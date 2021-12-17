RV Daily Tips. Friday, December 17, 2021

Issue 1755

Today’s thought

“Where there is anger there is always pain underneath.” — Eckhart Toole

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Maple Syrup Day!

On this day in history: 1989 – “The Simpsons” premieres on television with the episode “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire”.

Tip of the Day

Can you drive a Class A RV? Here are tips to get you started

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Many folks, on “thinking” about getting their first Class A motorhome, are a bit intimidated. After all, they’re so BIG! However do you pilot that big thing down the road? How could you ever get comfortable maneuvering so much mass? Here’s some advice from those who’ve made the big leap and now are proud pilots of those big coaches. Continue reading.

Today’s unusual RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the unusual Sundowner TrailBlazer RV 1669 travel trailer. It’s a horse trailer. No, it’s a travel trailer. It’s, well, sorta both… Learn more.

Is this your RV?

We are continuing this feature by popular demand!

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

My trailer needs to lose weight – Can I remove one propane tank?

Hello Dave,

I’m looking to lose some RV weight. I never use a full propane tank per camping season. I have an automatic switchover system. Any way I can eliminate one of the propane tanks? It will save me 35 pounds. Thank you, Dave. —Al, Sr.

Read Dave's response.

Video and article: The don’ts of “camping” at Walmart

Every evening across North America, thousands of RVers pull into a Walmart parking lot, and not just to stock up on groceries. For many, it’s where they’ll spend the night, free of charge, courtesy of the store and endorsed by the Walmart corporation on its website. That all sounds good, but there’s more to the story: Increasingly Walmart stores are erecting “No overnight parking” signs. Find out why and watch a 6-minute video from the folks at the popular YouTube channel Drivin’ and Vibin’ about seven things you should never do if you plan to stay in a Walmart parking lot.

Words of wisdom from this book:

Keep a stash of extra batteries.

Reader poll

How do you feel about farm-raised seafood vs. wild-caught?

Cook up some salmon then tell us here.

Quick Tip

Dump tanks at fairgrounds

Looking for a place to dump your tanks? Check out county fairgrounds. Many have dump stations where you can dump inexpensively – sometimes for free

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Hubert Hurst

2021 Thor Class B Sequence 20L

“I have been camping and traveling in an RV for more than 50 years and we get something new every three or four years. This one is easy to park almost anywhere. It has all the necessary items such as a stove, micro/convection oven, sink in kitchen and bath, twin beds, TV, AC, refrigerator, clothing closet, generator, solar power, shower, toilet, drawers, two tables, back camera, etc., etc., etc. The one thing about RVs is that each year they become more complex. This one has a touch panel to operate almost everything and if that isn’t enough, you can also do it with your smartphone. It’s a dream to drive and gets a solid 17 mpg. The only complaint I have is the dealer should have a month of school to train all new owners to operate all the new technology.”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Website of the day

The 25 Best Wineries in the United States

Okay, wine drinkers, this one is for you! These 25 wineries look beautiful and their wines sound fantastic. We’ll meet you at one (or two) of them, deal?

Recipe of the Day

Roasted Garlic Mushrooms

by Carol Perricone from Massapequa Park, NY

Perfect for a cocktail party, brunch, luncheon or even alongside a steak at dinner. This is a very economical side dish. These mushrooms are juicy with a crunchy top. Garlic butter and bread crumbs add to the flavor. Definitely have a fork ready when you dig in!

Oh, our fork is ready, Carol! Get the recipe.

Trivia

It is illegal for the U.S. Treasury to print a living person on currency. So, if you have a dream of being on the newest bill, you may have to well, you know, die first…

*What was the popular Chinese food take-out container originally designed for? Nope, it wasn’t Chinese food. Yesterday’s trivia gives you the answer.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Our RV travel companions, Sal and Tallulah Belle, just finished a 5-stop, 1,700-mile trip throughout Florida and the Keys.” —John Kirby

Pet First Aid: The basic kit you should carry with you at all times. This is important!

Leave here with a laugh

