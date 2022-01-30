News for RVers Issue 1037, Sunday edition

Welcome back to North America’s best source for news and information for RVers. In case you missed it, last Tuesday was “National Plan a Vacation Day.” The day was apparently declared by the U.S. Travel Association, Recreation.gov, and Kampgrounds of America, among others. Don’t worry if you didn’t use the day to make your RVing plans. You still have time to make reservations … maybe. Also, as always, we at RVtravel.com appreciate your help through voluntary contributions to keep this newsletter coming your way, and be sure to check out all of our other RV-related newsletters.

70% of last year’s campers say they will try it again in 2022

It looks like campgrounds will remain crowded in 2022, according to Kampgrounds of America’s Monthly Research Report for January. Continue reading.

RV manufacturers did set new record in 2021

The RV Industry Association made it official Tuesday. The overall RV factory shipments for 2021 did in fact set a record of 600,240 units. That passed the previous record set in 2017 of 504,599, an increase of 19%. Learn more.

Campground Crowding: Actually, is “crowding” really a problem?

RV sales have skyrocketed and more people than ever are taking up RVing. The result is campground crowding like never before! In this weekly blog, RV Travel readers discuss their experiences. This week we hear from several readers who haven’t had campground reservation issues. Maybe we can learn something from them, here.

Buying or selling a used RV? Here’s the latest on prices

While RV manufacturers and dealers are cheering, prices are worrisome for those buying RVs. There’s been a lot of interest in used RVs, and the prices for months have been in the stratosphere. If you’re buying or selling a used RV, you’ll want to know just what’s happening. Find out here.

Catalytic converter theft rampant; costly repair for truck owners

Catalytic converter theft in cars and trucks nationwide is increasing exponentially. The reason: The easily accessible part includes rare metals skyrocketing in value. Learn more. (Includes an attachment with tips to help prevent catalytic converter theft.)

Dog DNA tests—coming to an RV park near you!

The Crime Scene Investigators of “CSI” got a lot of mileage out of determining from DNA samples “who” was responsible for whatever nefarious crime they were resolving. But you’ll find this high-tech crime tool is doing more than solving murders. Dog DNA tests are now pointing the finger—or the paw—at who left the dirty at the crime scene. Will your own Fido be in line for a cheek swab? Read more.

S.D. governor changes plan for Custer State Park campsite expansion

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem isn’t giving up completely on her plan to add controversial campsites to Custer State Park in the Black Hills. But she says she will scale back a bit. Learn more.

AirSkirts opens seed funding round to accelerate growth

AirSkirts®, the world’s first innovative inflatable RV skirting system, announced a seed funding round to accelerate the growth of their innovative lineup of inflatable RV skirt kits. Read more.

Today's RV review…

In today’s review, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the VANaholic Class B conversion kits—very affordable and very versatile. He says, “A self-described Vanaholic would love this super-affordable Class B.” Might there be a VANaholic in Tony’s future? Find out here.

Yesterday's review: Flagstaff Micro Lite 25BSDS

Last week's reviews:

• American Coach American Eagle 45E

• Cherokee Wolf Pup 16FQ-BL

• Reader prefers Coachmen’s Apex Ultra-Lite 300BHS

• Keystone Montana 3791RD totally redone by Cortni Armstrong, The Flipping Nomad

• East to West Alta 2350KRK

Read all other RV reviews by clicking here.

NEW! Would you like to see a certain RV reviewed? Submit your request to Tony at his new Forum on RVtravel.com.

That was the RV week that was

January 23–29, 2022

The Minneapolis / St. Paul RV, Vacation & Camping Show scheduled for February 3–6 has been canceled due to COVID.

Yosemite might be one big road construction project this summer. If you plan to visit Yosemite National Park this summer, you might want a Plan B. Officials are considering further limiting the number of park visitors because of concerns of massive gridlock by more than a half-dozen major construction projects. The projects will be under way during the peak travel season. Park managers said they plan to require reservations for day visits to minimize traffic jams. Also, Yosemite National Park opened a lottery system January 18 for early reservation access to the North Pines Campground. It costs $10 to enter the lottery that runs through February 6. About 640 winners will be randomly selected.

GM investing more in e-vehicles. General Motors announced it plans to invest $6.5 billion at two factories in Michigan to assemble electric vehicles and batteries, says Automotive News. The investments include a new battery plant in Lansing, Michigan, and $4 billion at GM’s Orion Assembly Plant in Orion Township, Michigan, which would build electric versions of the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups.

Thor’s Orthwein goes shopping. The co-founder of Thor Industries, Peter Orthwein, is obviously feeling bullish on the prospects for the company. Last month for the first time in more than a decade, Orthwein purchased shares of Thor. He bought 10,000 shares at an average price of $103.41 per share. He went back to the market last week and bought another 10,000 shares at an average price of $98.54. He made that last buy just before the bottom fell out of the market, and Thor fell more than 12% to a 52-week low. Two other lesser Thor insiders also purchased shares last month. Obviously, these folks are looking forward to another big year.

Thor isn’t just the guy with the hammer. Most folks think Thor Industries was named after the Norse god of thunder and lightning. You know, the guy with the giant hammer. But it turns out that Thor was just the word formed by the first two letters of the last names of Thor Industries co-founders Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein. So, now you know.

Jimmy Buffett may be laid back, but Camp Margaritaville RV Resorts sure isn’t. The latest Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Resort recently opened in Auburndale, Florida, about an hour southwest of Orlando. RV sites start at about $70 a night. The chain now says it plans to open anywhere from 30 to 50 more RV parks nationwide over the next five years. Their strategy seems to be to purchase existing RV parks and refurbish the campgrounds to the Margaritaville brand. While you can get a $70 site, the fancy ones with additional features such as grills and outdoor TVs can go for more than $200 a night.

Detroit RV show is back. The Detroit RV & Camping Show is back at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan, February 2-6. The event is expected to include more than 300 RV and camping units on display. Hours for the show are 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $12 for those 13 and up and $11 for those 55 and up. Children under 12 are free.

RV dealership closing. Here’s something you don’t see much of lately—an RV dealership closing its doors. The Rimrock Trade Center in Grand Junction, Colorado, is closing in March after 16 years in business at that location. The owners decided to retire and sold the property for another use.

RV Retailer expands into Washington state. RV Retailer continued its march across the U.S., purchasing its first dealership in the Pacific Northwest with the addition of Appleway RV in Pasco and Spokane Valley, Washington.

New device could prevent rollovers. A company called Axicle has come up with a possible solution that could ease some of the damage caused in big truck rollovers. The company’s fifth wheel coupling plate has a Tractor Anti-Roll System (TARS) that has a sensor that detects problems and, in a millisecond, can detach the trailer from the back of the truck. This will likely keep the truck and cab upright and cut into the 9,000 injuries and deaths caused by truck rollovers each year. They even tested the device with the wind caused by a jet engine. Any fifth-wheel RVer who has ever come close to disaster in a high wind might do well to keep an eye on this technological development. Find out more here.

Port Huron RV park goes private. The Township of Port Huron, Michigan, has sold its RV park to a private entity for $2 million. Steve Ureel, CEO of Parkbridge Investment Group, said he plans to add a few upgrades and turn the park into a prime glamping destination in Northeast Michigan. Ureel said new construction could begin in 2023, with the addition of a new clubhouse, welcome center and in-ground pool. He said plans include keeping existing sites for seasonal RVers, and 10 to 15 full-service cabins.

New partners expand into Texas. Real estate investment and outdoor hospitality management company Blue Water, based in Ocean City, Maryland, announced its partnership with Virginia-based National Land Lease Capital (NLLC), as a new management client for Tropic Island Resort and Island RV Resort, a park with 400 sites in Port Aransas, Texas, that was recently purchased by NLLC’s affiliated fund management business. Currently, Blue Water manages more than 20 properties all over the country, with the addition of Tropic Island Resort marking its expansion into Texas.

Canadian park chain promoting charging stations. Pathfinder Ventures, a brand of upscale RV parks and campgrounds under the Pathfinder Camp Resorts name, is pledging to add e-vehicle charging stations to its campgrounds as it expands the company. Currently Pathfinder Camp Resorts has three locations in British Columbia. “We are building our Pathfinder Camp Resorts to support the customers of today and for the next 50 years,” said company CEO Joseph Bleackley.

If you’re planning to visit Indiana Dunes National Park this year, bring your wallet. An entry fee will be inaugurated March 31 at $15 per person or $25 per carload. An annual pass is $45. Senior discounts are available, as well as discounts for active military and veterans. The passes will be for sale at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center, the Paul H Douglas Center, and seasonally at the West Beach Entrance Station or online at www.recreation.gov. There are also plans to have them available at retailers. The fees are being added to pay for upkeep for the park’s bike trails, roads and parking areas.

Marina closed at Lake Powell Reservoir. Low water levels have forced officials to close the Dangling Rope Marina at Lake Powell. The officials said the marina will likely remain closed throughout 2022.

Citizens protesting bayside camping. Citizens living near Morro Bay near San Luis Obispo, California, have circulated a petition opposing RV waterfront camping near the bay. Last year, the City Council voted to continue the pilot program that allows for RV parking and tent camping in designated waterfront locations with views of the bay and Morro Rock. The pilot program remains in place for now. Officials say the program gives campers additional spots to enjoy the beauty of Morro Bay, while also generating needed fee revenues for the city’s aging harbor infrastructure. But some residents complained about the RV camping program, saying that campers are noisy, leave behind trash and disturb natural settings.

An RV park with flyovers. If you don’t mind the sound of airplanes when you camp, the city of Rochelle, Illinois, might have an RV park for you! The city has preliminary plans to put its own RV park at the Rochelle Municipal Airport. The idea came about when city officials were talking with the nearby Chicagoland Skydiving Center, which has an RV park as part of its facility. The city would love to see more people visit the airport while taking in Chicagoland Skydiving Center events. “I really do think the airport is a valuable asset to the community and you have the Flight Deck Bar & Grill and CSC and I think there’s a lot of things we can do to continue to move the airport forward,” City Manager Jeff Fiegenschuh told the Rochelle News-Leader. “Part of that was the RV park and if somebody wants to come out and watch the skydivers for a couple of days and CSC’s RV park is full, is there a place we could put them at the airport where they could stay and enjoy the festivities and earn some rental income for the airport?” Fiegenschuh said a permanent RV park is in the city’s five-year plan. He said the city would like to start work on the project in the next couple of years.

RV manufacturers and dealers in Europe had a big year, too. European manufacturers had the most successful year in history in 2021, with 259,393 new trailers and motorhomes sold. That was up 9.9% over results for 2020. Germany, as usual, led the way with 106,138 units sold, but Sweden, Belgium, and Finland also set records with 10,815; 8,376; and 3,636 unit sold respectively. Austrian manufacturers really hit the gas pedal, with 5,851 units sold, a whopping 47.5% increase. The Netherlands was up 24.4%, France increased 19.4%, Sweden was up 17.2%, the United Kingdom 16.2%, and Denmark 10.3%

E-chargers going into Under Canvas glamping locations. E-truck maker Rivian has announced a new partnership with glamping giant Under Canvas to bring EV charging stations to Under Canvas locations. Under Canvas will add Rivian Waypoints chargers for guests at Under Canvas Moab and Under Canvas Lake Powell-Grand Staircase locations in time for the 2022 season.

Toronto RV show back on. The Canadian RV Association is going ahead with plans for its Toronto Spring Camping & RV Show March 3-6. The Ontario government recently announced a phased approach to lifting COVID restrictions that should allow the show to have 100% capacity. The show is planned for the The International Centre. Find out more here.

Big new RV park on the way in Tennessee. The Jefferson County, Tennessee, Planning Commission recently OK’d a plan for a 207-acre RV resort in Dandridge, Tennessee. The Forest Grove RV Resort, with a price tag of $18 million, should be open by the fall of 2022. The park will have 500 RV sites, 100 rental cabins, four bath houses and an indoor café. There are also plans for a water park, a catch-and-release fishing pond, dog park, basketball and volleyball courts, and a three-mile nature trail around the resort.

Planned Virginia RV park gets a thumbs down. The Spotsylvania County, Virginia, Planning Commission has turned down a special-use permit for a 300-site RV park. The proposal now goes before the county board of supervisors, which has the final say. The proposal called for a special-use permit to open a camping and recreation site with the recreational vehicle sites and related amenities, including a pool and amphitheaters, on a 135-acre site along Lake Anna. Nearly all the local residents who commented on the proposal were opposed to the project.

Numbers at Blue Ridge Parkway rebound. The Blue Ridge Parkway had almost 16 million visitors in 2021 according to National Park Service visitor use statistics. That’s not a record for the Parkway, but it is nearly two million more visitors than the area saw in 2020. The Blue Ridge Parkway’s record year was in 2002, when more than 21 million people visited.

Movie star roughing it after split with wife. Movie star Jason Momoa has split from wife, Lisa Bonet, and has taken up residence in his $1.7 million RV in a friend’s backyard. The couple called it quits after five years of marriage, and 17 years together. We think Jason is likely still comfortable in his customized EarthRoamer XV-LTi 026 RV, with all of the luxuries of home. Back before he was famous for Game of Thrones and his Aquaman movies, he lived in a van.

Electric concept RVs still out of range. There was plenty of hoopla during the recent unveiling of new electric RVs at the Florida RV SuperShow in Tampa. But don’t expect to have a chance to purchase one of these concept vehicles for a while. Neither Thor nor Winnebago said their concept RVs are anywhere near ready for mass production just yet. The big issue remains the limited range of these all-electric traveling machines. While the numbers vary, it’s unlikely too many RVers will plunk down cash for an e-RV that only gets them 125 miles between charges. But both manufacturers remain confident battery technology will continue to evolve.

Cat converter thieves hitting dealerships. Catalytic converter thieves are starting to narrow their target focus around Altoona, Pennsylvania. RV dealerships in the area are reporting a spat of thefts from their dealer lots. At least three dealerships have been hit there recently. Bill Ansley, owner of Ansley RV, said five rigs at his dealership recently lost their converters. The going rate for a stolen converter on the black market seems to hover at about $250.

How to plan for national parks. Making your plans to visit national parks in 2022 is getting plenty confusing. More parks are instituting reservations for special attractions and scenic roads, and adding lotteries for campgrounds. Our friends at Condé Nast Traveler recently did a nice job of rounding up all of the current rules. You can take a look here.

New park OK’d for town in California Gold Country. By a 3-2 vote, the Grass Valley City Council has approved a plan to build a new 150-site RV park and resort. Sites at the 20-acre park across the road from the county fairgrounds will rent for $70 per night for a duration of 30 days or less. The land for the new park still must be annexed into the city.

RV Country purchases Kelso, Washington, dealership. Fresno, California-based RV Country, one of the largest RV dealership groups in the Western U.S., has purchased U-Neek RV Center in Kelso, Washington. The dealership has been renamed RV Country and will remain at its current location at 2625 Old Pacific Highway South near Interstate 5. The new Kelso location is now a member of Fresno, CA-based RV Country’s group of 11 dealerships in California, Nevada, Arizona, Oregon, including five locations in Washington. RV Country is a past “Dealer of the Year” named by the National RV Dealers Association. Founded in 1978 by the Sinkler family, U-Neek RV Center has been a highly visible fixture in Southwest Washington’s RV community and is the area’s largest dealer for towable RVs.

Walmart can be your bank, too. Is Walmart getting into the online banking business? A Walmart-funded startup is buying ONE Finance and Even Responsible Finance. The new company will initially target Walmart’s 100 million-plus shoppers and its 1.6 million employees. It’s expected that another target will be the millions of Americans who don’t have a bank account, credit, or savings. The new company would provide a “super app,” for spending, saving and borrowing.

Laundrie’s confession ends FBI investigation into Gabby Petito murder. In a not-unexpected end to the tragic story of blogger/RVer Gabby Petito, Petito’s boyfriend apparently claimed responsibility for his fiancée’s death in a notebook found near his remains in a Florida park reserve. The FBI in Denver, which led the investigation, said a notebook, a backpack and a revolver were found near the remains later identified as Laundrie. In the notebook was Laundrie’s written confession, the FBI said. Petito’s body was found in a remote section of Grand Teton National Park.

New! The Quartzsite Report

Beware the Quartzsite coyote!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Welcome to our regular – albeit seasonal – update on the news from the RVing Capital of the World. If you’re a QZ regular, or just thinking about “dropping in to check it out,” we’ll give you ditties and dollops of what’s happening in and around Quartzsite.

Last week we talked a bit about one of the big fears of Quartzsite newbies—scorpions. The fear factor ranks right up there with concerns about rattlesnakes. Since rattlers are pretty dormant at this time of the year, we thought we’d raise awareness about another desert dweller that’s quite active now. That would be the Quartzsite coyote, Canis latrans. Note: Don’t believe everything you see in the cartoons. Plus, we have some reader comments about Quartzsite, and the latest statistics from QZ. All that and more, here.

TRUCKS AND TOW VEHICLES

New pickup truck prices skyrocket, except for 10 “cheap” options

New pickup trucks, still difficult to purchase due to supply chain problems, are correspondingly becoming more expensive. … More than one 2022 pickup truck model will surpass $100,000 and thus the segment’s nickname “Cowboy Cadillacs.” But not all new pick-up trucks are priced as high as top-line luxury sedans. Continue reading.

1958 Chevrolet Apache: Old is new and, get this — electric!

Move aside, all new electric trucks, Ford Maverick to Tesla Cybertruck. A 1958 Chevrolet Apache is on the move. Refitted with electrified components by Conductive Classics, the light blue, patina-heavy Apache is now better named an E-Apache. Learn more.

