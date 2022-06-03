RV Daily Tips. Friday, June 3, 2022

Issue 1875

“Children must be taught how to think, not what to think.” ―Margaret Mead

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Egg Day!

On this day in history: 1889 – The first long-distance electric power transmission line in the United States is completed, running 14 miles between a generator at Willamette Falls and downtown Portland, Oregon.

How to protect your RV’s decals from fading and sun damage

By Dustin Simpson, California RV Specialists

We all know that RV decals have a tendency to peel, crack, curl up and fade over time. It is unfortunate when this happens because it really takes away from the value of a travel trailer or motorhome. Fortunately, there are ways to avoid this problem and help protect your investment.

One way is to avoid household and truck wash cleaners.

Every RV owner wants to keep their RV nice and clean. The best way to do this is to make sure you wash it with the correct products.

2022 Wildwood FSX 169RSK travel trailer – Wow!

Tony writes, “What makes this so exciting? It’s essentially a smaller travel trailer that checks a lot of boxes with a few downsides, as with any RV. But what makes this special is that it’s a relatively small, light, narrow-body trailer that has a bedroom slide and real seating for up to four adults.”

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

My truck feels very light in the steering. Why?

Dear Dave,

I have a 2022 F-150 with a front axle weight rate of 3,525 lbs. and a rear axle rate of 3,800 lbs. I am pulling a dual axle trailer that weighs 7,000 lbs. loaded. The truck’s actual weight with a full tank of gas and ready to roll (without my wife and me) is front 3,200 lbs. and rear 2,250 lbs. Weighing the truck with the load leveler hitch hooked up and adjusted level by my dealer, the weights are 2,850 lbs. front and 3,800 lbs. rear. This makes the truck feel very light in the steering and somewhat difficult to control in windy conditions. What would you recommend? —Dennis

Stinky tanks might need the popular “TubShroom”

One of the ways to keep your gray tank from becoming smelly is to minimize food waste that gets into it. Recently someone recommended using a TubShroom to keep things from going down the drain and this actually seems like a good idea. The TubShroom has been getting a lot of traction in advertisements on social media as a device that pops into your drain and keeps hair and food waste from going down the drain. There are various models depending on the size of the drain including ones for the shower and bathroom sink plus a Kitchen SinkShroom as well. Continue reading.

At a restaurant, do you prefer to sit at a table or a booth?

Don’t bust your “batwing”!

One of the most common repairs for RVs is a damaged TV antenna. Whenever your TV antenna is up, hang your keys for the RV (motorized) or the tow vehicle (for trailers) on the antenna crank handle. This way it is impossible to leave without realizing the antenna is up. Tip from Mark Polk, RV Education 101

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Jonathan Hopwood

2022 Winnebago EKKO

“This is our first RV, and we’re gobsmacked. It’s amazing! The four-season, off-road capability right out of the box, the unending power from the Ford EcoBoost 3.5L twin-turbo engine, the already-made beds, the small footprint that can park in a lot of regular parking spaces, the standard 450W of solar power… the list goes on. Dry camping is easy, full hook-ups are easy, exchanging or refilling either of the two onboard 20-pound propane tanks is easy… everything is easy. Even dumping (no pun intended) the cassette toilet in a campground vault toilet, or even an on-site sewer hook-up using a new invention, “The Americanizer,” that converts the cassette to use a bayonet connector, is easy. Did I mention the 50-gallon fresh water tank, and 50-gallon gray water tank? Believe me, I could go on. And I haven’t even started talking about how my wife and I have started to really come together as RV team members, which has enhanced our relationship. Our only regret is that this amazing contraption wasn’t available earlier, as this is the first model year.”

Saddle Up for the Summer’s Best Wild West Festivals

Cowboys and cowgirls, listen up! These Wild West festivals all over the country look like an absolute blast! If you’re near any of these, you’re going to want to make sure to stop by for the festivities.

Chicken Salad With Fresh Peaches

by Gretchen *** from Columbia, TN

What a unique and fresh twist on chicken salad. Mixing mayo and sour cream create a yummy dressing. We never thought to add fresh peaches to chicken salad and we were in for a wonderful surprise. The peaches are sweet and mixed with the cucumbers give this salad a fresh feel. There are just enough red onions to add a bite but not be overpowering. Sprinkling the chicken salad with toasted almonds adds a fantastic nutty flavor. A refreshing summer salad to have on a hot day.

Reno is farther west than Los Angeles. It may seem hard to believe, but it’s true. Reno is located at 119°49’ West and Los Angeles is located at 118°14’ West.

*Can ravens talk? The answer will surprise you. Find it in yesterday’s trivia.

“Here are my 30-year-old pets, Petrie and Sidney, that I hand fed when they were babies. As such they think I am their funny-looking mother. We go to the pet stores, lumber stores, TSC, and where pets are welcome. There they say ‘Hello’ to anyone. They especially like making people laugh. The cat, poodle and these kids all get along.” —Cliff Thomson

How cute is this?!

