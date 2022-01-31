RV Daily Tips. Monday, January 31, 2022

Issue 1786

Today’s thought

“Three things in human life are important: the first is to be kind; the second is to be kind; and the third is to be kind.” ―Henry James

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Hot Chocolate Day!

On this day in history: 1865: The United States Congress passes the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, abolishing slavery, and submits it to the states for ratification.

Tip of the Day

Banish RV slideout squeaks

Many RVers have been driven to distraction by a squeaky slideout. There’s just something jarring to the nerves about this noise; perhaps it’s the same affliction that hits us when fingernails are drawn across a chalkboard. What’s to be done to exorcise those squeaks?

First, with your slideout extended, take a close look at the slideout support arms. If you spot any “wear marks”, it’s a good indication of a primary source of nasty noise.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Escape 21C travel trailer. As he reports, “If I were a trailer manufacturer, I would run my business probably just like they do at Escape Trailer Industries in British Columbia. … In fact, I would say these are very, very well-made trailers from a company that operates very differently from the majority, and one I would have no hesitancy to recommend to a friend.” Learn more and see why Tony thinks this company is “refreshing.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Can a half-ton truck tow a “lite” fifth wheel?

Dear Dave,

Greetings from Iowa. My question has to do with “lite” fifth wheel campers. How can you determine if a 150/1500 class pickup is actually capable of towing a “lite”-designated camper? —Greg

Did you miss Dave’s column on Saturday where he answered the question: My carpeted ceiling fabric is drooping. What can I do?

RVelectricity ™ – Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.) Session

The Mike and Tony Quartzsite Show preview

Dear Mike,

Did I see you at the Quartzsite show last week? I saw you online with Tony Barthel, but I couldn’t find you anywhere on-site. And what were you two geeks talking about? —Sam the Sham

Dear Sam,

Well, through the miracle of cellular data and the very efficient codec in Zoom, I was able to enjoy a crab cake sandwich at my FunkWorks Lab in Maryland at 11 a.m. on Friday. And within the hour I sat down in my office/studio, turned on the lights and cameras, hit the Zoom button, and was instantly transported to the Quartzsite show on a stream of electrons (literally). I love this technology!!! Continue reading.

• Mike’s Saturday column: 50-amp plug meltdown warning

Boondocking gone badly wrong!

The title of this video is “Super Duty, Super Stuck,” as in “Super Duty truck stuck in sand in the Arizona desert.” The moral of this story is to not only know the normal condition of a road you’re about to travel on to a perfect boondocking site, but to know its CURRENT condition. In this video, a tow truck (a Jeep!) responds to a fifth wheel and its Ford Super Duty truck that is hopelessly bogged down in sand … Read more and watch the interesting rescue.

Quick Tip

Only put tire valve extenders on when necessary

Does your rig’s tires need valve extenders? You may find that with time, the extenders leak. So keep the extenders with your tire gauge and put them on the tire only when you need to check and/or adjust tire pressure.

From Cary Graus

2021 Tiffin Open Road 34PA

“Only had it for one season; it’s my first RV. We love the floor plan, the quality of the build and most important how Tiffin has backed up its product with great customer service on all items needing repair. There are always a few. It drives great and is very comfortable.”

Be sure to have this First Alert Fire Extinguishing Spray in your RV

The First Alert Tundra Fire Extinguishing Aerosol Spray is easier to use and discharges 4 times longer than traditional fire extinguishers. With an aerosol nozzle and portable size, it’s suited for the kitchen, car, garage, boat or RV. The formula wipes away with a damp cloth & is biodegradable. Learn more or order.

Website of the day

Scribble Maps

The easiest way to “draw on” and share maps. Draw out your upcoming trip route and share it with your family, so they always know where you’ll be. Circle campgrounds you’re interested in, restaurants you hope to visit, and more.

For Lovers Only…

Here are a couple of responses.

To: Lovebug

From: BUGS

“THIS WOMAN HAS BEEN THE LOVE OF MY LIFE. WE MARRIED IN 1982 AND THIS YEAR WILL MARK 40 YEARS FOR US. I OWNED A VAN WHEN WE MARRIED AND TRAVELED IN IT. WE ARE NOW ON OUR SIXTH VAN WHICH IS A CAMPER VAN CLASS B. THIS IS A BIG YEAR BECAUSE SHE IS A RETIRING SCHOOL TEACHER. HOW BLESSED I AM TO HAVE HER AND HAVE TRAVELED WITH HER. BUGS YOU ARE MY EVERYTHING. MR. FLAT TOP”

To: Billy

From: Mrs. Billy

“Love you more than you will ever know. Like the man at that campground said once, upon seeing our tiny camper…you two must REALLY love each other!! Sure do!”

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• The future of RVing as many know it is doomed

• Tips to clean a gunky gray water tank. Yes, yours is gunky too

• A bright gadget review: Luci Core lights come in handy all around the RV

Recipe of the Day

Norwegian Meatballs and Rice

by Kat Ryan from Clayton, NC

We love old family recipes and these Norwegian meatballs are no different. The mix of ground beef and pork is quite tasty. They soak up all the delicious flavor of the creamy gravy. Serve this over rice or noodles for a comforting meal.

Move over, IKEA. Norwegian meatballs coming through! Get the recipe.

Recipes from this weekend:

• Cheesy Cream of Cauliflower Soup

• Crock Pot Apple Butter

Trivia

When Gmail first launched it was thought to be a joke. Why? Well, they launched Gmail as a beta product on April 1, 2004. April Fools’ Day! The entire world thought Google getting into the email business was an April Fools’ prank! Not quite…

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Hershey has been camping with us for the last six years. He has been to the Upper Peninsula and all through the states to Georgia. His favorite hobby while camping is kayaking, but he will also hike and bike ride in his doggie backpack.” —Michelle Hansen

Here’s everything to do if you lose your pet. This is an excellent resource!

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Imagine sitting in the desert drinking wine… well… This might have something to do with that…

Leave here with a laugh

Three ladies were discussing the travails of getting older. One said, “Sometimes I catch myself with a jar of mayonnaise in my hand while standing in front of the refrigerator, and I can’t remember whether I need to put it away or start making a sandwich.” The second lady chimed in with, “Yes, sometimes I find myself on the landing of the stairs and can’t remember whether I was on my way up or on my way down.” The third one responded, “Well, ladies, I’m glad I don’t have that problem. Knock on wood,” as she rapped her knuckles on the table and then said, “Oh! That must be the door. I’ll get it!”

