A plan to add 60 RV sites, 40 tiny homes and a 2,500-square-foot clubhouse at the Bellefonte, PA, Airport has been rejected by township supervisors. The original plan was geared toward offering air travelers a way to stay close to the small airport, especially during Penn State football weekends. But locals didn’t like the plan and put pressure on the supervisors to reject it.

Sorry, but no. You may love the look of this “Chummer” built with a Chinook body on a Hummer H2 frame, but you can’t have it. It’s one of a kind. Chinook built the rig in 2004 using a standard GM chassis cab with a custom Hummer nose. Check it out here.

China having its own RV boom. Chinese RVers are rolling down the roads in that country. Sales of RVs in China hit 70,000 units in 2020, and it’s estimated that there are 1,400 large RV campsites in China. Chinese RVers are also getting younger. Research shows an increase in interest among 40- and 50-year-olds. Last year, there were 27 million internet searches for RV travel on Chinese websites.

Campground shooter pleads no contest. A man who allegedly fired a rifle at fellow RVers before setting his own unit ablaze last year at the Half Moon Bay RV Park in California has pleaded no contest to felony assault with a firearm. Jonathan Chebahtah was charged with threatening his campground neighbors while opening fire on their RVs. He later set his own RV on fire.

Buy your firewood locally. October has been designated as Firewood Month, and campers are reminded to buy their firewood where they plan to burn it to prevent the spread of tree pests and diseases. Experts say there are more than 140 pests and diseases that can be transported from place to place with firewood.

More e-vehicle charging stations in Florida. Florida Power & Light is installing more than 1,000 electric vehicle charging ports throughout Florida. The new initiative would increase the availability of universal charging ports in the state by 50%.

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS STOLEN RV?

Little guy – big heartaches. Stolen from the Summit Hill area in St. Paul, Minnesota, in the early morning hours of October 5. This T@G teardrop “Little Guy” trailer is a 2014 model year production. When stolen it had expired Minnesota license tags, and they have probably been replaced by now. It had a Minnesota bumper sticker with a blue heart in the middle. If you could see the inside, you’d find a queen-size IKEA mattress with a memory foam pad. Know something? Call St. Paul Police’s Dianna Olsem at 651-703-6910 and reference case number 21-208-671. Did someone rip off your ride? Let us post information on your stolen RV. Email Russ (at) rvtravel.com. See many more recently stolen RVs. Let’s help find these for their owners and maybe even put the crooks in the slammer. Click here.

Campground and RV Park News

Developments in places where we stay across the USA

Janet Groene reports each week on developments at RV parks and campgrounds across the USA and Canada. There’s a lot of good information here that you can use to plan your travels. Read the current installment of “Campground and RV Park News” here.

RV recalls posted since our last newsletter

• Jayco trailers recalled: Cooktop range fire risk issue

• Jayco RV recalls motorhomes: Dash instruments may go blank

• Chevy, GM 2500 and 3500 trucks recalled for possible electrical short

• Thor recalls some Venetian RVs. Awning could separate, cause crash

• Entegra Coach RVs recalled for fuel leak issue

• Thor recalls some motorhomes: Gas line could rupture

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of October 4, 2021:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.19 [Calif.: $4.40]

Change from week before: Up 2 cents; Change from year before: Up $1.02.

Diesel: $3.48 [Calif.: $4.37]

Change from week before: Up 7 cents; Change from year before: Up $1.09.

Recipe of the Day

Cranberry Roast Chicken and Sweet Potatoes

by Carol Junkins from Hanson, MA

A very easy and delicious chicken breast meal to throw together any day of the week. In fact, it could be an untraditional Thanksgiving meal if you’re not serving a large group. It has all the flavors you expect during the fall months. The cranberry mixture is slightly sweet and tart with a hint of spice. The sweet potatoes cook in the natural juices from the chicken while baking. A delicious fall dinner.

Mmmm, we’re going to have to make this one! Get the recipe.

