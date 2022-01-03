RV Daily Tips. Monday, January 3, 2022

Issue 1766

Tip of the Day

It’s time to plan 2022 RV group trips now! Don’t wait!

With the influx of potentially hundreds of thousands of new RVers, you do not want to put off planning your 2022 RV group camping trips. Whether it’s a single reunion weekend, a few weekends in the summer, or a longer regional tour that takes weeks, the time to plan is now. Here are some tips to help you get started…

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Tiffin Wayfarer 25 RW. Tony writes, “The Tiffin Wayfarer 25 RW is that company’s entry into the Class C motorhome market and is based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter cutaway chassis. According to a few sources, this is one of the largest Class C motorhomes available on a Sprinter chassis, and that’s where we should stop and sit down and talk a moment.” What does he want to talk about? Hmmm.

Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Will my engine battery provide a boost to run my slide room?

Dear Dave,

If I run the engine of our Class C while operating the Schwintek slide, is it the same as a battery booster? We have a Forest River Sunseeker 3050S. Thanks. —Bob.

Read Dave’s response.

Do you have questions for Dave about RV maintenance? Ask them on his new Forum.

NEW FEATURE

Our technical expert Dave Solberg is debuting a weekly video feature about the repair and maintenance of RVs featuring reader questions. He explains in this 37-second video. Just click to play. If you have a question for Dave, post it at his RVtravel.com forum.



RVelectricity ™

with Mike Sokol

How to send a virtual recipe to distant loved ones

Making food for your family is one of the best ways to show them you love them. So adding a virtual cooking show for any special event (such as a birthday, Easter, or other important occasion) is a great way to spread the love. How about making your favorite holiday (or other special) meal and sharing it with your family virtually. That’s right, I’m suggesting that you video record making your own family-favorite meal or treat on your smartphone, and send it to your family who can’t be home for a special occasion. … Mike explains how to do it here.

• Do you have a question about RV electricity? Ask Mike on his new forum at RVtravel.com.

Letter from 10-year-old RVer will touch your heart

You’ll fall in love with Poppy after reading this thoughtful letter she wrote to the new owners of the RV she had traveled in with her parents. We wish we could meet this wonderful girl. Read her letter.

Reader poll

When watching commercial TV, how do you most often treat commercials?

Don’t change the channel! Tell us here.

Bed sheet suspenders keep your sheets in place!

We have to admit, we just recently discovered these and wondered how we didn’t know about them sooner – they’re amazing! If you have bed sheets that don’t stay in place, these easy-to-use bed sheet fasteners or “suspenders” keep them in place – no more corners that won’t stay down! Learn more or order for a great price.

Quick Tip

Brighten your taillights



Taillights can get dim from dirty contacts. Make sure there’s no power to the taillights, then pull the bulbs. Use steel wool to clean bulb contacts and base; do the same for the contacts and base of the taillight fixture.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Terry Monos

2011 Winnebago Sightseer 36V



“Our first Class A was a white Gelcoat with stripes and we always wanted a full body paint with a clear coat. I got this one and can really make it SHINE – something I enjoy! We have six grandkids. With their parents and us, we’re a total of 12. When we have family camping trips, everyone comes to our motorhome. It accommodates all 12 with no trouble – the floor plan is perfect. The unexpected was the quality of our Winnebago. From the fit of panels to access points for repairing, that they all need at some point, I was surprised. That’s having five other RVs over a 40-year period for comparison.”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Website of the day

Exercise Plan for Seniors

Even if you’re not a senior, this page from healthline.com has a great workout plan everyone can benefit from.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Pedal your way into the New Year with this amazing thing. This is a brilliant way to lose weight like magic (and you don’t have to step foot outside)!

Recipe of the Day

Easy Healthy Banana Bread

by Caroline Mgawe from Zermatt, Wallis

Banana bread is great for breakfast or afternoon tea and this is a very moist, tasty recipe. Bananas make the bread sweet so you don’t notice that there is only a little sugar added. We added macadamia nuts to the bread and liked the crunch and coconut flavor. Dense and filling, no one will believe you when you say it’s healthy.

We’ll give it a try! Get the recipe here.

Trivia

In Venezuela, where the Catatumbo River meets Lake Maracaibo, you’ll find one of the most electrically active places on Earth. About 300 nights out of the year, lightning strikes across the sky almost continually all night. Lightning flashes occur more than 500 times per square mile per year! Wow!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Georgia is a 4-year-old rescue and she loves to go hiking when we go camping.” —Joanne Reed

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Pet First Aid: The basic kit you should carry with you at all times. This is important!

Stop guessing! This water meter won’t let you overfill tanks

Kate Doherty has found a way to make sure you won’t accidentally overfill your tanks. She uses the Save A Drop P3 Water Meter to add water to her black water tank with precise measurements each time. Read more about it here, then you’ll surely want to order one for yourself.

Leave here with a laugh

Words of wisdom from this book:

Trust your instincts.

