RV Daily Tips. Thursday, January 20, 2022

Issue 1779

Today’s thought

“Follow your inner moonlight; don’t hide the madness.” ―Allen Ginsberg

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Cheese Lover’s Day!

On this day in history: 1929 – The first full-length talking motion picture filmed outdoors, “In Old Arizona,” is released.

Tip of the Day

Can RVers buy in bulk? While in an RV? Really?

By Gail Marsh

We know that buying in bulk can save money. With inflation on the rise, saving money is on almost everyone’s mind. But how do you buy in bulk while RVing? We barely have enough space for the few things we pick up at a convenience store. Where would we ever put a giant package of paper towels? Or a family-size pack of chicken breasts? I’m all about saving money, but is buying in bulk even an option while living inside an RV?

The answer is yes! And here’s how to do it successfully!

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Jayco Jay Flight Octane 277. Tony says this is a “real” toy hauler. And what does he mean by that? Are there “not real” toy haulers out there? Read his thoughts in today’s review.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

How can I improve the ride of my 2016 Thor A.C.E.?

Dear Dave,

What would be the first step in suspension improvement for a 2016 Thor A.C.E. F-53 Ford chassis? —Bernie

Read Dave’s response.

My new favorite tool: I’ve solved so many RV issues with this gadget!

By Nanci Dixon

My new favorite tool was just delivered. It is a Digital Inspection Endoscope that allows me to see into very tight, small, dark spaces. It is two cameras at the end of a long, 16 ft. cable connected to a viewing monitor so I can see exactly what the cameras see. This thing is cool! Find out some of its many uses here.

Quick Tip

Go check on your RV

Reader Lynne Edwards sent us this, “Just got this notice from a local source and thought you might want it for a heads up in the newsletter: ‘WARNING: If you have an RV or vehicle stored in any storage facility go check on it immediately. I went to check on mine for a trip next month and found a big hole in the fence in front of my RV. I bet they were there to steal Catalytic converters from our vehicle. My RV was broken into and the window was left open. Water damage inside on floor and cabinet. Rats got inside too and chewed on all the hoses that had water in them. Even my potable holding tank. Poop everywhere. Ate into my shampoo, mouthwash, and hand sanitizer bottles.'”

Thanks for sharing, Lynne and your local source! This is good advice: If you’re able to check on your RV or other vehicle in storage, do!

Website of the day

10 Fantastic U.S. Zoos With Free Admission

Lions and tigers and bears, oh my! No, really! You can see all of them and many more at these free zoos across the country.

Recipe of the Day

Cindy’s Turkey Bacon Feta Wraps

by Cindy Dutton from GP, OR

Your family won’t say “another boring sandwich” after they try these wraps. Stuffed with turkey, this wrap is crunchy from the coleslaw, juicy from the tomatoes, smoky from bits of bacon, zesty from crumbled Feta cheese, and has a little zing thanks to the sweet purple onion. It’s a great flavor combination and sure to satisfy your hunger.

No, this is certainly not another boring sandwich! Sounds delicious! Get the recipe.

Trivia

If you had to guess what mammal had a fingerprint closest (almost identical) to a human’s fingerprint, what would you guess? Probably a gorilla or a chimpanzee, right? Nope! A koala bear has fingerprints almost identical to those of a human. In fact, even when studied with modern forensic tools, they’re extremely hard to tell apart!

Leave here with a laugh

Words of wisdom from this book:

In life, some things are bigger than they look from a distance.

